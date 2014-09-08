Preview: Giants at Lions

The New York Giants debut their new-look offense with hopes of avoiding a repeat of their horrific start to the 2013 campaign when they visit the Detroit Lions on Monday night in the season opener for both teams. New York put itself out of playoff contention early last year, losing its first six games thanks largely to its shoddy offensive play. The Giants led the NFL with 44 giveaways, including a league-high 27 interceptions by Eli Manning, and ranked 28th in scoring with 294 points.

Offensive coordinator Kevin Gilbride promptly retired after the season and New York brought in Ben McAdoo from Green Bay to install his version of the West Coast offense - a system with which Manning struggled during the preseason. Detroit is seeking just its third winning season in the last 15 after losing six of its last seven games in 2013 - including each of its final four. Coach Jim Schwartz took the fall for the meltdown and was replaced by Jim Caldwell, whose offensive-minded approach could do wonders for a team boasting the likes of Calvin Johnson, Matthew Stafford and Reggie Bush.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, ESPN. LINE: Lions -5.5. O/U: 47

ABOUT THE GIANTS (2013: 7-9, 3rd NFC East): New York will be without its 2014 first-round pick as wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. will watch from the sideline with a hamstring injury that limited him throughout the preseason. Guard Geoff Schwartz will miss the first half of the season as he was placed on injured reserve/designated to return with a dislocated big toe on his right foot. To replace him, New York signed veteran offensive lineman Adam Snyder, who was released by San Francisco on Saturday.

ABOUT THE LIONS (2013: 7-9, 3rd NFC North): Stafford will have a second option after Johnson this season as Detroit added Golden Tate, who made a career-high 64 receptions for Super Bowl champion Seattle last season. That’s good news for Johnson, who missed two games in 2013 due to a nagging knee injury and saw action in only one preseason contest in order to maintain his good health. “My body feels great,” the superstar said. “This is as good as I’ve felt in a while.” Stafford hopes the duo will help him eclipse the 4,500-yard plateau for a fourth straight season.

EXTRA POINTS

1. New York has won each of the last three games in the all-time series, including a 23-20 overtime triumph on the road last season.

2. Manning was sacked a career-high 39 times in 2013.

3. The Lions have qualified for the postseason once in the last 14 seasons.

PREDICTION: Lions 27, Giants 10