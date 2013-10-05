New York Giants - TeamReport

NFL Team Report - New York Giants - INSIDE SLANT

Three-time Pro Bowl linebacker Jon Beason was acquired by the New York Giants from the Carolina Panthers on Friday.

Beason will replace guard Chris Snee on the active roster. Snee was placed on injured reserve and will likely have season-ending hip surgery.

“I’ve been feeling it for some time now,” Snee said. “I’ve always been able to play through things, but clearly I couldn‘t. The best thing is for me to watch my team play and try to get my hip right.”

Beason was benched before the Panthers’ 38-0 win over the Giants on Sept. 22. Chase Blackburn, a former Giant, replaced Beason in the lineup.

“The trade benefits both the team and Jon,” Carolina coach Ron Rivera said. “We’ll obviously get something out of it and it gives Jon an opportunity to get on the field.”

The Panthers will reportedly receive a late-round draft pick as compensation.

Beason missed most of last season because of knee surgery last October and was struggling in his comeback following a microsurgery procedure.

The Giants ruled out six players for this Sunday’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles due to injuries. In addition to Snee, center David Baas is sidelined by a neck injury. Cornerbacks Aaron Ross (back) and Jayron Hosley (hamstring) are out. Defensive tackle Linval Joseph will miss the game with ankle and knee injuries. Tight end Adrien Robinson is out with a foot injury.

Coach Tom Coughlin exercised some acerbic wit Friday when asked about comments by offensive lineman David Diehl, who told reporters earlier in the week that he would start at right guard against the Eagles.

Diehl would replace James Brewer, who filled in last week for Snee.

“That’s nice of him to announce to the opponent,” Coughlin said. “We’ll see about that. That could get him a seat next to me right there. His exuberance is outstanding. We’re excited. He’s like a rookie. He runs around all over the place yelling and screaming and talking to everybody. If he makes an error, he yells out, ‘That was me. I messed up.’ I appreciate the energy and the enthusiasm.”

--The Giants always knew that one day they would turn to some of their young defensive players to take a significant role in a game.

They just didn’t expect it happen this soon.

As the Giants look for their first win this season against the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday, they will probably turn to their second- and third-round draft picks -- defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins and defensive end Damontre Moore.

They are needed to help shore up a defensive line that has three starters on the injury report -- -defensive tackles Linval Joseph (ankle/knee) and Cullen Jenkins (knee/Achilles) and defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul. Reserve defensive tackle Shaun Rogers is also listed with a back problem.

The injury situation isn’t good news for a defensive front that must face NFL rushing leader LeSean McCoy (468 yards) or an Eagles offense whose 6.9 yards per play is second in the NFL and which thrives on the up-tempo style to keep opponents off balance.

The good news for the Giants is that the kids who have been waiting in the wings are not only bright-eyed, but eager to get out there to show that they too belong on an NFL playing field.

“I feel real confident in my skills and in the scheme that the coaches are giving me,” said Moore, who last week made some noise with his play on special teams.

“They don’t come up with anything ridiculous; they put you in the perfect position and it’s been working so far. I‘m just going to keep reading the scheme and whatever the tell me to go, I‘m like, ‘How fast do you want me to go?'”

Moore revealed that he’s been getting a lot of coaching from his teammates as well as former Giants linebacker Jessie Armstead, who helps with the coaching during the week. All that help, he says, is an advantage.

“I feel like I‘m in a situation to where I really can’t fail,” he noted. “There’s too much help around here. For anybody to fail, it would be one of those things that you would have to go out of your way to do.”

Hankins has yet to be active on game days. That could change depending on the severity of the injuries that Jenkins, Rogers, and Joseph are nursing.

“I would say I feel a little more comfortable with the scheme, the plays and just going out there and making plays,” said Hankins when asked if the game was starting to slow down for him. “I‘m not worrying about messing up because this is a game and you’re going to make mistakes, but just having a clear mind and going out there and having fun.”

Hankins believes he can help keep McCoy in check, noting that run defense was one of the main reasons why the Giants drafted him.

If he can do that, it will certainly be a big boost to a run defense that through four games has allowed 122.5 net rushing yards per game.

“Slow down the quarterback (Michael Vick) and the running back (McCoy),” said Hankins when asked what the key was to limiting the damage that the Eagles are capable of doing on the ground.

“Those are two very good runners and they lead the NFL in rushing, so I‘m going to do my best and our unit is going to do its best to stop that.”

