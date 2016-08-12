FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 13, 2016 / 3:16 AM / a year ago

New York Giants - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DT Greg Milhouse has been quietly making a push for a roster spot. The undrafted rookie free agent out of Campbell has been successful penetrating into the backfield, and has recorded what would have been at least three sacks if there was live tackling. Millhouse received the nod to work with the starting defensive line when Damon Harrison was on the active/PUP list.

WR Victor Cruz (groin) flashed reporters a thumbs-up and said that he was feeling better. Cruz has been sidelined since Tuesday with his latest ailment and is not expected to play Friday night.

CB Janoris Jenkins had his best practice of the summer Wednesday. Jenkins broke up several pass attempts, including balls to both Odell Beckham Jr. and Sterling Shepard.

DE Kerry Wynn (groin) missed Wednesday's practice, putting his status for Friday's preseason opener in doubt.

