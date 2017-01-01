Preview: Giants at Redskins

While the New York Giants are already assured of their first playoff berth in five years and are locked in as the NFC's No. 5 seed, they can prevent the Washington Redskins from joining the postseason party as well. The Redskins can punch their ticket to the postseason on Sunday with a victory over their bitter NFC East rival at FedEx Field as long as the Green Bay-Detroit game doesn't end in a tie.

"Definitely knowing that you could keep a team out of the playoffs, that’s a big deal in a sense," Giants electric wideout Odell Beckham Jr. said. "Just have to come out and do what we're capable of doing. The rest will handle itself." Beckham likely will see a familiar face in high-priced cornerback Josh Norman, who followed up their firework-laden December 2015 contest by playing primarily in the slot in Washington's 29-27 victory on Sept. 25. Kirk Cousins (franchise-record 4,630 passing yards) threw for 296 yards and two touchdowns in the first meeting with the Giants and accounted for three scores (two rushing, one passing) in a 41-21 triumph over Chicago on Saturday.

TV: 4:25 p.m. ET, FOX. LINE: Redskins -7. O/U: 44.5

ABOUT THE GIANTS (10-5): Pro Bowl cornerback Janoris Jenkins (back) missed his first game of the season in a 24-19 loss to Philadelphia and could be a spectator again versus Cousins and Washington's high-powered offense. Jenkins has been limited in practice this week and New York could exercise caution with little on the line Sunday. "I ain't going to say yeah. I ain't going to say no," the 28-year-old Jenkins said on if he'll play versus the Redskins. "Just preparing on getting ready and take this week as a game week as if I'm starting. I don't know the call or whatever."

ABOUT THE REDSKINS (8-6-1): Tight end Jordan Reed participated in practice Thursday without any obvious discomfort with his injured left shoulder, giving coach Jay Gruden optimism and Cousins another weapon in the team's third-ranked offense (411.3 yards per game). "The big thing is making sure he has the confidence where he can extend his arm and do all the things necessary to separate from defenders," Gruden said. "He's on the right track." Wideouts DeSean Jackson and Jamison Crowder have been on the fast track, with the former amassing 327 receiving yards and a touchdown in the last three games while the latter has three scores in his past four at home.

EXTRA POINTS

1. New York coach Ben McAdoo told reporters that QB Eli Manning and the starters are expected to play without restriction.

2. Washington LB Ryan Kerrigan has collected four of his team-leading 11 sacks over the last five games.

3. Beckham reeled in four of his seven catches for 76 of his 121 yards while being guarded by Norman in the first contest.

PREDICTION: Giants 20, Redskins 17