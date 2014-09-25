Preview: Giants at Redskins

The New York Giants finally got the offense untracked and broke into the victory column but now face a quick turnaround and a matchup with a bitter division rival when they visit the Washington Redskins on Thursday night. New York rebounded from back-to-back losses to Detroit and Arizona with a 30-17 victory over Houston. “This was huge for us, knowing we had to get this game and get this one under our belts with a short week and not wanting to look ahead,” Giants wideout Victor Cruz said.

Washington dropped a shootout in a 37-34 defeat at NFC East foe Philadelphia to drop to 1-2 despite ranking second in the league with an average of 444 total yards. Losing Robert Griffin III to an ankle injury hasn’t slowed down the Redskins, who saw backup Kirk Cousins throw for a career-high 427 yards and three touchdowns against the Eagles, prompting speculation of whether the former will reclaim his job when healthy. Crazy things have happened in NFL, Washington coach Jay Gruden told the New York Daily News. Im not going to discount anything.

TV: 8:25 p.m. ET, CBS, NFL Network. LINE: Redskins -3.5. O/U: 45

ABOUT THE GIANTS (1-2): New York raised a few eyebrows in the offseason when it handed a four-year, $14 million deal to free agent Rashad Jennings, but the veteran running back sparked the win over Houston by rushing for a career-best 176 yards. Buoyed by the improved running game, Eli Manning threw for 234 yards and a pair of touchdowns in a mistake-free outing after tossing a pair of interceptions in each of the first two games. Cruz halted a 12-game touchdown drought and had only his second 100-yard performance in the span as the Giants put up 30 points on a Houston defense that had allowed a total of 20 in the first two games. New York’s defense also responded by picking off its first three passes of the season.

ABOUT THE REDSKINS (1-2): Washington’s defense was hit hard by injuries in the setback to Philadelphia, losing cornerback DeAngelo Hall (Achilles’ tendon) and safety Duke Ihenacho (foot) for the season. Linebacker Brian Orapko, among 11 players who were limited in practice Monday, is dealing with a torn ligament in his middle finger but said he plans to play against the Giants wearing a hard cast. Pierre Garcon bounced back from a one-catch game versus Jacksonville with 11 receptions for 138 yards while DeSean Jackson played through an ailing shoulder to also go over 100 yards and match Garcon with a touchdown. Alfred Morris has rushed for 253 yards on the season but is averaged only 3.6 yards per carry the past two weeks.

1. Washington has lost seven straight division games dating to a victory over Dallas in the 2012 regular-season finale.

2. The Giants have won six of the past eight meetings, including a pair of wins last December

3. Jackson has seven career touchdowns versus the Giants, including a pair of punt returns while a member of the Eagles.

PREDICTION: Redskins 23, Giants 20