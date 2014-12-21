Giants 37, Rams 27: Rookie sensation Odell Beckham Jr. caught two more touchdowns from Eli Manning as visiting New York won its third straight game following a seven-game losing streak.

Beckham finished with eight catches for 148 yards, giving him 48 catches for 657 yards and eight touchdowns in the last five games. Manning was 25-of-32 for a season-high 391 yards and three scores while rookie Andre Williams ran for 100-plus yards for the second time in three games, finishing with 110 yards on the ground as New York (6-9) piled up 514 yards of offense.

Shaun Hill threw for 290 yards and two touchdowns for St. Louis (6-9), which converted only one third down in six opportunities. Kenny Britt caught nine passes for 103 yards, Lance Kendricks and Chris Givens each had a TD grab and Tre Mason contributed 76 rushing yards and a score for the Rams, who had allowed a total of 46 points in their previous five games.

Hill hooked up with Kendricks for a 23-yard touchdown with 1:44 remaining in the third quarter to bring St. Louis within 27-20, but New York answered three plays later as Beckham got wide open behind the defense and Manning found him for an 80-yard strike. The Rams punted on their next two possessions before Hill’s 47-yard TD pass to Givens with 3:56 left made things mildly interesting until the onside kick went out of bounds.

The Giants jumped out to a 20-3 first-half lead, highlighted by Manning’s 9-yard strike to Beckham in the first quarter and Orleans Darkwa’s 12-yard TD run with 4:55 left in the half. The Rams scored 10 points in the final 2:18 of the half, but New York’s first possession of the third quarter ended with a 7-yard strike from Manning to Rueben Randle, who caught six passes for a career-high 132 yards.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Near the end of the second quarter, Rams LB Alec Ogletree was flagged for hitting Beckham out of bounds, setting off a brawl that resulted in the ejections of New York WR Preston Parker and DE Damontre Moore and St. Louis DE William Hayes. ... Since throwing five interceptions against San Francisco on Nov. 16, Manning has 11 touchdowns and two picks. ... Beckham, who went over 1,000 yards on the season, became the first NFL player to catch at least 75 passes in his first 11 games.