RB Rashad Jennings, hampered by a sore left thumb for which he wears a heavy wrap, is a surprise inactive for the Giants in their Week 3 game against the Redskins. Jennings, who was limited all week in practice and who showed up as questionable on the Giants' final injury report, said earlier this week that he intended to play regardless if he needed to wear his protective wrap, calling his injury "something I've got to deal with -- the cost of playing football."