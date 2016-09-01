New York Giants - PlayerWatch

DT Greg Milhouse was waived by the Giants. Milhouse surprised onlookers at the start of camp when he was asked to work with the starting defense in place of Damon Harrison, who opened training camp on the Active/PUP list. Since then, Millhouse has lost some ground to Louis Nix and Jay Bromley.

CB Leon Hall (concussion) is not expected to play Thursday night against New England (7 p.m. ET). Hall is currently in the team's concussion list.

DB Bennett Jackson, the Giants' sixth-round pick in 2014, was part of a group of 12 transactions made by the team to get to the league-mandated 75-man roster limit. Jackson has missed each of the last two years after undergoing knee surgery both times.

OL Shane McDermott was waived by the Giants. McDermott had shown versatility in playing multiple positions across the offensive line, but fell behind interior linemen Adam Gettis and Brett Jones on the depth chart.

CB Joe Powell, who the Giants signed two weeks ago to provide depth while the cornerback unit was banged up, was waived by the Giants. Powell played his college ball at tiny Global Tech in Manhattan.

TE Matt LaCosse (knee) has been added to the Giants' injured reserve list. LaCosse had been waived/injured Monday after aggravating a knee issue initially suffered earlier this summer.

RB Marshaun Coprich was waived by the Giants. Coprich, however, is a candidate to return to the team on its practice squad if he clears waivers.

OT Will Beatty, who was cut by the Giants on Feb. 10 as part of a salary cap move, has re-signed with the team on a one-year contract. Beatty, who has been a career left tackle, said in a team issued release that he is open to playing anywhere on the offensive line except center. Beatty, who probably won't suit up for the Giants preseason finale against New England (Thursday, 7 p.m. ET), is expected to push incumbent Marshall Newhouse for the starting right tackle spot.

LB Jasper Brinkley (knee) is questionable for Thursday's preseason finale against New England (7 p.m. ET). Brinkley has been sidelined this week with a knee ailment.

S Cooper Taylor was one of two Giants' draft picks from past years to be among the dozen roster moves made by the team Tuesday to get to the league-mandated 75-man limit. Taylor, the team's fifth-round pick in 2013, was one of two cuts made who had NFL game experience. The other being tackle Bryon Stingily, who was placed on injured reserve.

TE Ryan Malleck (burner), was waived/injured with a burner. Malleck suffered his injury during Tuesday's practice.

FB Nikita Whitlock (mid-foot sprain) has been added to the Giants' injured reserve list. Whitlock, who was facing an uphill battle to make the final roster, was injured in the Giants' 21-20 win over the New York Jets on Saturday, leaving the game in the third quarter on a cart. He is currently considering surgery.