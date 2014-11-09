Preview: Giants at Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks are showing signs of getting things together and look to record their third consecutive victory when they host the New York Giants on Sunday. Seattle is two games behind the Arizona Cardinals in the NFC West and recovered from a two-game losing streak by notching back-to-back wins over the Carolina Panthers and Oakland Raiders. The Giants have lost three straight games and allowed an average of 32.7 points in the defeats.

New York was blanked 23-0 by Seattle late last season and quarterback Eli Manning was intercepted a career-worst five times. The Giants are in need of a season-changing victory and coach Tom Coughlin is hoping the turnaround begins on Sunday. “We are excited about that part of it,” Coughlin told reporters. “A win can do a lot of things for you and put you back on track. Certainly the challenge is there for us this week.” Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman had two of the interceptions against Manning last season but has just one so far in 2014.

TV: 4:25 p.m. ET, FOX. LINE: Seahawks –10. O/U: 44.5.

ABOUT THE GIANTS (3-5): Rookie receiver Odell Beckham Jr. had eight receptions for 156 yards against the Colts last Monday and expressed that he is ready to test himself against Sherman and the Seattle secondary. “These are the games you live to play for, the moment you live to play for, to go against the best of the best, to go against Richard Sherman, the Seattle Seahawks and the L.O.B. (Legion of Boom),” Beckham told reporters. “To go against all those guys, why not? Why not embrace that opportunity?” Manning has passed for 1,932 yards and 16 touchdowns for an offense averaging 345.9 yards per game. The leaky defense is giving up 391.8 per game and will be even more fragile with cornerback Prince Amukamara done for the season with a torn biceps.

ABOUT THE SEAHAWKS (5-3): Seattle has experienced a few distractions in recent weeks – namely the trading of receiver Percy Harvin to the New York Jets – and is hoping it can settle in and produce a strong second half. “We’re making progress,” Seahawks coach Peter Carroll told reporters. “We’ve survived some really hard games and we’ve won some really hard games. We’re battle tested, we’re ready to go.” Quarterback Russell Wilson has passed for 1,669 yards and continues to be efficient with 11 touchdowns against just three interceptions. Middle linebacker Bobby Wagner (toe) is progressing but will miss his fourth consecutive game.

EXTRA POINTS

1. The Seahawks have won four of the last six meetings.

2. New York DE Jason Pierre-Paul aggravated a shoulder injury on Monday and his status might not be known until close to game time.

3. Seattle SS Kam Chancellor (groin) could return to action while CB Byron Maxwell (calf) and WR Doug Baldwin (groin) are in jeopardy of missing the contest.

PREDICTION: Seahawks 16, Giants 10