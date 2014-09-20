New York Giants - TeamReport

NFL Team Report - New York Giants - INSIDE SLANT

The New York Giants ruled middle linebacker Jon Beason out of Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans with a toe/foot injury.

Coach Tom Coughlin said Friday after practice that Beason went to North Carolina to visit foot specialist Dr. Robert Anderson.

There was hope that Beason might be recovered enough to play Sunday. He had shed a protective boot on Thursday, but the team medical staff determined that it would be best for him to sit out at least this week.

“Our medical people after listening to the conversation just figured this wouldn’t be a week to put him out there,” Coughlin said. “You probably have to fight through something like this for the duration, let’s put it that way.”

There is no projected date for Beason’s return, Coughlin said. The toe and foot injury, which sidelined Beason for 12 weeks durng the summer, flared up during last Sunday’s loss to the Arizona Cardinals.

Coughlin said Beason heard a pop when another player stepped on the foot in the third quarter.

“Timetable -- I don’t know, I haven’t had any conversations with him,” Coughlin said. “Here’s a guy that’s tough and gritty and he’ll go out there as soon as he can.”

It appears that the Giants might move Jameel McClain to the middle. He played there during draining camp while the 29-year-old Beason was out.

With linebacker Devon Kennard also out Sunday because of a hamstring issue, Mark Herzlich or Spencer Paysinger might take over the outside spot. But Herzlich came in to replace Beason in the middle last week.

“We have a couple of options,” Coughlin said.

McClain is ready to play wherever he’s needed.

“Once again, like I say every week, I expect to play linebacker, wherever they tell me to play that week is what I do. Wherever I be is wherever the coaches see fit,” McClain said. “Nothing is a big transition in this game, especially the way that I played it. You prepare the same way that you prepare every week -- the same way that I’ve always prepared. I always study all the positions. It’s not really a big shift for me.”

Before the visit to Anderson, Beason was optimistic about his chances of playing Sunday.

”Based on how it feels, the fact that I can walk on it,“ he said Thursday. ”When I first did it (in June), I couldn’t walk. Sunday night, I felt like I could walk on it. And then Monday it felt a little better and then Tuesday it felt drastically better, which is good.

“I feel like I could go out there and take care of business. I‘m active in the meetings and I know the game plan. I‘m still studying it and preparing as though I‘m going to play on Sunday.”

--The 0-2 New York Giants will try to put a screeching halt to their winless streak this Sunday when they host the 2-0 Houston Texans at MetLife Stadium.

It’s not going to be easy for the Giants, who have yet to fully click on either side of the ball, and who will need to figure out how to come together in a hurry to counter the challenges posed by first-year head coach Bill O‘Brien’s upstart Texans football team.

On offense, the Giants have yet to score more than 14 points in a game. They also coughed up the ball six times, with four of those turnovers converted to 16 points by opponents.

That’s not a good trend to be taking into a game against a Texans team that has a plus-5 turnover ratio, and who has converted two of those turnovers into 10 points so far.

“They’ve been playing well. The offense has protected the ball, the defense has gotten turnovers,” Giants quarterback Eli Manning said.

“They’ve controlled the clock, so we’ve got to make sure that we don’t give them any extra possessions and give them any great field position. We’ve got to play smart but also make some plays and stretch the ball and find ways to hit some big plays but also get first downs and score some points.”

That might be easier said than done given the mistakes that the Giants have made on offense so far, mistakes that have stunted scoring drives and have disrupted the rhythm.

However, Manning said that the offense is continuing to move in the right direction.

“We definitely made some strides, but we have to put it all together. We definitely have an understanding of the concepts and timing of the offense so we can play fast and make plays,” he said.

The Texans defense, which is coming off a dominating performance last week against Oakland, is led by defensive end J.J. Watt, the electrifying pass rusher who has proven himself to be a one-man wrecking crew.

“He’s someone you watch on film and from snap to whistle, he’s going 110 miles-per-hour,” said right tackle Justin Pugh, who will probably see a good deal of Watt on Sunday.

“Not every guy has a motor like that; it’s a testament to the hard work he puts into it and the way he plays the game. So you definitely respect that and it makes you raise your level as a player because you have to raise your level of intensity. You have to go out there and play our game and be physical up front.”

The Giants defense is trying pick up the pieces after losing cornerback Walter Thurmond III for the season and will also probably be without inside linebacker Jon Beason. Against those challenges, one of their biggest challenges will be trying to minimize damage by Houston running back Arian Foster, whose 241 yards rushing is second in the league behind DeMarco Murray of the Cowboys.

“He’s a great running back-he’s one of the best running backs in the league that I’ve seen who can find a hole that’s not quite there yet,” said linebacker Spencer Paysinger, who could see some snaps at outside linebacker this week against Foster if Jameel McClain moves inside for Beason.

