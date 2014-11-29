New York Giants - TeamReport

NFL Team Report - New York Giants - INSIDE SLANT

The New York Giants’ four-game, post-bye week stretch that general manager described as “murderer’s row” finally came to an end, the Giants going winless against the Indianapolis Colts, Seattle Seahawks, San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys.

Starting this week, the Giants, at least on paper, will have a break in that they will have a four-game stretch against teams who have losing records beginning with the-10 Jaguars.

But don’t tell the Giants, who are winless this season against opponents who currently have a record of .500 or better but undefeated against teams with losing records, that they’re about to embark on some smooth sailing which will result in an end to their current six-game losing streak.

“We are going to Jacksonville. They have one win, and we have three wins,” quarterback Eli Manning said. “I don’t think we are in a position to label anybody or to think we are better than anybody.”

Some might snicker at Manning’s statement, especially considering the Jaguars’ rankings.

On offense, they are 31st overall, averaging just 304.0 yards per game. They are 24th in rushing, 27th in passing and 32nd in scoring.

Defensively, the Jaguars aren’t much better. They are 30th in the NFL, 28th against the run, 27th against the pass, and 32nd in scoring.

Head coach Tom Coughlin, who has always shown respect to the next opponent on the schedule, noted that despite their record, the Jaguars have shown flashes of playing solid football.

“We’re all well-aware of the fact that they went over to London and lost to the Cowboys, 31-17, and turned the ball over down close a couple of times when they could have had points,” he said.

Rather than spend too much time worrying about what the Jaguars might have in store for them, the Giants are instead trying to figure out a way to put together 60 solid minutes of football in all three phases of the game to end their current six-game losing streak.

The task hasn’t been easy. Every week without warning, an area the Giants’ coaches thought was fixed suffers a breakdown that often times negatively impacts the game.

That is why Coughlin and company are trying to take baby steps toward restoring some credibility in the program.

“The main concern right now for me is our team,” Coughlin said. “It’s all about our team. That’s where it has to start.”

For Manning, the cure to end the losing streak is not to look at the opponent or its record, but instead, to look in the mirror.

“We have to play well,” Manning said matter-of-factly. “We’ve got to find a way to get a win. We’ve got to put 60 minutes together and play great football for that whole time.”

On paper, it should be easy to do against the Jaguars, but with these Giants, one never knows what to expect.

SERIES HISTORY: 6th regular-season meeting. Giants lead series, 3-2. Giants are winless on the road against the Jaguars, but are undefeated at home.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - New York Giants - NOTES, QUOTES

--For the last few weeks, head coach Tom Coughlin spoke about the team’s desire to see second-year defensive end Damontre Moore get more snaps.

Yet that hasn’t happened, which is odd considering that Coughlin is the man that can make it happen.

On Wednesday, Coughlin was asked why Moore hasn’t been able to earn more snaps in games.

“Because there are times, to be honest with you, during the week when you talk about confidence level, whether it’s assignment football or whatever, it hasn’t been something that we thought he knows exactly what he’s doing,” Coughlin said.

Thus far, Moore has been primarily limited to pass rushing situations. He has 15 total tackles but is third on the team in sacks with 3.0. He also has four tackles for a loss and has logged eight quarterback hits.

Still, when it comes to getting more game snaps, a player, regardless of the number of years of experience he has, still has to prove it to Coughlin and the coaches in practice.

“The practices have to fulfill the idea that we can go ahead and play him under all kinds of circumstances is what we’d like to do, not just on third down,” Coughlin said.

--At the start of this season, the Giants run defense was among the top-10 in the league.

These days not so much so, however as the Giants run defense is currently ranked 31st in the NFL after allowing opponents an average of 142.6 yards per game.

That’s not much of an improvement from their previous last-place ranking (No. 32) that they held for two straight weeks. Further, it’s a long fall from having the eighth-best run defense as they did in Week 1.

Certainly, injuries have played a part in the Giants’ fall from being a top-10 unit. Gone for the season are cornerback Prince Amukamara, who was strong against the run, and middle linebacker Jon Beason.

Defensive tackle Cullen Jenkins has been in and out of the lineup and Mathias Kiwanuka has been dealing with a knee injury.

