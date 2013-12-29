New York Giants - TeamReport

NFL Team Report - New York Giants - INSIDE SLANT

It would be very easy for several members of the New York Giants to look past this weekend’s regular-season finale against the Washington Redskins.

Who could blame them? Regardless of the game’s outcome, the Giants will finish in third place in the NFC East and should, according to early projections, be slotted somewhere between the ninth and fifteenth spots in the 2014 draft order.

Still, don’t expect very many of the players, including a couple of long-time veterans who could potentially be playing their final game as a member of the Giants, to be looking ahead to the offseason.

“I‘m not thinking about long-term now (because) it isn’t going to help me on Sunday,” said offensive lineman David Diehl, who has been with the club since being chosen in the fifth round of the 2003 draft.

“What I‘m doing is focusing on this one game, focusing on making sure that I‘m healing myself up, getting ready to go, and getting ready to go out there and play like I always do.”

Defensive end Justin Tuck is another player who has been with the Giants his entire career and who, like Diehl, is coming to the end of his contract with no indication from the club about a return engagement.

“It’s interesting to think about it, but I‘m all about finishing so we got we got a game to play and that’s the focus,” he said when asked if he reflected on what the future might hold for him.

It’s really not surprising to hear Diehl and Tuck prefer to speak about the present and the upcoming game against the Redskins. Both are widely regarded as team leaders in the locker room, and as such, they’ve been passing down the message that head coach Tom Coughlin has been preaching right from the start, which is to play for the current week.

Coughlin refused to share any thoughts about which, if any, of his long-time veterans might have a place on the 2014 squad, saying, “I don’t make those decisions, and I don’t know that those decisions are made by the player yet either. That would be presumptuous of me.”

Of the two, Tuck, who leads the team with 9.0 sacks this season, seems to be making a very strong case to return.

“I think he’s played the run well, and I think he’s much improved over a year ago,” said defensive coordinator Perry Fewell about Tuck, the defense’s co-captain. “I think he’s played with greater edge and greater purpose. I‘m very pleased with the things he’s done for us.”

Tuck agreed. “I think I did my part with the part I can control,” he said. “Yeah I’d love to be back, that’s obvious. We’ll go down that avenue when we go down that avenue.”

On the opposite end of the spectrum, the popular consensus, at least from the outside looking in, is that Diehl will not be back.

“Obviously there’s a little thinking about that stuff, but most importantly, I‘m thinking about practicing and approaching this game like a professional,” Diehl said.

“We’re looking to go in this game like any other week and close the season like we know we’re capable of.”

Diehl repeatedly refused to directly answer if he wanted to play beyond this season, but as he spoke, it was hard not to miss the appreciation and respect he has for his current circumstances.

“It’s part of football. It’s part of the game we love to play,” he said. “You fight to get yourself back and do whatever you can because playing this game is truly special as is being in this locker room.”

So what happens, then, if neither player gets a chance to be a part of the locker room going forward?

“I’ve got enough memories to soak in anyway,” said Tuck. “Sure, I’ll be a little teary-eyed after I walk off the field. Maybe. I doubt it, but maybe. I think that makes a better story if I say teary-eyed.”

Diehl, meanwhile, will take solace in having given his all every week.

“We play for one another, we play for our team, we play for this organization, we play for the New York and New Jersey area,” Diehl said. “It means a lot to be a Giant and I think each and every one of us feels that way.”

SERIES HISTORY: 162nd regular-season meeting. Giants lead series, 93-64-4. The Giants, who have won their last three regular-season finales, defeated the Redskins earlier this season, 24-17 at FedEx Field on Dec. 1, 2013.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - New York Giants - NOTES, QUOTES

For the second consecutive year, New York Giants wide receivers Victor Cruz and Hakeem Nicks are approaching important offseasons - although the reasons have flip-flopped for quarterback Eli Manning’s two most trusted downfield targets.

Cruz, who suffered a concussion and injured his knee on the same play against the Seattle Seahawks two weeks ago, met with the media for the first time Friday since undergoing surgery on that knee. He will sit out Sunday’s season finale, but expects to be ready to go when the offseason program cranks up in May.

“The expected rehab time should be about a month and a half to two months. We’ll see how it goes. I want to take it extremely slow and make sure I come back at 100 percent, not out there wary and kind of timid. I want to be confident when I‘m back out there so I can continue to be the same player I’ve been for these past couple of years.”