“(Foster) trusts his linemen and his fullback, and the way he gets through some of those holes is magical,” Paysinger said. “For us, it’s all about being gap sound and making sure we’re not popping in and out of gaps. Just play your responsibilities.”

It might also help if the Giants defense can force quarterback Ryan Patrick, who has done a nice job of reducing his turnovers from 23 in 2011 to none so far in 2014, into making some errant throws.

It won’t be easy though given the chance in scheme being run under O‘Brien.

“Some of the plays that they are running have really optimized the quarterback’s throwing percentage and ratio,” Paysinger said of the reduction in Fitzpatrick’s turnovers.

“The ball is coming out quicker, he is not really sitting in the pocket as much, getting hit as much. Some of the route concepts we have seen, especially having Arian Foster back there, is a plus.”

All in all, the Giants have a tall order ahead of them, but it’s not insurmountable.

“You got to push the extra mile. Every guy has to do over and beyond their job,” said safety Antrel Rolle of getting over the hump. “We just have to lead and hopefully everyone else follows through, but it is going to start with making plays.”

SERIES HISTORY: 4th regular-season meeting. Giants lead series, 2-1. The Giants have won the last two games in the regular-season series, and are 1-1 against the Texans in their home stadium. New York has outscored Houston 62-36 in the regular season.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - New York Giants - NOTES, QUOTES

--Head coach Tom Coughlin wasn’t thrilled with receiver Victor Cruz declaring in a press conference that he wanted the ball more.

“For me, it wasn’t offensive because the way it read was Victor, when Victor made the statement, ‘I’d like to be a captain, I’d like to be considered a captain of this team.’ That’s a good thing, you know,” Coughlin said.

“A guy wants the football, it’s not necessarily a bad thing if he understands that obviously there are other people, there are progressions, there are reasons that you do and don’t get the football.”

Coughlin made good on his promise to visit with Cruz, who’s one of his team’s captains, about being more careful about how he articulates his thoughts in public.

“It was more or less a conversation about... Victor’s a captain now, it’s not just his group, but I believe his group can and should play better and help, continue to help us get in a position,” Coughlin said.

“We’re not exactly scoring any points, we need people to be in that position, and he agreed with me and he’s working towards doing something about that.”

--Receiver Preston Parker appears to be the next man up for the Giants to replace Jerrel Jernigan, who was placed on injured reserve on Tuesday, as the team’s third receiver, according to Coughlin.

”He’s very quick, you saw him the other day,“ Coughlin said . ”I think if we’d have had a decent block in front of him, that might have been just nothing more than a punt return touchdown. He’s played before, he’s got a good attitude about it, he is a tough guy and hopefully he’ll make a strong contribution.

Coughlin then added that he’s looking for contributions from the other receivers at the bottom of the depth chart, including Corey Washington and Julian Talley, the latter of whom was just added to the 53-man roster from the practice squad this week.

BY THE NUMBERS: 12 - Number of regular season games since Giants receiver Victor Cruz last caught a touchdown reception. Cruz’s last score came in Week 4 (Sept. 29) of the 2013 season, on the road against the Chiefs. Cruz’s last touchdown reception at home dates back even further-Week 17 of the 2012 season, to be exact, when he caught a 24-yard touchdown pass in a 42-7 win over the Eagles on Dec. 30, 2012.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I‘m confident in the backups that we have. ... We’re all starters. It just so happened that we all happened to be on the same side of the ball, the same team.” - Safety Antrel Rolle on how the defense will rally after losing slot cornerback Walter Thurmond for the season while also facing the prospect of being without starting middle linebacker Jon Beason.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - New York Giants - STRATEGY AND PERSONNEL

Official Friday report, 9-19-14

HOUSTON TEXANS

--Out: LB Jadeveon Clowney (knee), S Shiloh Keo (calf)

--Questionable: RB Arian Foster (hamstring), G Ben Jones (ankle, knee), S D.J. Swearinger (elbow)

--Probable: LB Akeem Dent (hamstring), TE C.J. Fiedorowicz (foot), TE Garrett Graham (ankle), WR DeAndre Hopkins (illness), DE Tim Jamison (groin), WR Andre Johnson (ankle), CB Johnathan Joseph (foot), DT Louis Nix (wrist), RB Jay Prosch (hand)

NEW YORK GIANTS

--Out: LB Jon Beason (foot, toe), WR Odell Beckham (hamstring), LB Devon Kennard (hamstring)

--Questionable: T James Brewer (back), T Charles Brown (shoulder), P Steve Weatherford (left ankle)

--Probable: DT Markus Kuhn (ankle)

PLAYER NOTES

--P Steve Weatherford (ankle) worked for part of Thursday’s practice. Weatherford remains the only punter on the Giants roster and is not expected to miss Sunday’s game.

