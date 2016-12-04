Preview: Giants at Steelers

Two of the league's elite wide receivers will be in the spotlight when the Pittsburgh Steelers host the streaking New York Giants on Sunday afternoon. Both New York's Odell Beckham Jr. and Pittsburgh's Antonio Brown are coming off superb performances last week to keep their respective teams in the hunt for a division title.

The marquee matchup at wide receiver aside, there is another common bond between the Giants and Steelers that dates back a dozen years. New York quarterback Eli Manning and counterpart Ben Roethlisberger were both first-round picks in the 2004 draft and each have guided their teams to a pair of Super Bowl championships. The Giants have ripped off six consecutive wins as they attempt to keep pace with Dallas in the NFC East, while Pittsburgh is tied with Baltimore atop the AFC North despite a pedestrian 6-5 record. "It’s December football. This is where the real football begins,” New York coach Ben McAdoo said. "It’s an exciting time against a lot of playoff teams and playoff environments. The margin for error is small."

TV: 4:25 p.m. ET, FOX. LINE: Steelers -6. O/U: 48

ABOUT THE GIANTS (8-3): New York's defense was among the worst in the league while going 6-10 last season, but one of the biggest reasons for the turnaround is safety Landon Collins, who was named the NFC Defensive Player of the Month on Thursday. Collins had three of his five interceptions in four games in November to earn the Giants' first monthly honor since Jason Pierre-Paul in 2011. Pierre-Paul is re-emerging as a force with 5.5 sacks over the past two weeks for New York, which has recorded 21 sacks during the winning streak. Beckham has multiple touchdowns receptions in three of the past six games while Manning has 15 scoring passes and six interceptions in that span.

ABOUT THE STEELERS (6-5): Pittsburgh stopped a four-game skid with back-to-back road wins at Cleveland and Indianapolis, but each victory came against an opponent with an untested quarterback. Brown, who is two yards shy of his fourth consecutive 1,000-yard season, leads the NFL with 82 receptions and caught three touchdown passes last week to match his total from his previous six games combined. Running back Le'Veon Bell has scored in each of the last three games and has rushed for 266 yards in the past two while Roethlisberger is coming off his sixth game with at least three touchdown passes. Pittsburgh's defense allows 263.5 yards per game and will be tested by New York's passing attack.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Beckham has 41 catches and nine touchdowns in his last six games versus AFC opponents.

2. Bell tops the NFL with an average of 142 scrimmage yards per game.

3 The Giants are seeking their first seven-game winning streak since 2008.

PREDICTION: Steelers 27, Giants 24