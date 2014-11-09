Seahawks 38, Giants 17: Marshawn Lynch rushed for 140 yards and a career-best four touchdowns as host Seattle erupted for 21 final-quarter points and handed New York its fourth straight defeat.

Russell Wilson threw two interceptions but was effective running the ball with 107 yards and one score as the Seahawks (6-3) won their third consecutive contest. Seattle rolled up a team-record 350 rushing yards, which is also the most in an NFL game this season.

Eli Manning passed for 283 yards, one touchdown and was intercepted once for New York (3-6). Rookie Odell Beckham Jr. had seven receptions for 108 yards for the Giants, who have allowed over 400 yards in four straight games for the first time in franchise history and gave up five rushing touchdowns in a game for the third time.

Seattle’s Steven Hauschka kicked a tying 28-yard field goal with 4:13 remaining in the third quarter before the Seahawks took a 24-17 lead on Lynch’s 3-yard run with 12:47 remaining. Seattle twice avoided losing fumbles on its next drive before Lynch rumbled in from 16 yards to make it a two-touchdown margin and Wilson scored on a 1-yard keeper with 5:19 to play.

The Giants led 17-14 at halftime after Josh Brown booted a 41-yard field goal as time expired. Manning threw a 6-yard scoring pass to Preston Parker and rookie Andre Williams scored on a 3-yard run for New York’s first-half touchdowns while Lynch scored on two short runs for the Seahawks.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Shawn Alexander was the last Seahawk to rush for four touchdowns in a game and he did it twice during his 2005 NFL MVP campaign. ... Manning went a career-long 176 attempts without an interception until Seattle FS Earl Thomas grabbed a deflection in the end zone in the third quarter. … Seahawks SS Kam Chancellor (groin) missed his second consecutive game while Giants RB Peyton Hillis departed with a concussion.