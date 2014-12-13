New York Giants - TeamReport

NFL Team Report - New York Giants - INSIDE SLANT

The stakes of this weekend’s New York Giants division matchup with Washington Redskins -- a Giants win will ensure they finish third in the NFC East -- isn’t exactly what head coach Tom Coughlin or the players envisioned they would be playing for at the start of the season.

However, if anyone is expecting Coughlin and his players to treat this game like a preseason game, they might want to think again because that is not the approach Coughlin wants his team to come away with.

“With us having two of the final three games in the division (the Giants play Philadelphia on Dec. 28), I don’t think we have to worry about that focus,” left tackle Will Beatty said. “No matter what your record is, you want to beat your division rival.”

Last season, the Giants, who were eliminated from postseason by Thanksgiving, managed to finish on an upbeat note, winning three of their final five games, including back-to-back wins to close the 2013 season, one such win coming against Washington, by the way.

This year, Coughlin has been preaching the same message to his team about staying together, focusing, and preparing regardless of what is on the line at the end of the season.

As part of his weekly message, Coughlin continues to remind players that they are playing not just for the team, but also for the name on the back of their jersey-and their NFL futures.

The message seems to have been well received in the Giants’ locker room.

“Absolutely, it’s important to win in general,” said linebacker Jameel McClain when asked how important it is to end the current season on a positive note.

“I want to put on a good performance and the team wants to put on a good performance. So winning out, if that’s the case, the players deserve it for their hard work and the coaches deserve it for their game planning so winning out is definitely a goal.”

Right tackle Justin Pugh agreed.

“At the end of the day, we’re all professionals and you have to go out there and execute,” he said.

“I still have to go out there and protect (quarterback) Eli Manning. We all take pride and make sure we protect our guys and put good film out there because at the end of the day, it’s still a job.”

Still, wanting to win and actually getting it done are two unique challenges.

Some teams, when they have nothing to play for, go into a protective shell where they simply play out the string, trying not to suffer any serious injuries.

Then there are teams like the Giants, whose head coach, in his introduction of the opponent, makes every team, regardless of record, sound like the defending Super Bowl champion.

“With us beating [Washington] the first time, we know they’re going to have something ready for us,” Beatty said.

“We’ve seen them beat Dallas in Dallas. So even though things haven’t gone their way, you know that they have a good team. So you have two teams with their backs against the wall and really nothing to play for other than that division respect.”

SERIES HISTORY: 164th regular-season meeting. Giants lead series, 95-64-4. A win by the Giants would give them their second straight regular season series sweep over Washington, and would guarantee them third place in the NFC East.

NFL Team Report - New York Giants - NOTES, QUOTES

--Giants running backs Rashad Jennings and Andre Williams have a lot more in common than their position and their employer.

They both live in the same housing complex not far from MetLife Stadium. They both like to write. They both enjoy deep conversation.

In the most ironic of twists, each man’s first name happens to be the middle name of the other.

Ok, sort of.

“Yup,” Jennings said with a smile of the man he refers to as his little brother. “I‘m Rashad Andre and he’s Andre Rishard.”

Shared interests and names aside, Jennings, who last week took a back seat to Williams in the Giants’ 36-7 win over the Titans, was still beaming with pride several days after watching Williams, the Giants’ fourth-round pick this year, rush for his first 100-yard game, a 24 carry, 131-yard performance.

“Man, I‘m so excited. You have no idea,” Jennings said with a wide smile. “Before the game I was telling him, ‘This is a good opportunity, it’s going to be a breakout game.’ It’s good to see him get that confidence, not necessarily to prove it to us, but to prove it to himself.”

Williams, who has been on the sidelines with Jennings in games before, praised his “big brother” for coaching him up throughout the performance and sharing little things he picked up on his handful on snaps in the game.

“It was very impactful just from having another set of eyes on the field telling you what’s going on, besides the coaches,” he said of Jennings.

“The coaches don’t see the plays the same way you see it because they’re looking at it on the sideline while we’re looking at it from the end zone. But it was just great to have him out there from an emotional standpoint and the X’s and O‘s.”

Jennings, who watches a lot of film with Williams, said that the differences in Williams from the start of the season until now are like night and day.

“He’s starting to slow the game down a bit [and] finishing his runs like he’s always done,” Jennings said. “I was happy to see him catch the ball out of the backfield a little bit more, so all around he’s just growing and becoming a complete back.”

Williams attributed his growth to the opportunities he has had, opportunities that have come because of Jennings having to miss time due to a knee injury.

As a result, Williams currently leads the Giants running backs with 158 carries and six touchdowns, the touchdowns tied with receiver Odell Beckham Jr. for most on the team.

Williams’ 524 yards are also 79 behind Jennings’ 603.

“I‘m just starting to understand defenses a little bit better--learning a little bit more, just becoming more patient and calming down, and not letting too many things influence me before the play,” Williams said. “I‘m working at it every day. I‘m catching the ball better because I’ve be been working on that in practice and after practice.”

