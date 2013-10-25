New York Giants - TeamReport

NFL Team Report - New York Giants - INSIDE SLANT

The New York Giants have been forced to play musical chairs at running back this season, with Peyton Hillis positioned to receive the bulk of the workload for the second consecutive week.

Hillis rushed for 36 yards on 17 carries and had 23 touches overall in his Giants debut last week. With Brandon Jacobs listed as doubtful on Friday, Hillis will share the backfield duties again with Michael Cox on Sunday.

“The two guys that carried the load a week ago will have to do it to a certain extent,” Giants coach Tom Coughlin said Friday. “(John) Conner does know what to do in those situations if it ever came to that, and Bear (Pascoe) can play fullback, as you know, so we have a little bit of leeway there.”

Coughlin said there is “some strategy involved” in determined which back is in the game at given times.

Hillis had his best success last week running behind the right side of the offensive line, but one of his main tasks is simply getting up to speed on a new playbook.

“It increases bit by bit every day,” Hillis said. “Sometimes I’ll take a drawback just depending on what formation the defensive line is in, are they a 3-4 or 4-3 team and what kind of presence they bring in third down situations, stuff like that. But, overall as a whole, I‘m getting better and better every day.”

Cox has a better grasp of the playbook, but he also has just 11 career carries for 23 yards - all come in last week’s victory over the Minnesota Vikings.

“I feel better, especially after getting my first real game at running back out there,” he said. “I definitely feel my confidence rising a little bit having more experience and knowing what it’s like already.”

With a minus-14 turnover ratio and opponents averaging nearly five more minutes per game in time of possession, the Giants are desperate to get more out of their 31st-ranked ground game.

So will Hillis and Cox have a similar distribution in carries this week?

“We’ll see about that,” is all Coughlin would offer.

--At the start of the 2013 season, the New York Giants had some lofty aspirations that included becoming the first team in history to play in a Super Bowl hosted in their home stadium.

However, a 0-6 start quickly wiped away those dreams, reducing New York to a team that was in search of its first win, which came on Monday night against the Minnesota Vikings.

Now that they have that first win, they will try to make it a double in their re-match this weekend against the Philadelphia Eagles.

“We actually did a good job in a lot of ways in the first game, to be honest with you,” coach Tom Coughlin said when asked about the upcoming rematch that will be played in Philadelphia.

“It’s 22-21 at the start of the fourth, but the tempo of the game, we were able to keep up with the tempo of the game, and if you’re asking from that standpoint, yes.”

The problem, though, is that the Giants let the game slip away thanks to 17 unanswered second-half points, starting with a 41-yard field goal by kicker Alex Henery which put the Eagles in the lead for good.

Having had a chance though to play against coach Chip Kelly’s new Eagle offense and also having the chance to view almost two months of film on it, New York seems more confident in terms of addressing its shortcomings and being more competitive in putting together a strong 60-minute showing.

The first challenge they will have to deal with is the anticipated return of Eagles quarterback Michael Vick, who hasn’t played since the second half of the first meeting between the two teams because of a hamstring strain.

Before he was injured in that game, Vick had run for 79 yards. However, Vick isn’t the main focus for the Giants defense.

”It’s not really Vick, it’s (running back LeSean) McCoy,“ cornerback Terrell Thomas said. ”Vick’s going to do what he’s going to do. He’s an explosive quarterback that can run the ball. He’s like another running back that can throw it.

“We just want to contain him but we want to stop McCoy, who’s leading the league in rushing, and I think we did a great job of that.”

Another Eagle who is in the Giants’ crosshairs is receiver DeSean Jackson, who posted 132 receiving yards and a touchdown in the first meeting, but who last week against the Cowboys was held to two catches for 21 yards.

Thomas was asked what the Giants could gleam from what Dallas did to stop Jackson.

“I don’t think it was anything they did against Jackson; I think it was just (the Eagles) offense,” Thomas said. “(The Cowboys) off-balance the entire game plan, so getting pressure on the quarterback was key. I think (the Cowboys) jumped a lot of their routes, too.”

Thomas added: “Philly’s offense is simple at times. They kind of dare you to make a mistake and when you do, they capitalize. They kind of run the same plays over and over again, with a little changeup here and there because they have great athletes who they want to get the ball in their hands.”

The bottom line for the Giants is if they can shut down the potent Eagles offense, they stand a good chance to come out with their second win which, Thomas said, would be a huge boost for the Giants’ confidence in the second half of the season.

”We gotta get this thing rolling to the bye,“ Thomas said. ”We don’t want to lose again. Get this second win, get refreshed, come back for these last eight games and see what happens.

SERIES HISTORY: 158th regular-season meeting. Giants lead series, 81-74-2. The two teams last met on Oct. 6, 2013, at MetLife Stadium, a 36-21 Eagles victory. The Giants have lost their last eight road games, while the Eagles have lost nine home games in a row, their last home win being a 19-17 victory on against the Giants on Sept. 30, 2012.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - New York Giants - NOTES, QUOTES

--For a player who’s in a contract year and who is supposedly healthy, receiver Hakeem Nicks is having a very unusual, and unproductive, season.

