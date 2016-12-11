FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
New York Giants - PlayerWatch
December 12, 2016 / 5:06 AM / 8 months ago

New York Giants - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OL Adam Gettis had his contract terminated by the Giants. Gettis played in three games this season and started at left guard two weeks ago in the Giants' victory in Cleveland. He was on the team's practice squad for the first two months.

RB Shane Vereen was activated from the injured reserve list for Sunday night's home game against the Dallas Cowboys. Vereen has missed the last nine games with a triceps injury suffered in Week 3 against the Washington Redskins. The six-year veteran underwent surgery and returned to practice last week when he was designated for return from IR. His totals for the first three games were 31 carries for 147 yards and eight catches for 75 yards.

