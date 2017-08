CB Janoris Jenkins is listed as questionable for Thursday night's game against the Philadelphia Eagles after taking a knee to the back in last week's victory. Despite the scare, Jenkins was cleared and able to take part on a limited basis in practice on Tuesday and Wednesday. "It is just a bruise, man," Jenkins said Tuesday. "That is what it is. ... I'm feeling good. I'm feeling all right. I'm just focused on getting better every day and we will see what happens."