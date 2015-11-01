Preview: Giants at Saints

The New Orleans Saints are trying to dig out of an early hole for the third time in the last four seasons and go for their third consecutive victory against the visiting New York Giants on Sunday afternoon. Staring at a 1-4 record following a 39-17 beating in Philadelphia, the Saints have regrouped with impressive victories over Atlanta and Indianapolis.

“I think we all understand that we’re only as good as our next performance,” New Orleans quarterback Drew Brees said. “And while I think we have gained some momentum from the last two weeks, there’s still a long road ahead.” The Giants also bounced back from an ugly loss in Philadelphia (27-7) by squeezing out a 27-20 victory over Dallas last week to move atop the NFC East. Giants quarterback Eli Manning, a New Orleans native, has lost both career starts to the Saints in his hometown by a combined 97-51. “The Superdome is loud. We have to control the crowd and get first downs,” Manning said.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, FOX. LINE: Saints -3. O/U: 49

ABOUT THE GIANTS (4-3): Manning has thrown for a combined 359 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions in two starts since his 441-yard eruption in a Week 5 victory over San Francisco, but New York overcame a sluggish offensive performance against Dallas by forcing four turnovers. Orleans Darkwa came off the bench to add a spark to the running game with 48 yards on eight carries last week and coach Tom Coughlin said he plans to play all four running backs. Odell Beckham Jr., another New Orleans native, practice fully Thursday after being slowed by hamstring issues the past two weeks.

ABOUT THE SAINTS (3-4): Like the Giants, New Orleans was opportunistic in last week’s 27-21 victory at Indianapolis, converting two turnovers into touchdowns to jump out to a 20-0 lead less than two minutes into the fourth quarter. Brees had his streak of 300-yard games stopped at three, but Mark Ingram rushed for a season-high 143 yards and Khiry Robinson added a pair of short scoring runs as the Saints held the ball for nearly 38 1/2 minutes. Brandin Cooks, selected eight spots behind Beckham in the 2014 draft, has a team-high 35 catches after catching six balls for 81 yards last week.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Giants DE Jason Pierre-Paul, who suffered a grisly hand injury in a fireworks mishap, practice Thursday for the first time since the accident.

2. Saints DE Cameron Jordan has five sacks on the season and 15 in his last 18 home games.

3. Beckham has 16 touchdown catches in 19 career games.

PREDICTION: Saints 27, Giants 23