Head coach Tom Coughlin is looking forward to seeing what the two kids can bring to the defensive line, and has been encouraged by what he’s seen so far.

”I liked Hankins’ work a week ago,“ Coughlin said. ”I thought he was a really difficult guy for us to block from an offensive standpoint (in practice). I really felt like John was ready to contribute and I feel the same way right now, so I‘m looking forward to watching him play.

“Moore, obviously if you’re talking in that direction, will get an opportunity to contribute as well. He’s done a nice job on special teams. He has good energy and hopefully we can build on that.”

SERIES HISTORY: 157th regular-season meeting. Giants lead series, 81-73-2. The Giants are 43-33-1 against the Eagles at home. In their last home meeting against the Eagles on Dec. 30, 2012, the Giants won 42-7 to close out the regular season.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - New York Giants - NOTES, QUOTES

--It’s been a painful four weeks for safety Will Hill, and not just because of the Giants’ won-loss record.

Hill, who recently completed a four-week suspension for having violated the league’s policy on substance abuse, is back practicing with the Giants this week, and hopes he will be activated for Sunday’s game.

“It felt good to get back on the field with the team,” Hill said. “I’ve been in meetings and have been listening and stuff, but it was hard to have to sit by and watch your brothers go out and fight and you can’t do anything about it.”

Under league rules, Hill was able to participate in weight training and conditioning, and in the classroom studies, but he wasn’t able to practice or play. So while those activities were going on, he watched a great amount of film on his own to stay sharp.

That’s why he believes that all of that hard work he’s done over the last month will allow him to come back and not miss a beat.

“I‘m very confident in myself and what I’ve been doing off the field and in the weight room,” he said. “I‘m in condition, so there’s no doubt in my mind I can be effective.”

One area where Hill believes he can have an immediate impact is on special teams. The Giants punt coverage team in particular, has had a rough time lately, giving up a long return for a touchdown in back-to-back games.

Hill noted that a strength of his special teams play is tackling, and that was one of the things he was looking forward to contributing to the mix.

Another is his speed. “I think I can be disruptive,” he said. “Maybe I can be that spark that the special teams needs to get things back going the right way.”

--Safety Antrel Rolle might believe in his heart that the Giants are capable of going 12-0 the rest of the season, but when it comes to the rest of his teammates, he isn’t so sure if they share his faith.

”Honestly speaking, I really don’t believe that everyone believes that we can win within our locker room,“ he said during his weekly radio spot with WFAN on Tuesday. ”There’s guys that haven’t been there before, there’s guys that haven’t been affiliated with how the Giants make comebacks and how we can come back in the games, or how we can overcome adversity.

“So I really don’t expect every guy to believe, to have the same belief that I have, or maybe the other people that have been around the organization have.”

Rolle has been urging his teammates to stick together and to believe in one another that they can overcome the worst start the club has experienced in a non-strike year since 1979.

“We put some awful football out there,” Rolle said. “We all understand that, but it’s not too late for us to turn it around.”

BY THE NUMBERS: 85 - Point differential that the Giants have been outscored by. That’s the second-worst points differential in the league, behind Jacksonville, and the worst total in franchise history through the first four games of a season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I like showing my face around New York. If I lose, I‘m not showing my face anywhere.” -- S Antrel Rolle on what the Giants’ losing season has done to his social life.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - New York Giants - STRATEGY AND PERSONNEL

The Giants have a whopping 15 players on their weekly injury report list, which means it could be time for some unfamiliar faces to step up and contribute to the game plan.

On offense, center David Baas and right guard Chris Snee continue to ail, with one or both potentially headed to injured reserve.

Last week the Giants inserted Jim Cordle and James Brewer in the game at center and right guard respectively; this week, they could explore putting veteran David Diehl, who last week was active but did not play, into the lineup as well.

The Giants will also probably get new fullback John Conner involved more in the game plan this week. Conner, who signed with the Giants last Wednesday, did not have any snaps on offense last week.

Meanwhile new center Dallas Reynolds is probably a week away from being able to contribute to the offense in any capacity.

PLAYER NOTES

--LB Jon Beason was acquired from the Carolina Panthers Friday in a trade for what is reported to be a late round draft pick. Beason, who was sidelined with a knee injury last season, was benched before the Panthers’ 38-0 win over the Giants on Sept. 22. He was replaced by Chase Blackburn, a former Giant.