Cruz finishes his 2013 season just two receiving yards shy of reaching the 1,000-yard plateau.

”I wish I could go back and get them, but it’s okay. Things happen like that,“ he said. ”When I was on the flight going to get my surgery, a fan came up to me and said, don’t worry about those two yards, you still got a thousand in my book. That sealed the deal for me. I knew I didn’t need them. Obviously as a competitor you want to go out there and get those two, but I just couldn’t this year, unfortunately, but it’s cool.

It’s cool, in part, because Cruz’s future with the Giants was solidified with the five-year, $43 million deal he agreed to last July 18 after skipping the offseason program while negotiating with the team.

Nicks also missed a large part of last offseason’s workouts while coming off a 2012 season in which he dealt with foot and knee issues. He also wanted a new contract that didn’t come to fruition, and now enters Sunday’s game knowing it is his last before becoming a free agent.

He made a rare appearance with the media this season on Friday.

“(The Giants) know that I want to stay. It’s just a matter of how things are going to work out,” Nicks said. “We’ll know that soon.”

Nicks has spent his entire five-year NFL career with the Giants, but has suffered a drop in production with 54 catches for 846 yards and no touchdowns this season. Cruz is a fourth-year veteran - also all with the Giants - and knows he could become a bigger focal point from opposing defenses if Nicks is wearing a different uniform next season.

”If something happens and Hakeem isn’t here, I‘m ready to handle that load,“ Cruz said. ”I‘m ready to be the guy that kind of steps up and makes those big plays and makes those big third down catches and touchdowns. I’ve been accustomed to doing it basically all my life.

“Mentally, I just want to continue to be focused and continue to build my body up to take that and to be ready for those type of circumstances that I‘m going to be placed in this next year if Hakeem isn’t around.”

Cruz admitted he selfishly hopes Nicks returns in 2014 and the duo can help the Giants rebound from consecutive seasons of missing the playoffs. Nicks has also contemplated the career change that could be coming, and the fact he may never line up alongside Cruz again.

But that’s for next week. Right now, Nicks’ focus remains on the Giants.

“I thought about it, but at the end of the day it’s business and I understand the business side of things,” Hicks said. “I can’t really say too much right now, we still have a game left. I want to go out there and compete, I want to have fun and I want to fly around.”

By the time the offseason program comes around, Cruz expects the knee to be healthy. Whether or not Nicks is still in the fold will be known by then, and Cruz wants the receivers who are on the roster to spend more time getting in sync with Manning over this offseason.

”I think this year I’ll make it a point to get with Eli a little bit more and get with our quarterbacks a little bit more and get the receiving corps together as much as we can, to kind of build that more,“ Cruz said. ”I think that’s one thing we lacked, is kind of that continuity from a receiver standpoint with our quarterback and I want to build that earlier this year, whether we’ve got to set some time a part and get the receivers down with Eli whenever he’s ready and kind of just schedule it right so we can just build, not only on the field, but off the field.

“We want to get to know each other a little bit more. I feel like there was a little bit of a disconnect there that we want to get back into this football team.”

--If safety Antrel Rolle has his way, he’ll be lining up on a Giants defense that includes defensive end Justin Tuck next year.

“I think Justin Tuck has played one of his best seasons since I’ve been here,” said safety Antrel Rolle, who like Tuck is a defensive co-captain.

Tuck, a third-round draft pick in 2005 out of Notre Dame, has been enjoying his first relatively injury-free season in at least two years. He’s posted a team-leading 9.0 sacks, his highest total since 2010, when he recorded 11.5 sacks.

“We always see more than what the outside sees, so we understand that he’s an exceptional guy inside and out, and I think our relationship, especially this year, has definitely gone to a different level.”

Still, with the Giants looking to get younger, there is no guarantee that Tuck will be back next year, something that would cause grief for Rolle if it were to happen.

“Hopefully I can ride with that guy a couple more years. He’s a phenomenal guy, a phenomenal teammate and I don’t want to think about that day because it will definitely mess me up. I want to see him back next year so we can make another run at this thing.”

Tuck shrugged when asked if he thought he would be back to fulfill his teammate’s wish.

--With nothing left to play for, chances remain slim that the Giants will allocate a game day uniform to rookie quarterback Ryan Nassib, who has yet to be active let alone take a snap in a regular season game.

“All things being considered, that wouldn’t be the number one priority,” said head coach Tom Coughlin.