Both Jennings and Williams still think there is a lot more room before the rookie comes close to being the player he believes he can be.

Jennings hopes to be around to make sure that the rookie reaches that potential.

“Obviously I‘m going to be on him. He’s still on himself. He’s still got a lot, a lot, a lot of room to improve and grow but it’s good to see my little brother kind of get a taste of his first 100-yard game.”

--Quarterback Eli Manning is not one for having a fuss made over him. So when he began to receive questions regarding his somewhat surprising appearance on this week’s injury report for a back issue, Manning did what he does best in times of adversity.

He downplayed the issue.

“I don’t know if I really deserve to be on an injury report,” Manning said, adding he doesn’t really look at the league-mandated document required of every team. “[They] kind of told me they had to list something (and) I said okay.”

Still it’s understandable if the Giants want to be cautious with one of their key players on offense. Last year, Manning suffered a high ankle sprain that left him in a walking boot and on crutches in the regular season finale against Washington. Had there been a game the following week, there would have been no way Manning would have been ready to play.

This spring, Manning underwent a procedure on his injured ankle in order to ensure he had the range of motion necessary to continue his streak of consecutive regular season starts, which is now at 164 consecutive games and which dates back to the 2004 season.

That streak is one that Manning admits is a badge of honor for him.

“I want to be there for my teammates, I want to be there for the organization,” he said. “We have a lot of guys who are banged up, and hurting, [and] they are there practicing, they are there playing on Sundays, and I want to do the same for them always.”

Manning, listed as limited on the team’s Wednesday injury report, said he accomplished what he set out to do in practice and plans to continue along that path the rest of the week.

“I took most of the reps. [Backup quarterback] Ryan Nassib got a few reps, but that is not totally uncommon anyway,” he said.

“I ... looked at plays I definitely wanted--some new stuff, some things that were in the signals, possible checks, a few runs here or there, a few passes we’ve thrown a thousand times. But [we] let Ryan Nassib get a few reps.”

Moving forward, Manning, who after practice said his back “[felt] great; no issues,” doesn’t believe he will be limited the rest of the week or in Sunday’s game against Washington.

“I feel good,” he said. “I wouldn’t worry too much about it. I‘m not.”

--Linebacker Jameel McClain was announced as one of 32 nominees for the first-ever NFL Sportsmanship Award.

The award honors a player chosen for demonstrating the qualities of on-field sportsmanship, including fair play, respect for the game and opponents, and integrity in competition.

The initial field of 32 will be narrowed down to eight finalists, with the winner chosen via a player vote on December 19 when teams also cast their ballot for the 2015 Pro Bowl selections.

The winner will be announced during the nationally televised “4th Annual NFL Honors” show on Saturday, January 31 on NBC, the night before Super Bowl XLIX. He will receive a $25,000 donation from the NFL Foundation to a charity of his choice.

He also will be presented with a trophy that will capture the important role that sportsmanship plays in the game and how NFL players that demonstrate integrity and honor on the field serve as role models for other players at all levels.

--Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. isn’t even through his first NFL campaign, but that hasn’t stopped him from landing in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

While the die for Beckham’s bust hasn’t been started yet, the jersey that he was wearing when he made his amazing one-handed, fingertip touchdown reception against the Cowboys has been immortalized in the same building housing the busts of Giants Hall of Famers such as Wellington Mara, Lawrence Taylor, Frank Gifford, Harry Carson, Bill Parcells and Michael Strahan.

BY THE NUMBERS: 723 - Number of receiving yards by rookie Odell Beckham Jr., who has 49 receptions. Beckham’s 732 yards is the second highest receiving yardage total over six games by an NFL rookie. The record is 770 yards, set by Bill Groman of the Houston Oilers in 1960.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He squatted 450 (pounds) and benched 375 (pounds).” -- Head coach Tom Coughlin trying to assuage concerns about quarterback Eli Manning, who is listed on this week’s injury report with a back ailment.

NFL Team Report - New York Giants - STRATEGY AND PERSONNEL

OFFICIAL FRIDAY INJURY REPORT

WASHINGTON REDSKINS

--Out: RB Roy Helu (toe), S Brandon Meriweather (toe), LB Keenan Robinson (knee)

--Questionable: DE Chris Baker (chest, toe), DE Kedric Golston (back, foot), DE Jason Hatcher (knee), WR DeSean Jackson (shin), QB Colt McCoy (neck)

--Probable: DT Barry Cofield (illness), LB Will Compton (shoulder)

NEW YORK GIANTS

--Out: T James Brewer (concussion), LB Jacquian Williams (concussion)

--Probable: LB Mark Herzlich (concussion), QB Eli Manning (back), LB Jameel McClain (knee)

PLAYER NOTES

For the first time in what seems like forever this season, the Giants didn’t have to put anyone on injured reserve. However, that doesn’t mean that there aren’t a few lingering concerns.