Nicks is off to his worst start as a pro. According to Pro Football Focus’ premium statistics, his six drops tie him for third-most among NFL receivers this season. Nicks has also caught 51.9 percent of the balls thrown his way (27-of-52) with three passes turning into interceptions.

Against the Vikings, Nicks had three dropped passes, catching only two of nine throws for 28 yards.

If his game is off, Nicks, who said his hand is not bothering him, said he’s not seeing it.

“I don’t feel like my game is too much different from what it’s been in the past,” he said. “People just putting more significance on it due to what kind of year it is for me. I think they put a little more emphasis on that. But I think I‘m still playing the game the way I’ve been playing.”

Still it’s hard to argue with the numbers. Through seven games, Nicks has yet to record a touchdown reception. That’s the worst start to a season in his career, including last season when he had only one touchdown reception in his first seven games while trying to fight through knee and foot issues.

Coach Tom Coughlin doesn’t believe that anything has changed with Nicks from a physical standpoint. However the coach was at a loss to explain why the one-time reliable receiver suddenly can’t come up big when his team needs him to.

”I haven’t talked to him about it, but the competitor that he is, he’s very much aware,“ Coughlin said. ”Quite frankly, he’s always gobbled those balls up. I wouldn’t offer an excuse, and I‘m sure he wouldn‘t, either.

“He’s got to get to a point where the reliability factor is there as strongly as it always has bee. Has it been there up to this point? No, but we’re saying let’s work. We count on this guy.”

Coughlin shook his head when asked if he thought there might be a “big picture” factor distracting the soon-to-be unrestricted free agent.

“Anybody who thinks that way, fundamentally, you better take care of your business on the field,” Coughlin said. “You better get your job done to the fullest of your ability.”

Quarterback Eli Manning agreed, adding that he’s not worried about where his No. 1 receiver’s head is.

“He’ll be ready this week and he’ll make the catches, he’ll make all the plays and look forward to having a big game,” Manning said.

--All eyes did a double-take at the Giants’ Wednesday practice when, only hours after the team announced that center David Baas had been placed on injured reserve because of a knee injury, out there on the field was a big offensive lineman wearing Baas’ jersey.

It turned out to be Baas’ replacement, Jim Cordle, No. 63 on your scorecard, who sheepishly admitted that the case of mistaken identity was simply the result of a laundry mix-up.

“It was in my locker,” Cordle explained, adding that he didn’t even realize that he had the wrong jersey until teammate Brandon Mosley slapped him on the back on their way to practice and said: “What’s up Baas?”

It took Cordle, who said he was focused on getting ready for practice, a little bit before he realized the mistake had been made.

“I realized it when I got out there,” he said. “In four years, that’s the first time I haven’t had my jersey in my locker and it happens on the same day he goes on IR, so maybe it wasn’t an accident.”

Cordle, who had an equipment person retrieve his jersey from the locker room after practice was closed to the media, added” “I did try to honor (Baas) a little bit.”

Speaking of Baas, he struggled at times to keep his emotions in check, but it was clear that he was upset to have his season end so early.

“It’s part of the whole deal,” he said. “It’s crappy, but I have to be positive, get this right and get healthy again.”

When speaking about Cordle to the media, Baas looked his teammate in the eye and said: “He’s done an excellent job and he’ll continue to do an excellent job. They’re going to work together out there and communicate, and get another win in Philly.”

Once Baas gets his surgery, he plans to remain around the facility and be involved as much as his rehab schedule permits.

“I’ll always be around and if anyone needs anything, I’ll definitely offer my opinion or analysis of any film,” he said. “We’re always there to help our guys. That’s the team aspect. You’re never going to lose that.”

BY THE NUMBERS: 8 -- Number of wins the Giants have following coach Tom Coughlin’s annual Jay Fund “Champions for Children” gala fundraiser, which this year will be held on Friday, Oct. 25, at Cipriani’s in New York City.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Hopefully we’ll build on the win.” -- Coach Tom Coughlin, when asked what he thinks the Giants’ first win of the season will do for the team moving forward this week.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - New York Giants - STRATEGY AND PERSONNEL

The 2013 season has come to an end for Giants starting center David Baas, who suffered an MCL injury during Monday night’s game.

Baas, who suffered a similar injury in the preseason that cost him three weeks, was injured on the last play of the Giants’ opening drive of the game, a game that marked his return from a three- week absence due to a neck injury.

Baas told reporters that no date has been set for his surgery yet, but that he planned to meet with a doctor on Thursday to discuss his options.

Jim Cordle, who filled in for Baas while he was most recently sidelined and who finished the game at center for the Giants, has been announced as the starter by the team for Sunday’s game and possibly beyond.