“Offseason? Yeah, ask me about it again when we get started.”

--Count running back Peyton Hillis, another soon-to-be unrestricted free agent, as being among those who hopes he gets a chance to continue his career as a member of the Giants.

“Most definitely,” he said when the question was put to him. “As everybody already knows, I’ve been in a few organizations and this, by far, takes the cake. I think the Giants know how to handle their players, handle players’ families, everything is very family-oriented here, and I love it.”

--Cornerback Terrell Thomas was voted as the 2013 Giants “George Young Good Guy” media award winner, as voted by members of the Giants chapter of the Professional Football Writers Association.

The award, named after the late Giants general manager who was known for his willingness to cooperate with the media, is given to the player who for his consistent and outstanding cooperation with the writers who cover the team on a daily basis.

Thomas, who joins past award winners Eli Manning, Justin Tuck, Mathias Kiwanuka, and Antrel Rolle, was the overwhelming choice in this year’s voting.

--Kicker Josh Brown, who was named the NFC Special Teams Player of the Week for Week 16, became the first kicker in Giants franchise history to convert three field goal attempts in one game of 40 yards or longer.

Brown’s 45-yard game-winning field goal against the Lions was his ninth career game-winning field goal. His 52-yard field goal earlier in the game was his longest of the season and his 30th career field goal (out of 46 attempts) of 50 or more yards.

BY THE NUMBERS: 7 -- Number of different starting offensive line combinations the Giants have had this season. According to the Elias Sports Bureau, that is the second-highest total in the NFL; the Raiders lead the league with eight different starting combinations.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “No, because that’s not going to help me play football on Sunday.” -- Offensive lineman David Diehl when asked if he has given any thought to this Sunday possibly being his last NFL game as a member of the Giants.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - New York Giants - STRATEGY AND PERSONNEL

FRIDAY INJURY REPORT

WASHINGTON REDSKINS at NEW YORK GIANTS

WASHINGTON REDSKINS

--QUESTIONABLE: LB Brian Orakpo (groin).

--PROBABLE: LB Ryan Kerrigan (wrist), RB Darrel Young (hamstring).

NEW YORK GIANTS

--OUT: WR Victor Cruz (knee), G Brandon Mosley (hand), DE Jason Pierre-Paul (shoulder), TE Adrien Robinson (knee).

--QUESTIONABLE: CB Trumaine McBride (groin), WR Rueben Randle (knee).

--PROBABLE: RB Andre Brown (concussion), G David Diehl (knee), RB Peyton Hillis (concussion), CB Jayron Hosley (illness), DT Cullen Jenkins (shin, quadricep), CB Terrell Thomas (knee).

Things are pretty bad as it is with the Giants offense, who has hit the hardest by injuries this season. So it wouldn’t be much of a surprise if head coach Tom Coughlin starts pulling in people off the street to provide the depth at positions that have become frighteningly thin.

The most-hardest hit unit has been the offensive line, which has not been able to field the same starting lineup for more than three weeks in a row (they did that twice this season, albeit with two different configurations). This week, the Giants were forced to call up Eric Herman from their practice squad to provide depth at guard and tackle after Brandon Mosley suffered a broken hand in last week’s game.

The Giants are also keeping their fingers and toes crossed at running back and receiver. New York is cautiously optimistic that they will have both Peyton Hillis and Andre Brown, both of whom have been sidelined with concussions, back for this weekend’s game.

Meanwhile at receiver, Rueben Randle popped up on the injury report on Thursday with some swelling in his knee. That’s a scary development considering that the Giants will go into the regular-season finale minus Victor Cruz (knee).

If Randle is unable to play, the Giants will presumably start Jerrel Jernigan, who has 147 yards on 13 receptions and one touchdown in his last two games, against the Redskins.

PLAYER NOTES

--S Cooper Taylor became the latest Giant to land on the injured reserve list this season. Taylor, who suffered a severe hamstring strain in Week 14 which warranted him using crutches in the ensuing days, is New York’s fifth-round draft pick this year.

--G Eric Herman, the Giants’ seventh-round draft pick this year, was signed off the practice squad to the active 53-man roster.

--DB Travis Howard from Ohio State was signed to the Giants practice squad.

INJURY IMPACT

--WR Victor Cruz (knee) has been declared out for Sunday’s game.