Linebacker Jacquian Williams, who suffered a concussion five weeks ago against Seattle, continues to appear on the team’s injury report, listed with concussion and shoulder ailments. Williams had appeared at practice last week but apparently had a reoccurrence of symptoms related to the concussion and has been shelved indefinitely. Williams is unlikely to play this week.

On the other side of the ball, offensive tackle James Brewer, who was inactive for the Giants’ first 10 games this season, finally cracked the game-day lineup three weeks ago against Dallas. However, the giants’ 2011 fourth-round pick’s time on the field was short-lived as the following week, he suffered a concussion in the fourth quarter against Jacksonville and hasn’t been seen on the practice field since.

The injuries to Williams and Brewer are not good signs for the linebacker and offensive line units, which are thin as it is.

--QB Eli Manning (back) continues to work with the team this week despite being listed as limited for a second straight day of practice. Manning is expected to start his 165th consecutive regular-season game on Sunday.

--LB Mark Herzlich (concussion) was upgraded from limited to full participation status in Thursday’s practice. Barring any setbacks, he should be active for Sunday’s game, though it remains to be seen how big of a role he has this week.

--LB Jameel McClain (knee), who did not practice on Wednesday, was able to take his full workload on Thursday. McClain will likely be on a managed practice schedule the rest of the season, and barring any setbacks, he will start and play on Sunday.

--OL James Brewer (concussion) continues to be unable to practice and is not expected to be active on Sunday.

--LB Jacquian Williams (concussion/shoulder) continues to be unable to practice and is not expected to be active on Sunday.

--LB Devon Kennard was named the NFC Defensive Player of the Week award winner for Week 14, the first Giants defensive rookie to do so. Kennard finished with six tackles, third on the team. He also finished with two sacks, his second straight game with multiple sacks, two tackles for a loss, a forced fumble that was returned for a touchdown by teammate Markus Kuhn, and one quarterback hit in the Giants’ 36-7 win over the Titans.

--S Antrel Rolle remains the lone Giants representative in the Pro Bowl fan ballot. As of earlier this week, Rolle, listed as a strong safety, was in eighth place with 57,371 votes.

--LB Jon Beason, who is recovering from surgery on his toe, was spotted wearing a protective boot on his right foot. Beason said he would probably be in the boot for about another three weeks.

GAME PLAN: Washington head coach Jay Gruden said he’s still not sure who his starting quarterback is going to be on Sunday-it could come down to whether Colt McCoy is healthy. Regardless, Washington’s objective will likely be to rely on their two offensive playmakers, running back Alfred Morris and receiver DeSean Jackson, to move the chains.

The Giants; 30th-ranked run defense, allowing 130.5 yards per game, has been a little better the last three weeks, allowing just one opponent (the Jaguars) to rush for more than 100 yards collectively. The last time they met Washington, they held them to just 86 yards on the ground, 63 of which were by Morris.

Given the injuries the Giants have had in their defensive front, it would not be unrealistic to see them deploy more of the three-safety set this week, especially to help with Washington’s second biggest threat, receiver DeSean Jackson.

The Giants will likely look to deploy bracket coverage against Jackson, whose 942 receiving yards leads the Washington receivers. However, New York can ill-afford to ignore Pierre Garcon, who leads Washington with 58 catches. Garcon will likely draw single coverage, perhaps that being cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie.

On offense, the sports world holds its breath in anticipation waiting to see what new facet of the game or amazing catch rookie sensation Odell Beckham Jr. will come up with this week. So far, defenses have been unable to come up with a way to slow down Beckham, who is going for his seventh straight game with 90 or more receiving yards. He will probably draw a lot more double coverage this week, which will force the underperforming Rueben Randle to come up with the yards after the catch.

Also, Washington probably hasn’t forgotten how tight end Larry Donnell torched them for three touchdowns the last time they saw him, so expect Donnell to get some extra attention off the line of scrimmage in an attempt to disrupt his routes.

MATCHUPS TO WATCH

--Giants RT Justin Pugh vs. Redskins ROLB Ryan Kerrigan.

The last time these two went against each other, Kerrigan managed to beat Pugh and get to the quarterback on nine of quarterback Eli Manning’s 41 drop backs, according to Pro Football Focus. Since then, Pugh has dealt with an elbow issue and has missed a couple of games due to a quadriceps strain. His health has been improving, but he still has had hiccups when trying to defend speed rushers coming from the edge this season. That is exactly what he will be facing when he meets Kerrigan, who is the Washington team leader in sacks (11.5) and quarterback pressures (28).

--Giants RDE Jason Pierre-Paul vs. Redskins Washington LT Trent Williams.

After a five-week drought with no sacks, Pierre-Paul has had two consecutive games with multiple sacks, including last week’s 2.0 sack effort against the Titans. Williams, the two-time Pro Bowl left tackle for Washington, had a rough outing last week against the Rams in both the run- and pass-blocking games, but has otherwise been a solid line of defense against the opponent’s top pass rushers.