--OL David Diehl told reporters early in the week that he will start at right guard this weekend against the Eagles. Diehl was to replace James Brewer, who filled in last week for Chris Snee (hip), who was placed on injured reserve Friday and may undergo surgery Coach Tom Coughlin made it clear Friday that he was unhappy that Diehl announced anything and suggested, perhaps tongue-in-cheek that Deihl my line up next to the coach on the sideline, instead.

--OL James Brewer, who was demoted from the starting offensive line configuration, could still see a significant number of snaps on Sunday as the team’s jumbo tight end. The Giants’ tight ends have struggled in their blocking efforts, particularly in short yardage, so trying Brewer in that spot would seem to make sense.

--CB Charles James, who is currently on the Giants’ practice squad, could be added to the 53-man roster by the end of the week. With Corey Webster, Aaron Ross, and Jayron Hosley all nursing injuries that could cause them to miss Sunday’s game against the Eagles, the Giants have become woefully thin at cornerback.

INJURY IMPACT

--CB Corey Webster (groin) had a setback in his progress, according to head coach Tom Coughlin. Webster was limited on Wednesday, but did not practice on Thursday and still appears to be bothered by a groin injury that he’s had since the preseason.

--CB Terrell Thomas (knee) took his scheduled limited snaps on Thursday. Thomas will have his practice reps managed for the rest of the season.

--LB Mark Herzlich (toe) made enough progress to take a limited number of practice reps on Thursday. He had missed Wednesday’s practice with a toe injury suffered last week vs. the Chiefs.

--DT Shaun Rogers (back) returned to practice, taking a limited number of snaps on Thursday. Rogers has been said to have made significant improvement in his injury.

--OG Chris Snee was placed on injured reserve and

--C David Bass (neck) is out.

--CB Aaron Ross (back) is out.

--CB Jayron Hosely (hamstring) is out.

--DT Linval Joseph (ankle, knee) is out.

--TE Adrien Robinson (foot) is out.

GAME PLAN: The Giants offense is ranked 30th in points scored per game (15) and 23rd in yards gained per game (325), as Eli Manning and company have yet to put together a scoring drive exceeding six plays.

That could change this week as they’ll face a struggling Eagles defense that is giving up 34 points a game (31st in NFL) and 446 offensive yards per game (32nd in NFL).

In particular, the Eagles have had some issues with defending the passing game. Through four games, Eagles opponents are averaging 325.0 passing yards and have only given up 10 sacks through the first quarter of the season.

That’s good news for a Giants offense whose strength is its passing game. While receiver Victor Cruz has been playing very well, the Giants have been looking for Hakeem Nicks, who is off to the worst start of his career since he became a starter, to pick up his production, and they could look to feature Nicks in the game plan this week to help jumpstart things..

On defense, the Giants’ biggest challenge will be handling the fast-paced Eagles offense which is designed to test the endurance of the opponent and limit the amount of personnel substitutions.

To prepare for the Eagles’ offense, the Giants actually began working on that during training camp, as head coach Tom Coughlin had his offense simulate the speed of Eagles coach Chip Kelly’s offense from his days at Oregon.

“There have been certain parts of (the up-tempo offense) that we’ve been working on all along,” Coughlin said. “You have to be very wise in how you go about it.”

Defensive end Justin Tuck noted that the key to limiting the number of big plays against an up-tempo offense is to keep things simple and make sure

“They’re going to get yards, but you have to play great red zone defense and hopefully keep them from getting touchdowns,” he said.

“Give up the field goals and things like that, because in between the twenties, they’re going to make plays. So you have to bull up in the red zone and hopefully limit them to field goals.”

MATCHUPS TO WATCH: Giants RB David Wilson vs. Eagles ILBs DeMeco Ryans and Mychael Kendricks -- Ryans and Kendricks are first and second on the Eagles in total tackles with 54 and 35 respectively. The Giants rushing game, while starting to show signs of life these last two weeks, is still hit-and-miss, but Wilson’s quickness and elusiveness should be a nice test for the Eagles’ inside linebackers who are ranked first and second respectively in tackles on their team.

Giants LT Will Beatty vs. Eagles OLB Trent Cole -- Beatty has had two weeks of subpar play which seems to be rooted in some sloppy technique. Cole, meanwhile, is in search of his first sack of 2013 as he continues to transition to Chip Kelly’s 3-4 scheme. In the past he’s given Beatty fits when he lined up as a defensive end in the 4-3 scheme under former head coach Andy Reid, but so far this season, Cole’s pass rushing production has been stymied.