--CB Trumaine McBride (groin) missed his second day of practice this week. McBride will try to work on a limited basis on Friday; if he can go, he should be in the lineup on Sunday.

--G Brandon Mosley (hand) did not practice and is not expected to play on Sunday. Mosley will have surgery on his hand on Friday and will not play in Sunday’s game.

--DE Jason Pierre-Paul (shoulder) is still unable to practice and is unlikely to be active on Sunday.

--TE Adrien Robinson (knee) did not practice and is not expected to play on Sunday.

--CB Terrell Thomas (knee) was limited on Thursday after sitting out practice on Wednesday as part of his managed schedule.

--RB Andre Brown (concussion) was upgraded to full participation in practice after being limited on Wednesday.

--G David Diehl (knee) worked for a second straight day on a limited basis. Diehl said he’s hopeful of being able to play on Sunday.

--RB Peyton Hillis (concussion) was upgraded to full participation on Thursday after being limited on Wednesday. Hillis told reporters that his concussion symptoms started to subside on Friday and that he has been feeling much better since.

--DT Cullen Jenkins (shin/quad) continues to be limited in practice this week. He is projected to play on Sunday.

--CB Jayron Hosley (illness) did not practice on Thursday, but should be ready to go on Sunday.

--WR Rueben Randle (knee) was added to the team’s injury report on Thursday. Head coach Tom Coughlin said that Randle first began to experience some swelling in his knee toward the end of Wednesday’s practice.

GAME PLAN:

The biggest difference for the Giants defense this week is that they will be facing a more traditional pocket passer in Kirk Cousins, who was temporarily promoted over starter Robert Griffin III.

Cousins, who in his limited body of work has shown an ability to make quicker decisions and get the ball out faster, will be a challenge for the Giants pass rush, which has posted 17.0 sacks in the last five weeks, but who was stymied earlier in the season by quarterbacks who got rid of the ball faster.

If the Giants want to post their sixth consecutive multi-sack game, they might need to create some confusion up front. A good way to do that would be to deploy stunts and some timed blitzes that should be able to wreak havoc with the Redskins’ blocking assignments and which should also be able to force Cousins into throwing the ball before he’s had a chance to complete his reads.

Another key for the Giants will be to stop running back Alfred Morris. In their first meeting earlier this season, the Giants held Morris to a season-low 26 yards on 11 carries. Look for New York’s lineup to feature the return of linebacker Keith Rivers, who did not receive any defensive snaps last week, in this week’s game plan, as Rivers was a big key in stuffing Morris in the first meeting.

On the offensive side of the ball, the Giants are a mess. Their running game has regressed; their offensive line has given up a sack every week; and the deep passing game that fits quarterback Eli Manning so well is gone.

In order to have the best chance of keeping Manning upright and moving the chains, the Giants must stick with a short passing game, which they used so effectively in the first half of last week’s game against the Lions.

The Redskins have given up 264.7 passing yards per game this season, the 12th worst average in the NFL, so the temptation might be there to try a few deep passes.

However, with nothing on the line in this game, the first and only priority should be to come out of it without any major injuries to key personnel that figure to be a part of next season’s plans.

MATCHUPS TO WATCH:

--Giants LT Will Beatty vs. Redskins OLB Brian Orakpo.

It’s been a terrible season for Beatty, the Giants’ blindside protector who was signed to a five-year contract worth a reported $37.5 million this past offseason. Per Pro Football Focus, Beatty has allowed a single-season career-high 13 sacks, two of which were given up to Orakpo, the Redskins’ team sack leader with 10, in the first meeting. Orakpo has been bothered with a groin strain these days, but he’s expected to play, and so don’t be surprised if the Giants give Beatty a lot of chip blocking help to keep Orakpo at bay.

--Giants CB Prince Amukamara vs. Redskins WR Pierre Garcon.

The Redskins haven’t had all that much of a passing game this season, but what they have had has come from Garcon. The team leader in both receptions (107) and receiving yards (1,290), Garcon has back-to-back 100-yard receiving games in the last two weeks, performances in which he’s also been the recipient of a touchdown pass. He’ll likely go against Amukamara, the Giants’ best cornerback, who last week moved around the field to stifle Calvin Johnson. Amukamara has played solid ball against the opponents’ top receivers this season, only allowing Denver to have a receiver record 100 yards against him. Since then, Amukamara has only allowed opposing receivers to record more than 50 yards twice, Week 6 against the Bears and Week 11 against the Packers.