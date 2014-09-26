Manning fires 4 TD passes as Giants rout Redskins

LANDOVER, Md. -- It was the Eli Manning-to-Larry Donnell show Thursday night.

New York’s veteran quarterback connected with his new starting tight end for three touchdowns in the first half, and the Giants whipped the turnover-riddled Washington Redskins 45-14 in an NFC East battle at FedEx Field.

Manning completed 28 of 39 passes for 300 yards with four touchdowns and an interception in New York’s second consecutive victory after a 0-2 start.

“His confidence has risen and his confidence in his team has risen,” Giants coach Tom Coughlin said of Manning and the quarterback’s development in new coordinator Ben McAdoo’s offense.

While Manning was soaring, Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins (19-for-33, 257 yards, one touchdown) threw four interceptions and lost a fumble after consecutive 400-yard outings against the Jacksonville Jaguars and Philadelphia Eagles. Washington backup tight end Logan Paulsen contributed the sixth turnover.

“It felt like Christmas,” Giants safety Antrel Rolle said of going against Cousins.

“We were abysmal offensively and defensively,” said Redskins coach Jay Gruden, whose team fell into the NFC East basement at 1-3. “(Kirk) was trying to create a spark, and there was no spark there and he just forced a few throws. By no means can we put the blame on Kirk for this game. This was a total team debacle.”

Manning connected for a 5-yard touchdown to Donnell 7:25 into the game, six plays after defensive end Mathias Kiwanuka sacked and stripped Cousins and New York defensive tackle Cullen Jenkins at the Washington 24. The touchdown represented the Giants’ first points in the first quarter this season.

New York’s fourth possession began at its 25-yard line. Washington cornerback E.J. Biggers, on the field only because DeAngelo Hall sustained a season-ending torn Achilles tendon last week, let Giants receiver Victor Cruz (six catches, 108 yards) run free for a 36-yard catch. Five plays later, Donnell out-jumped Meriweather to grab a 6-yard touchdown from Manning just 46 seconds into the second quarter.

With the Redskins down 14-0, Cousins engineered a 10-play, 80-yard drive. He went 6-for-7 for 68 yards on the possession, which ended with an 18-yard scoring slant to wide receiver Andre Roberts. Manning responded with a 12-play, 67-yard march that ended with Donnell’s 6-yard grab against rookie cornerback Bashaud Breeland. That catch made Donnell, who only had three receptions last season, the first Giants tight end with three touchdowns in a game since Joe Walton in 1962.

“He’s a very big guy,” Meriweather said about the 6-foot-6, 265-pound Donnell, who leads the Giants with 25 catches. “He runs good routes. He’s better than what we thought.”

The Redskins moved into the red zone on their ensuing series only to have Giants cornerback Trumaine McBride strip Paulsen and then recover the fumble at the New York 18. Washington somehow left Cruz wide open again for a 29-yard catch that set up Josh Brown’s 29-yard field goal that made it 24-7 as the half ended.

A 36-yard screen to backup running back Roy Helu Jr. preceded starter Alfred Morris’ 20-yard run untouched to the end zone that shaved the Redskins’ deficit to 24-14 just 2:03 into the second half.

Cornerback Prince Amukamara’s 28-yard return of an interception soon put New York in great position to extend the lead. However, five plays later, strong safety Brandon Meriweather jarred the ball loose from receiver Rueben Randle (eight catches, 89 yards) at the goal line, and it bounced into the hands of linebacker Keenan Robinson.

Two plays later, however, Giants safety Quentin Demps raced across the field to pick off Cousins’ pass for receiver Pierre Garcon at the Washington 35. Randle’s 21-yard catch set up Manning’s fourth touchdown, a 2-yard toss to backup tight end Daniel Fells with 4:19 left in the third quarter.

McBride added to Cousins’ misery with another pick two plays later, and New York needed just five plays to make it 38-14 with 14:07 remaining on Manning’s 1-yard keeper.

Rolle recorded the fourth interception in eight Cousins attempts 2:37 later. Running back Andre Williams’ subsequent 1-yard touchdown run rounded out the scoring.

NOTES: With LG Shawn Lauvao sidelined with a knee injury, third-year man Josh LeRibeus made his first career start for the Redskins. ... Washington CB Tracy Porter was active after missing the first three games due to a tender hamstring. ... With Giants MLB Jon Beason sidelined because of foot and toe injuries, Jameel McClain moved inside from the strong side and Mark Herzlich took McClain’s spot. ... Giants coach Tom Coughlin improved to 15-6 against the Redskins, his best record against an NFC East rival.