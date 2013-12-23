(Updated: Minor edits.)

Giants 23, Lions 20 (OT): Josh Brown kicked a 45-yard field goal with 7:32 left in overtime as visiting New York eliminated Detroit from postseason contention.

Eli Manning threw for 256 yards with one touchdown and one interception and set up the winning kick by completing a 15-yard pass to Jerrel Jernigan on fourth-and-7. Will Hill returned an interception 38 yards with 4:57 left in regulation for the tying score for the Giants (6-9), who managed only eight total yards in their first five possessions of the second half.

Matt Stafford passed for 222 yards on 25-of-42 completions but was intercepted twice for the Lions (7-8), who skidded to their fifth defeat in six games - blowing a fourth-quarter lead in each of the losses. Joique Bell rushed for 91 yards and had 10 catches for 63 yards for Detroit.

The Lions stormed back from a 10-point halftime deficit thanks to a brilliant performance by their defense, which held the Giants to four three-and-outs and a safety on their first five possessions. Nick Fairley sacked Manning in the end zone with 61 seconds left in the third to pull Detroit within 13-12 and Theo Riddick’s first career touchdown, a 2-yard run, put the Lions ahead 20-13 with 11:50 to play.

But Stafford was picked off for the 11th time in the last five games to send the game into overtime and the Giants converted on their second possession after forcing a three-and-out by Detroit. New York had lost three of its previous four games.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Manning’s last-minute interception in regulation was his team-record 26th of the season and eclipsed his previous career high of 25 set in 2010. ... Lions star WR Calvin Johnson, bothered by an ailing knee, was limited to three catches for 43 yards. ... Detroit was without starting CBs Rashean Mathis (illness) and Chris Houston (toe) and lost fill-in CB Bill Bentley to a head injury on Jernigan’s TD reception late in the first half.