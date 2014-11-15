New York Giants - TeamReport

NFL Team Report - New York Giants - INSIDE SLANT

The New York Giants go back to work against the visiting San Francisco 49ers Sunday, hoping to stop a string of four consecutive ugly performances.

How ugly? New York has officially taken up residence at or near the bottom of the league in practically every defensive statistical category.

“When you watch it on film, no, I am not surprised,” safety Antrel Rolle said of the defense’s performance.

“The film never lies. I don’t discredit any opponent, but it is more so us than what the opponent is throwing at us. It is more so us paying attention to detail and transferring what we learned in practice, and transferring it over to the field.”

The problems have been numerous, but perhaps none more glaring than the Giants’ inability to shut down the run. Last week, New York was gashed to the tune of 350 yards by the Seahawks, who not only had success on the edges but up the gut as well.

Over their last four games, the Giants have allowed an average of 201.75 rushing yards to opponents.

The breakdowns have been many, but according to the players, the way to stop it is simple.

”Everyone doing their job, each man,“ Rolle said. ”You have to be selfish at this point. When I say selfish, selfish in a point of you can’t worry about a guy next to you. Every man just has to go out there and do his job; do his assignment the best he can. When you get 11 guys doing it, you are going to have an effective defense.

“We can’t get to high and we can’t get too low,” linebacker Spencer Paysinger added. “For us, it’s just going out there and having one play at a time and putting last week ahead of us.”

How?

“Just simplifying. Not having other players having to worry about what another player is doing,” Paysinger said.

“Just have everyone be accountable for what they have to do. Some players have been trying to do the next man’s job instead of worrying about their job. It all comes down to trust. You have to trust that I know where the safeties are going to be, where the defensive ends are going to be. Worry about your job.”

As for the coaching aspect of things, Coughlin said that there will be no changes in the coaching structure regarding the defensive play calling responsibilities currently held by defensive coordinator Perry Fewell.

So what changes does he plan to make to get his defense back on track?

”You can always adjust what you do,“ he said, referencing the scheme. ”You begin camp with a lot of versatility and flexibility with the idea that you can tap into certain things throughout the course of the way, so I don’t see that as an issue.

“The idea of playing what you play better, what your home base is and how you do it, there are some teams that don’t change a thing. (The defense) lines up the same way every week and do a very good job of it. There are subtle changes, some of which you may not see or recognize, but there are subtle changes based on the opponent.”

That’s all well and good, but the bottom line is - and Coughlin realizes it-that his players need to perform better.

”Play better. Play better,“ Coughlin said. ”It is the number one goal defensively every week. It is the same thing. Stop the run. Obviously we haven’t done a very good job of that, but hopefully we will put a good plan together and the players will do a good job with it and, perhaps, we can do a better job.

“(The 49ers) are going to run. That is their deal. They are going to set things up with the run. You have to be very, very good and very, very strong. We need turnovers. We need field position. We need all the things we always talk about.”

SERIES HISTORY: 30th regular-season meeting. Giants lead series, 15-14. The Giants are 8-7 against the 49ers at home in regular-season games. They have also faced the 49ers eight times in the postseason, most recently in the NFC Championship game, a 20-17 Giants win on Jan. 22, 2012. The Giants are 4-4 against the 49ers in the postseason.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - New York Giants - NOTES, QUOTES

--This weekend, rookie receiver Odell Beckham has a chance to make Giants history.

Beckham, who has back-to-back 100-yard receiving performances, can become the first Giants rookie to hit the century mark in three straight games. He will need to do it against the 49ers tough cornerback duo of Perrish Cox and Chris Culliver.

“Both of those guys are great cornerbacks. They have great speed (and are) athletic guys,” Beckham said. “It is definitely going to be a great matchup and something I am looking forward to going against the 49ers, one of the premier teams in the league.”

If Beckham’s confidence seems unusually high, there is a good reason. Last week against the Seahawks, the rookie faced Richard Sherman, one of the best corners in the league, six times, catching four passes for 66 of his 108 yards on the day, according to Pro Football Focus, including a big 44-yard reception in the first half.

That performance earned him some postgame praise from Sherman, who after the game, told the rookie, “You’re the real deal. You just have to keep working.”

“It does mean a lot coming from a guy like that,” Beckham said. “Just (being able to) be on the field and battling and competing with one of the best in the league, what more could you ask for?”

At the same time, Beckham vowed not to let his ego swell.

”You have to take it with a grain of salt. They put on their shoes the same way we do. A guy like that, being out there and competing with him, there was no better feeling than that.

“I am just trying to do the best that I can, and provide a spark for the offense and try to make as many plays as possible,” he continued. “I know what I want to be and I am not there yet, so I am just a work in progress.”