Still, injuries are only a small part of the run defense’s deterioration. The other part has been a lack of discipline by the front seven, who at times have been sloppy with contain and who have not done a good job of filling gaps.

“I could put a finger on it, but it is a family matter,” linebacker Jameel McClain said. “We just have to fix the things we have to fix, we all have to do our jobs and focus on that. We have to focus on the fundamentals of the game.”

This week, the Giants will get another solid test in the form of second-year man Denard Robinson, the former quarterback turned running back who’s currently averaging 4.6 yards per carry and who has four rushing touchdowns.

“Dennard is playing some good football, doing some great things out of the backfield, running and catching,” McClain said. “[He is] definitely something we have to focus on and shutting that down and letting their rookie quarterback [Blake Bortles] do what he does.”

If the Giants can bottle up Robinson and the Jaguars running game, they should be able to have an easier time against the Bortles, who is 191 of 305 this year for 2,067 yards with 8 touchdowns and 15 interceptions-assuming of course the Giants can get home with their pressures.

“You can talk about pressure all you want but we’ve got to have people to get to the ball, get to the quarterback. That hasn’t happened much,” head coach Tom Coughlin said. “It is something that has been missing the majority of the time this year. The effectiveness of pressures, whether they come out of the secondary, the linebacker level, we have not been good with that.”

They are hoping to be better this week, especially with bringing the pressure against Bortles.

“Hopefully you can hit him and force him to throw some interceptions or something,” defensive end Robert Ayers said.

--There is still plenty of buzz surrounding the amazing fingertip reception made on Sunday by receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who us desperately trying to keep his life as normal as can be despite his repletion for the ages.

“It’s definitely still there,” he said when asked if he is still feeling the euphoria from that reception. “There’s no way of denying that. For the most part, I‘m just trying to get ready for this week. We do have another game coming up Sunday. You’ve got to put it behind you at some point.”

Beckham has kept a low profile since making that reception, though he did make an appearance at a scheduled autograph signing earlier in the week where stacks of that photo were waiting for his signature.

“It was great to see the fans, kids waiting in line,” Beckham said. “They were cute. They were smiling. They were just like, ‘Wow, it was a great catch.’ It just puts a smile on my face to have an impact on kids. It’s a great moment to have, but like I said, you’ve got to put it behind you at some point.”

Having made such an amazing catch, though, now puts an even bigger spotlight on the Giants’ first-round draft pick, who realizes that people are going to be looking at him to produce similar plays.

That’s fine with Beckham.

“I love opportunities and I love embracing a challenge, so whatever this brings, I guess I’ve brought it on myself,” Beckham said. “You’ve just got to deal with it.”

One of the things he is almost certain to have to deal with moving forward is more attention from defenses. As far as Beckham, who is nursing a sore back following a knee he took in the area last week, is concerned, if his drawing double coverage helps the team, he is fine with that.

“Hopefully, if they start rolling coverages and stuff like that, it’s not going to be able to work, because we have other receivers - Rueben (Randle), who’s going to get open and beat one-on-one, and Preston (Parker),” he said.

“At the end of the day I wouldn’t mind them doing that and the other receivers getting more opportunities.”

BY THE NUMBERS: 300 - Number of regular-season games Tom Coughlin will have served as a NFL head coach as of this Sunday. Coughlin, coincidentally, began his NFL head-coaching career in Jacksonville.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “For a young guy, it’s hard to believe 300 games. I must have started when I was 15.” -- Giants head coach Tom Coughlin when asked if he realized that he was about to coach his 300th career NFL regular-season game on Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - New York Giants - STRATEGY AND PERSONNEL

The injury bug doesn’t seem to want to ease up on the Giants, who could be without linebackers Jameel McClain and Jacquian Williams this weekend.

McClain injured his knee in last week’s game against the Cowboys, but he came back in the game after receiving treatment.

Still, head coach Tom Coughlin admitted that McClain, the team’s middle linebacker, had “a couple of things going on” health wise.

Williams is in danger of missing his third straight game thanks to lingering effects of a concussion suffered against Seattle. As of Wednesday, Williams had still not passed the NFL’s concussion protocol.

If McClain and Williams can’t go this weekend, the Giants will likely start Mark Herzlich at middle linebacker, Devon Kennard at the strong side, and Spencer Paysinger at the weak side.