On defense, it’s still too soon to gauge whether the ankle injury suffered by starting weak-side linebacker Spencer Paysinger will keep him out of action on Sunday. If Paysinger can’t go, the Giants would presumably start Jacquian Williams, currently the nickel linebacker, in Paysinger’s place.

INJURY IMPACT

--CB Corey Webster (groin) was listed as questionable after taking part in limited practice Friday.

--LB Spencer Paysinger (ankle) was listed as probable after taking part in limited practice Friday.

--CB Jayron Hosley (hamstring) is doubtful after limited practice Friday.

--RB Brandon Jacobs (hamstring) is doubtful after missing practice Friday and is not expected to play against the Eagles. Peyton Hillis and Michael Cox are expected to share the workload.

--TE Adrien Robinson (foot) was listed as questionable after taking part in limited practice Friday.

--S Cooper Taylor (shoulder) was listed as probable after taking part in full practice Friday.

--CB Terrell Thomas (knee) was listed as probable after taking part in limited practice Friday. He is on a managed schedule to monitor his knee.

--RB David Wilson (neck) will not practice and is out indefinitely.

PLAYER NOTES

--OL Dallas Reynolds was signed to fill the open roster spot that was created when center David Baas was placed on injured reserve. Reynolds had been with the Giants earlier in the month for about a week before being waived to make room for the addition of running back Da‘Rel Scott.

--LB Jon Beason, who will be an unrestricted free agent at the end of the year, told reporters that he doesn’t want to go anywhere else, and thus hopes to re-sign with the team after this year.

--CB Trumaine McBride will remain the starting cornerback for the time being as Corey Webster continues to work his way back from a groin injury. “He started and he played well,” coach Tom Coughlin said of McBride. “As long as there’s any kind of concern for health issues or length of service or how many snaps, then (McBride) is heavily counted on.”

--LB Darin Drakeford has been re-signed to the Giants’ practice squad. The Giants had an opening become available over the weekend when LB Emanuel Acho was signed off their practice squad by the Eagles.

GAME PLAN: The Giants’ interior line of Gs Kevin Boothe and David Diehl, and C Jim Cordle, had their collective hands full last week against the numerous double pressures sent their way. With Cordle already announced as the starting center for Sunday’s game, don’t be surprised if the Eagles continue the practice of turning up the heat against the Giants.

To help neutralize this potential threat, expect to see the Giants use more of the H-back to help patrol the backfield and clean up any pressures that leak through the offensive line. Peyton Hillis, who had an encouraging debut last week, could be the guy the Giants turn to help slow down any extra pressure packages thrown at them inside of the tackles. If that happens, TE Brandon Myers could be in line for a big day as a receiver.

With the Eagles expected to start Michael Vick at quarterback, conventional thinking would dictate that the Giants assign a spy to keep Vick from gashing them with his legs as he did last time when he rushed for 79 yards on seven carries before straining his hamstring.

That spy could very well be safety Will Hill, who was serving a suspension the last time these two teams met. If it is Hill, he would replace LB Spencer Paysinger, who held the responsibility last time, and who this week is dealing with a sore ankle.

The Giants defensive interior has done a good job taking away the inside running lanes from some of the NFL’s leading rushers, most recently Adrian Peterson of Minnesota.

However, the Giants have proven to be vulnerable on the edges against the run, as the Bears and Matt Forte showed a couple weeks ago. The addition of Giants middle linebacker Jon Beason should take care of that problem moving forward.

The biggest challenge for the Giants defense will be keeping receiver DeSean Jackson from hurting them. In their first meeting, Jackson recorded 132 yards and a touchdown on seven catches. Last week against Dallas, Jackson had three receptions for 21 yards.

The key to slowing down Jackson will be to jam him at the line of scrimmage. Jackson is so quick off the line and can break on the ball so rapidly that if he’s left untouched, that gives the Eagles a significant advantage.

Slow him down and that not only disrupts the timing patterns, it also gives the Giants pass rush an extra second or two to get to the quarterback.

MATCHUPS TO WATCH: Giants RB Peyton Hillis and FB John Conner vs. Eagles ILBs DeMeco Ryans and Mychal Kendricks -- Thanks to injuries, the Giants rushing game has evolved back to a more physical, ground and pound type of style designed to beat up opposing defenses as the game wears on. Hillis recorded the bulk of his rushing yards in his Giants debut by running to the right side of the formation, but if the Giants follow the plan from their first meeting with the Eagles, they will probably try to exploit running to the right side of the formation.

--Giants MLB Jon Beason vs. Eagles RB LeSean McCoy -- Last time these two teams met, McCoy was held to 46 yards on 20 carries and a touchdown, a result of some stout play by the defensive interior. With Beason now in the lineup, the Giants have a linebacker who can quickly get from sideline to sideline should the Eagles rushing game try to attack the Giants on the edges, where New York hasn’t been quite as stout in defending the run this year.