--The Giants are cautiously optimistic that running back Rashad Jennings, who has missed the last four games with a knee injury, will be back in the lineup on Sunday.

“I take it day-by-day. I think you have all figured me out by now,” Jennings said when asked what his chances were. “Control what I can control. I‘m going to do everything I can do--lift weights, study the film like I‘m playing every single week and see what happens.”

The Giants can certainly use Jennings to help boost their running game. Rookie Andre Williams, who has carried the load during Jennings’ absence, has averaged just 2.9 yards per carry, rushing 114 times for 335 yards.

Before his injury, Jennings ran the ball 91 times for 396 yards, a healthy 4.4 yards per carry average.

”Anxious is a good word, anxious to get back on the field,“ Jennings said about a possible return. ”This is my livelihood; this is what I do as a profession. It’s my job, it’s my business, it’s what I love to do.

“When you’re unable to perform on the field, you feel like something’s stripped away from you, but it was a time where I think on and off the field I was able to recalibrate some things and come back to the game with a stronger perspective.”

Jennings return comes at a good time for the Giants, who are unlikely to have Peyton Hillis (concussion) and who this week lost Michael Cox (broken leg) to injured reserve.

“He will give our team an outstanding lift,” head coach Tom Coughlin said. “We’ve selectively worked him. We thought he did well under those circumstances a week ago, and I think we will progress throughout the course of this week and hopefully, without a setback, now he will be ready to go.”

When he does return, Jennings said his goal is to be himself and do whatever he can to help the team get back on the winning track.

“If you could rewind the tape of the things that I said from the beginning when you all met me I said, ‘I‘m here to help move the chains, protect the quarterback, score touchdowns and win games,'” he said.

”Try to bring energy to the game, a positive vibe, hyping up people, making plays, (and) getting those ugly, hidden yards.

Most of all, Jennings’ return will make life easier for quarterback Eli Manning.

“Having Rashad back will definitely be helpful. Andre has done a great job at running back but having that one-two punch is going to be a good combination. He was playing well for us before he was injured, does a lot of things in the pass game and in the run game, so it will be good to have both guys in there.”

--Head coach Tom Coughlin said that offensive lineman Geoff Schwartz, who is currently on the temporary injured reserve list, will see his greatest increase in workload this week, the final week that Schwartz can practice with the team under the temporary IR designation.

The Giants’ 21-day window on Schwartz ends next Monday, at which point they will have to either add him to the 53-man roster, or leave him on injured reserve for the rest of the season.

Coughlin said that Schwartz’s status will depend on whether he is able to come through this week without any setbacks.

BY THE NUMBERS: 6 - Number of Giants players who have landed on season-ending injured reserve following a loss this season. The list includes cornerback Walter Thurmond III (pectoral, Week 2); receiver Victor Cruz (knee) and cornerback Trumaine McBride (hand, Week 6), linebacker Jon Beason (toe, Week 7), cornerback Prince Amukamara (bicep, Week 9), and running back Michael Cox (leg, Week 10).

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Our strengths are not many; our weaknesses are a lot.” - DT Cullen Jenkins on the Giants’ 32nd-ranked defense.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - New York Giants - STRATEGY AND PERSONNEL

Friday injury report

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

--Out: S Jimmie Ward (foot), DT Ian Williams (fibula)

--Questionable: CB Tramaine Brock (hamstring), WR Bruce Ellington (ankle), LB Dan Skuta (ankle)

--Probable: LB Chris Borland (shoulder), RB Frank Gore (hip), DE Ray McDonald (knee), S Eric Reid (ankle), DE Justin Smith (not injury related)

NEW YORK GIANTS

--Out: RB Peyton Hillis (concussion), DT Cullen Jenkins (calf), LB Jacquian Williams (concussion)

--The hits just keep on coming for the Giants defense, who this week have five of the eight players on the team’s injury report.

The most concerning of the batch include linebacker Jacquian Williams (concussion), and defensive ends Mathias Kiwanuka (knee) and Damontre Moore (shoulder).

Of the three, Williams, whom head coach Tom Coughlin said isn’t doing good and who in fact the team sent home on Wednesday given his physical condition, is the least likely to play on Sunday. If Williams, who leads the Giants with 75 tackles, can’t go, look for Spencer Paysinger to start on the weak side.

Moore and Kiwanuka both have a better chance of playing, though Moore did not practice on Wednesday. Head coach Tom Coughlin said that Moore will try to work on Thursday.

As for Kiwanuka, this is his second week on the injury report. Coughlin said that they’ll probably keep Kiwanuka on a managed practice schedule for the rest of the year.

If Kiwanuka can’t go, Robert Ayers will probably get the start at left defensive end. As for Moore, his snaps on defense have been limited, as the coaches apparently still don’t trust him to play against the run.

