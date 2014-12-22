Giants win fight-filled game vs. Rams

ST. LOUIS -- About 30 minutes after Sunday’s game, Christmas music wafted through the Edward Jones Dome.

The New York Giants and St. Louis Rams spent part of the day wishing each other everything but glad tidings and happy holidays.

In a game marked by a pair of wild brawls that led to three ejections just before halftime, New York strafed St. Louis’ defense for 514 yards and led wire-to-wire for a 37-27 win.

“We wanted to play a complete game, run the ball and take some pressure off (quarterback) Eli (Manning),” said Giants right tackle Justin Pugh. “They have a good pass rush, but Eli got the ball out quickly and they couldn’t get to him.”

The Rams (6-9) came into the game not having allowed a touchdown in 12 straight quarters, but New York (6-9) ended that at the 8:24 mark of the first quarter when Manning threw a 9-yard scoring strike to rookie wide receiver Odell Beckham, Jr.

St. Louis took exception to the touchdown celebration of Beckham, Jr., and the officials flagged him for taunting. But that wasn’t enough for the Rams, who targeted Beckham, Jr. for the half’s remainder.

Things finally boiled over with 2:10 left in the first half when linebacker Alec Ogletree hit Beckham, Jr. late out of bounds after a 6-yard reception. Beckham, Jr. responded by throwing the ball at Ogletree and things escalated rapidly.

Giants wide receiver Preston Parker punched a St. Louis player from behind and was ejected, while New York defensive end Damontre Moore and Rams defensive end William Hayes traded punches, knocking over the kicking net. Both were dismissed.

“I wish I hadn’t let my team down by getting thrown out, but things happen in the heat of battle,” Moore said. “I didn’t do my team any good by being in here in the locker room, but we were protecting a brother.”

Asked repeatedly if Beckham, Jr.’s touchdown celebrations were becoming a concern, Giants coach Tom Coughlin finally grew weary.

“You guys going to ask about the game?,” he snapped before walking away from the podium and cutting his postgame press conference short.

Booed loudly during the third quarter by Rams fans in the crowd of 55,851, Beckham, Jr. offered the perfect silencer. Getting behind the secondary by five yards, he hauled in Manning’s 80-yard touchdown pass with 45 seconds left in the period for a 34-20 advantage.

It was the highlight play in an eight-catch, 148-yard day for Beckham, who’s gained more than 100 yards in six of the last eight games and has 1,120 yards in just 11 games. That was just one of many big performances in New York’s third straight win.

Manning completed 25 of 32 passes for 391 yards and three scores, racking up a quarterback rating of 148.8. Wide receiver Rueben Randle added six catches for 132 yards and a touchdown, while rookie running back Andre Williams finished with 110 yards on 26 rushes.

“Just a frustrating day,” St. Louis defensive end Chris Long said. “We knew today would be a good challenge for us with their offense. Our fans deserved better, though. We didn’t play well.”

Rams quarterback Shaun Hill hit 24 of 32 passes for 290 yards and two touchdowns. Wide receiver Kenny Britt made nine catches for 103 yards, while rookie running back Tre Mason piled up 76 yards and a score on 13 carries.

But it wasn’t enough to prevent the franchise’s 11th straight losing season since winning the NFC West title in 2003.

“That’s not our best performance we put out on the field, period,” Mason summed up.

NOTES: New York starting RB Rashad Jennings (ankle) sat out for the second time in three weeks. Jennings was injured after carrying once for three yards last week against Washington. ... St. Louis’ James Laurinaitis made his 95th straight start Sunday, the third-longest streak among NFL linebackers. ... Rams P Johnny Hekker downed three punts inside the opponents’ 20-yard line, giving him a league-high 32.