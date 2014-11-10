Seahawks top Giants, rush for 350 yards

SEATTLE -- Running back Marshawn Lynch and the Seattle Seahawks have waited more than a month to get their offensive line in order, and on Sunday afternoon they showed why it mattered.

Lynch rushed for a season-high 140 yards and four touchdowns as the Seahawks piled up a franchise-record 350 yards on the ground while pulling away for a 38-17 win over the New York Giants.

Playing behind an offensive line that saw the return of Pro Bowlers Max Unger and Russell Okung from injury, Lynch ran 21 times for his highest rushing total since Week 11 of the 2013 season, while Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson added 107 rushing yards and a touchdown.

“Any time you’ve got those two guys in there, that’s a big help,” offensive lineman J.R. Sweezy said of getting Unger and Okung back. “They’re two Pro Bowlers, so obviously that’s big.”

Two of Lynch’s touchdowns came in the pivotal fourth quarter as the Seahawks (6-3) rallied back from a 17-14 halftime deficit. He gave Seattle a 24-17 lead on a 3-yard touchdown run two minutes into the fourth quarter, then he added another score on a 17-yard run five minutes later to put the game away.

Related Coverage Preview: Giants at Seahawks

“Marshawn was just extraordinary today,” Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said.

The previous team record for rushing yards in a game was 320, set in a 2005 win over the Houston Texans.

Seattle had 200 rushing yards after halftime, outscoring the Giants 24-0 along the way.

“It’s hard to believe what you saw in the second half,” New York coach Tom Coughlin said.

Seattle overcame three turnovers, including two Wilson interceptions, and escaped a pair of fourth-quarter fumbles that were recovered by Seahawks teammates. While holding a seven-point lead with nine minutes remaining, Wilson fumbled near the Giants’ 20-yard line, but Seahawks lineman Alvin Bailey recovered. Two plays later, Lynch fumbled near the 10, with receiver Paul Richardson recovering.

The biggest turnover of the game turned out to be an Eli Manning interception that Seattle safety Earl Thomas picked off in the end zone late in the third quarter. The score was tied 17-17 at the time, and the Seahawks went on to score touchdowns on their next three possessions.

Lynch scored two first-half touchdowns before Giants kicker Josh Brown drilled a 41-yard field goal to give the Giants (3-6) a 17-14 lead heading into halftime.

The Seahawks marched down the field for a touchdown on their opening drive of the game, but things quickly turned in the Giants’ favor shortly thereafter. Cornerback Zack Bowman interception set up a Manning-to-Preston Parker touchdown pass to tie the score 7-7 late in the first quarter, then the Giants marched 80 yards and took a 14-7 lead on an Andre Williams 3-yard run less than six minutes later.

Seattle responded with a 15-play, 85-yard drive over 8 1/2 minutes to tie the score 14-14 on Lynch’s second touchdown run with 1:57 left in the half. The Giants then closed out the half with an 11-play, 57-yard drive that led to Brown’s go-ahead field goal.

Manning completed 29 of 44 passes for 283 yards and a touchdown but also had the costly interception that set up Lynch’s fourth score. Manning went on to fumble the ball away in the final minutes, when it fell out of his hand as he went to throw a pass on a wet, rainy day at CenturyLink Field.

“It’s a four-quarter game,” Coughlin said. “In the first half, we played very well. ... In the second half, we continued not to tackle well.”

The Seahawks have now won three consecutive games, with Sunday’s win providing Seattle’s largest point differential of the season.

“I think the whole football team has just stepped forward in a way we needed to,” Carroll said.

NOTES: Seattle C Max Unger was back in the lineup after missing four games with a sprained foot. LT Russell Okung was also back after missing a game with a strained calf. ... The Seahawks’ inactives included four injured starters: S Kam Chancellor (groin), MLB Bobby Wagner (toe), G James Carpenter (ankle) and TE Zach Miller (ankle). ... Giants CB Zack Bowman made his second start of the season Sunday, when he stepped in to replace injured Prince Amukamara. ... Giants RB Andre Williams got his second consecutive start in place of Rashad Jennings (knee). ... Seattle’s first three plays of the game went for 23, 32 and 14 yards to set up Marshawn Lynch’s 1-yard touchdown run. ... Giants RB Peyton Hillis suffered a concussion in the first quarter, ending his afternoon after just three series. ... Seattle DT Brandon Mebane (hamstring) came out of the game late in the first half.