PLAYER NOTES

--RB Rashad Jennings, who was limited in practice for a second straight day, remains on track to return to action this weekend. Head coach Tom Coughlin said that he didn’t expect to give Jennings a full starter’s workload in his first game back in over a month. However, the Giants’ thin numbers at running back might warrant a different direction.

--LB Jacquian Williams (concussion) is out

--RB Peyton Hillis (concussion) is out, still not cleared to play.

--FB Henry Hynoski could be in line for increased snaps on Sunday. Thus far, Hynoski, who is averaging 11.4 snaps per game, has seen his highest volume of snaps in a Week 3 win against Houston, when he played 19 snaps. Hynoski is capable of carrying the ball, but his receiving skills and his ability to pass protect are probably of greater use to the team at this point.

--DT Cullen Jenkins (calf), who returned to action last week, suffered a setback in the game, was unable to practice this week and was declared out Friday.

--WR Odell Beckham will not return kickoffs for the Giants this week, according to head coach Tom Coughlin. In addition, special teams coordinator Tom Quinn said that he expects to rotate Beckham and receiver Rueben Randle at the punt returner spot.

--RB Michael Cox was placed on the injured reserve list. Cox suffered a fractured lower left leg in last week’s loss to Seattle.

--RB Orleans Darkwa, who had been with the Dolphins practice squad, was signed by the Giants to their 53-man roster. Darkwa will provide the Giants with some depth at the running back position.

--S Kyle Sebetic has been dropped from the Giants practice squad. Sebetic had been signed to the practice squad earlier this month and had been with the team in training camp this summer.

--CB Josh Victorian, who played in eight games for the Texans and four games with one start for the Steelers in 2012, was signed to the Giants practice squad.

--TE Daniel Fells (neck) was limited in practice on Wednesday. Fells expects to be on the field for the Giants on Sunday.

GAME PLAN: The Giants defense, which was mercilessly gashed last week by the Seahawks to the tune of 510 yards, will face another read-option offense that features a power running back in Frank Gore and a quarterback that can hurt a team with both his arm and his legs in Colin Kaepernick.

“They do some similar things,” linebacker Devon Kennard said when asked if the Giants had any kind of advantage playing another read-option so soon. “There’s only so much they can do with the read-option but they do it out of different formations and stuff, so that’s something we’re just going to have to study to make sure we’re on the same page assignment wise.”

Last week, despite defensive coordinator Perry Fewell’s attempts to simplify things for his players, safety Antrel Rolle and linebacker Jameel McClain alluded to there being some confusion.

So far this season, the Giants have been especially vulnerable on the edges. According to Pro Football Focus, starting defensive end Mathias Kiwanuka has only made a run stop on 4.4 per cent of his run defense snaps, making him the 13th best (out of 16) 4-3 defensive ends who have taken at least 75 per cent of their team’s defensive snaps.

Securing the edge is only one of the problems the Giants’ run defense has had against read-option teams. As was the case last week, there were countless times in which players were simply out of position, which is a strong indication that there was a lot of guessing going on. The Giants aren’t healthy enough at this point to gamble the way they have of late.

Offensively, the Giants somehow managed to get 17 points last week against the Seahawks despite not having a running game. That is projected to change this week with the return of Rashad Jennings, from a knee injury.

However, the Giants run blocking hasn’t been very good at all during the losing streak, especially along the interior where center J.D. Walton and right guard John Jerry have been unable to sustain blocks long enough for things to happen. Will that change with Jennings, whose experience enables him to find and hit the holes quicker than rookie Andre Williams?

That is a toss-up considering the 49ers currently have the league’s seventh best run defense, a unit that’s giving up an average of 91.2 rushing yards per game to opponents.

MATCHUPS TO WATCH

--Giants WR Odell Beckham Jr. vs. 49ers CB Perrish Cox.

Last week, Beckham, the Giants’ first-round draft pick, more than held his own against Richard Sherman of the Seahawks, widely considered one of the best shutdown cornerbacks in today’s game today. This week, the rookie receiver has a chance to become the Giants’ first rookie to post three consecutive 100-yard receiving performances. His likely opponent, Cox, is currently tied for second in the league with four interceptions. Cox has also allowed just 55.4 per cent of the passes thrown against him to be completed, per Pro Football Focus, which puts him ninth in the league among cornerbacks who have taken 75 per cent or more of their team’s defensive snaps.

--Giants RB Rashad Jennings vs. 49ers RILB Chris Borland.

Jennings is on track to return after being inactive for the team’s last four games due to a sprained MCL in his left knee, but it still remains to be seen just how explosive and how well he will be able to cut. On the other side of the matchup, Borland, the 49ers third-round pick this year, has been a monster against the run, posting double-digit tackles in his last two games. In four games, he also has 23 stops for zero or negative yardage, making him one of the toughest opponents for the Giants running game to date.