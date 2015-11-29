Preview: Giants at Redskins

The New York Giants look to continue their dominance over the host Washington Redskins when the two teams meet in an unlikely battle for first place in the muddled NFC East Division. New York has won five straight in the series, including a 32-21 decision earlier in the season.

Eli Manning threw touchdown passes to Odell Beckham Jr. and Rueben Randle in New York’s first meeting of the season. The Giants, however, have lost two of their last three games and are in danger of missing the playoffs for the fourth straight season if they don’t win the division. Washington defensive end Jason Hatcher made news during the week by implying that officials have penalized the team more frequently because of its refusal to drop the Redskins team logo. The entire squad was upset after a pick-six in last week’s loss to Carolina was negated by an unnecessary roughness penalty that would have given Washington a 21-14 lead at the time.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, FOX. LINE: Giants -2. O/U: 46.5.

ABOUT THE GIANTS (5-5): The Giants dropped a heartbreaker to the Patriots last time out when Stephen Gostkowski booted a 54-yard field goal with one second left. Paced by Manning and his 21 touchdown passes, New York ranks fourth in the league in scoring at 27.3 points a game. The Giants, however, continue to struggle on the ground, averaging just 95 yards a game to rank 26th in the league, and leading rusher Rashad Jennings has just one rushing TD.

ABOUT THE REDSKINS (4-6): The Redskins are 4-1 at home on the season with its lone loss coming in its season opener against the Dolphins. A week after humbling New Orleans, Washington rushed for just 14 yards on 12 attempts in a 44-16 setback at Carolina last time out. Still, the Redskins, who rank 27th in the NFL in total offense, are just a game back of the Giants and, despite Hatcher’s complaints, they are the 11th least-penalized team in the league.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Redskins TE Jordan Reed left last week’s game with a knee injury but practiced Wednesday, as did RB Alfred Morris (ribs).

2. The Giants are last in the league in pass defense, allowing 309.9 yards a game.

3. New York re-signed WR Hakeem Nicks after Victor Cruz was placed on IR.

PREDICTION: Redskins 30, Giants 24