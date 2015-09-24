New York Giants - PlayerWatch

DT Jay Bromley (knee) is probable for Thursday’s game against Washington.

LB Jon Beason (knee) is probable for Thursday’s game against Washington. Beason, who has been working with a compression sleeve on his left knee, was limited this week in practice, but has felt good afterwards, which was the key to him getting the green light. Still, it’s unlikely that he will be on the field for every down as he hasn’t been in a game since August 22.

DE Owa Odighizuwa (foot) has been declared out of Thursday’s game against Washington. Odighizuwa was able to do some agility work on a side field this week in practice and seemed to move without any noticeable limitations. He could be on track to make his 2015 NFL debut in Week 4 against Buffalo.

LT Ereck Flowers (ankle) is doubtful for Thursday night’s game against Washington, and could very well be a game-time decision. Head coach Tom Coughlin hinted on Tuesday that Flowers could be a game-time decision depending on how he felt and where he was regarding the knowledge of his assignments.

WR Victor Cruz (calf) has been declared out of Thursday’s game against Washington. Although Cruz began running on grass for the first time this week, he was unable to practice and is still at least a week away from returning

G Geoff Schwartz (illness) is probable for Thursday’s game against Washington.

TE Daniel Fells (foot) is probable for Thursday’s game against Washington. He was inactive last week.

DT Markus Kuhn (knee) has been declared out of Thursday’s game against Washington. There has been no update regarding the severity of Kuhn’s injury or how much longer he will be out of action.

CB Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie (concussion) has been declared out of Thursday’s game against Washington. Rodgers-Cromartie, who is still in the league’s concussion protocol, should be ready to go for Week 4 when the Giants visit Buffalo.

DT Cullen Jenkins (hamstring) is probable for Thursday’s game against Washington. He will likely get the start at defensive tackle, but may also see snaps at defensive end.

TE Jerome Cunningham (knee) has been declared out of Thursday’s game against Washington, there is no word regarding the severity of his injury or how long he might be sidelined. Cunningham was a healthy scratch in Week 1, but played last week when the Giants were short at the position.'