The team also added Terrell Manning, a three-year veteran with experience playing middle linebacker, to their roster this week.

Manning, who had been with the Giants in training camp this summer, was most recently on the Bengals practice squad.

PLAYER NOTES

--WR Odell Beckham (back) took his full practice workload for a second day and is not expected to miss Sunday’s game.

--DT Cullen Jenkins (calf) was again limited in practice on Thursday. His status for Sunday’s game is iffy.

--DE Mathias Kiwanuka (knee) was limited in Thursday. Kiwanuka remains on a managed schedule so he can receive treatment. He is expected to play on Sunday.

--LB Jameel McClain (knee) was upgraded to limited for Thursday’s practice. He did not practice on Wednesday. McClain is likely to play Sunday.

--RT Justin Pugh (quadriceps) has been limited in practice this week. Pugh, who missed last week’s game, is hoping to be ready for action on Sunday. He missed last week’s game.

--CB Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie (back/hamstring) took his full practice load for a second day in a row.

--OL Geoff Schwartz (toe) did not practice on Thursday after being limited in practice in Wednesday. Schwartz is on a managed practice schedule so his absence from Thursday’s practice was not a setback. His status for Sunday’s game is positive.

--OL Adam Snyder (knee) did not practice. His status for Sunday’s game doesn’t look good.

--LB Jacquian Williams (concussion/shoulder) did not participate in Thursday’s practice. Williams, who has missed the last two weeks, is a longshot to play on Sunday.

--S Antrel Rolle returned to practice on Thursday. He had been excused from Wednesday’s practice to attend to a personal matter.

--CB Prince Amukamara, who is on injured reserve for an arm injury, said he will be able to shed the protective splint he has been wearing to stabilize his limb in three weeks. Amukamara said he hasn’t been able to do much in the way of working out since suffering the injury against the Colts in Week 9.

--LB Justin Anderson was waived from the 53-man roster on Tuesday.

--OT Michael Bamiro was signed to the Giants’ practice squad.

GAME PLAN: The Jaguars might not have very many team strengths, but one area in which they do have an advantage is in their defensive front, which has accounted for 16 of the team’s 33.0 sacks.

That is not necessarily good news for a Giants offensive line that last week was reshuffled and which still couldn’t run block.

Head coach Tom Coughlin and offensive coordinator Ben McAdoo strive for offensive balance, and while the Jaguars are allowing 130.6 rushing yards per game (28th in the NFL), their shakeup at linebacker in which they started rookie Telvin Smith on the weak side. Although the Colts had a productive day on the ground, Smith was a dynamo, finishing with 13 tackles and two fumble recoveries last week.

On offense, the Giants won’t admit it, but they have to be drooling over facing the Jaguars defensive secondary, manned by corners Demetrius McCray and Dwayne Gratz, who are experiencing growing pains.

Receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has been on fire, recording 100-yard receiving games in three out of his last four games, while barely missing a fourth 100-yard game in that stretch by less than 10 yards.

Regardless of which of the Jaguars corners draws Beckham in coverage, that matchup has the potential to make for a long day for the Jaguars unless Jacksonville plans to roll safety help over the top to keep Beckham at bay.

MATCHUPS TO WATCH

--Giants run defense vs. Jaguars RB Denard Robinson.

The Giants defense is slowly trying to crawl out of the bottom of the league, but not much progress has been made, at least in the run defense. The Giants are allowing opponents 142.6 rushing yards per game, 31st in the league. They’ll face another solid opponent this week in Robinson, who is averaging 4.5 yards per carry and whose four rushing touchdowns leads the Jaguars in that category.

--Giants DEs Jason Pierre-Paul and Mathias Kiwanuka vs. Ts Jaguars Luke Joeckel and Austin Pasztor.

If the Giants defensive ends, who have 6.0 sacks between them, are looking to jump-start things in the pressures and sacks department, they will have a favorable matchup in the Jaguars’ two struggling tackles. Joeckel, the Jaguars first-round pick last year, has struggled this year, allowing 4.0 sacks and 28 pressures. Pasztor, the starting right tackle since Week 5, has allowed five sacks so far since being inserted into the starting lineup, including one in three of his last four games.