--LB Devon Kennard (hamstring) did not practice on Thursday, but he did make an appearance outside, his first since his injury occurred, to work on the side with a trainer.

--WR Odell Beckham Jr. (hamstring) continues to work on the side doing agility drills and jogging.

--LB Devon Kennard (hamstring) did not practice on Wednesday and is unlikely to play Sunday.

--OL James Brewer (back) was limited in Wednesday’s practice. His status for Sunday is uncertain.

--OL Charles Brown (shoulder) was limited in Thursday’s practice. Brown has yet to be active this season, his status for Sunday uncertain.

--DT Markus Kuhn (ankle) was back at practice after sitting out the last two weeks. Kuhn, who took his full reps in Wednesday’s practice, was originally injured in the Giants’ third preseason game, against the Jets. It’s not known, however, if he’ll be active on Sunday.

--LB James Davidson was signed to the practice squad. Davidson, 6-3 and 242 pounds, was signed by the Cincinnati Bengals as a rookie free agent from Texas-El Paso on May 12. He was waived on Aug. 26. Davidson played in 45 games with 14 starts at UTEP and totaled 111 tackles and 8.5 sacks.

--WR Julian Talley was signed off the Giants practice squad to the 53-man roster. Talley, who has twice been with the Giants in training camp, will provide depth to the receiver corps.

--LB Dan Fox was signed off the Giants practice squad to the 53-man roster. Fox, a rookie out of Notre Dame, was with the Giants in training camp this summer.

--WR Travis Harvey, who was on the Giants’ 90-man training camp roster, was signed to the practice squad.

--WR L‘Damian Washington, who was most recently with the 49ers in the summer, was signed to the practice squad.

--QB Eli Manning is 2-0 as starter against the Texans. He’s also thrown four touchdown passes in those games.

--RB Rashad Jennings has rushed for 258 yards and two touchdowns in his last two appearances against the Texans. In his last meeting with the Texans (as a member of the Raiders), Jennings rushed for 150 yards and one touchdown, a career-long 80 yards

--DE Robert Ayers, Jr. will be looking for his third sack in as many games this season.

GAME PLAN: The Giants will continue their efforts to run the ball against a very stout Texans defensive front that has allowed opponents 151.5 rushing yards per game. However, a big problem for the Giants running game is their blocking, which just isn’t capable right now of creating many creases, let alone blowing open holes.

There are two solutions that might help the Giants in this regard. One is to work more with a power package that include tight end Daniel Fells and fullback Henry Hynoski. When the Giants used this package last week against the tough Cardinals defense front, they had some success moving the ball on the ground.

The other solution is to insert Brandon Mosley in the lineup at right guard ahead of John Jerry. Mosley is more of a mauler type who appears to be a better fit for the physical style of ground game the Giants are trying to establish.

The Giants defense is in for a tough test against Arian Foster. That’s not good for a run defense that will likely be without starting middle linebacker Jon Beason on Sunday. Look for the Texans to try to attack the edges with their running game, where the Giants lack of speed at linebacker is a concern.

The Giants could win this matchup, however, if they can get pressure on quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick. One personnel move that might behoove New York is to remove defensive end Mathias Kiwanuka from the starting lineup and replace him with either Robert Ayers, Jr. or second-year man Damontre Moore.

Kiwanuka plays an honest game, but he also shown a tendency to be too easily handled by single-team blocks which doesn’t help Jason Pierre-Paul on the other end as he draws the double teams.

MATCHUPS TO WATCH

--Giants T Will Beatty and Justin Pugh vs. Texans DE J.J. Watt.

The Texans like to move Watt, who is perhaps the best defensive lineman in the league, around in order to create favorable matchups, and this trend is expected to continue this week against the Giants. Both Pugh and Beatty have been solid in pass blocking, but Pugh has had some struggles this year as a run blocker. Watt, meanwhile, is more than a handful to deal with. He already has one sack to his name, and has made three stops for zero or negative yardage against the run. Look for the Giants to chip Watt to try to slow him down.

--Giants MLB Jameel McClain/Mark Herzlich vs. Texans RB Arian Foster.

Foster will be looking for his third straight 100-yard performance this weekend against a banged up Giants linebacker corps that will probably be missing starter Jon Beason. Foster, who according to the website Pro Football Focus has caused 13 missed tackles and who is averaging 2.4 yards after contact per rushing attempt, will need to be securely wrapped up by whoever of McClain and Herzlich gets the starting middle linebacker assignment.