New York Giants - TeamReport

NFL Team Report - New York Giants - INSIDE SLANT

Although every season starts a new chapter, the New York Giants’ Week 3 home matchup against the Washington Redskins has a rather familiar feel to it.

That’s because in 2007, the Giants dropped two straight games, a 45-35 road loss against the Cowboys in Week 1 and then a 35-13 loss at home to the Packers in Week 2.

They were well on their way to a third loss against Washington until they got that one little spark that launched a six-game winning streak that became part of a Super Bowl winning season.

While no one is ready to compare the 2015 Giants with the 2007 champions, head coach Tom Coughlin is hoping that somehow, some way history repeats itself.

“I do, to be honest with you,” Coughlin said when asked if he looked back at that moment in his tenure for inspiration to share with the 2015 team. “If it’s positive, then I‘m willing to go there. I haven’t mentioned it yet, but it is something that we’re calculating, let’s put it that way.”

To quarterback Eli Manning, however, it is all about the present and all about getting that elusive first win of the season to help take some of the pressure off the players.

However, even Manning acknowledged that sometimes all it takes is for Lady Luck to smile on a team that is fighting for respectability.

“I think a win or a certain drive, just something to give the team some confidence, can make a big difference,” he said.

“It’s something to be excited about, so we’ve got to go out there and put ourselves in situations to win in the fourth quarter like we’ve been doing, but now we’ve just got to do the job and finish the job that we started.”

Besides avoiding a 0-3 start, a win against Washington would even the Giants’ 2015 division record at 1-1, which would obviously be a significant improvement over an 0-2 start in a division that appears to be up for grabs this year.

”(A win) is everything,“ said linebacker Jon Beason. ”You don’t want to talk about the past, but if you win the first one, you’re up really two games, because you win the head-to-head battle and obviously they lost and you won.

“To make it up, it’s really two games to get back into the race. The division is in a little of turmoil right now with the injuries in Dallas, us being 0-2, the Eagles being 0-2, so it’s up for grabs. We know that it’s a big game, we have to have this one, it’s a must-win.”

The Giants have come close in each of the first two weeks, only to fall apart in the fourth quarter. To avoid another letdown, Manning said it’s important that the team not get too down if a mistake should occur.

”There’s always going to be mistakes,“ he said. ”I think we, as a team, have to be careful and not drawing too much on the mistakes.

“There have been a lot of good things, a lot of positive things. There are some things we could do better. But there are a lot of things we’ve been doing well that we’ve got to keep doing well.”

SERIES HISTORY: 165th regular-season meeting. Giants lead series, 96-64-4. The Giants have swept the season series the last two years, and have won five out of the last six regular-season matchups. In that six-game stretch, New York has held the Redskins to under 20 points five times. The Giants and Redskins, the NFC East’s oldest rivalry, have met twice in the postseason, with that series being tied 1-1.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - New York Giants - NOTES, QUOTES

--After dropping the ball five times in the first two regular-season games, including three critical drops on third-down plays in the Week 1 loss to the Cowboys, the Giants have dropped receiver Preston Parker from their roster.

Initially, head coach Tom Coughlin sidestepped questions regarding Parker’s release. He pointed to the need for another defensive lineman-the team brought back defensive tackle Kenrick Ellis to fill Parker’s roster spot-because of the injuries.

Coughlin also denied that the decision to drop Parker was because the team expected receiver Victor Cruz, who has been out for more than a month with a calf issue, back as soon as this week.

Finally, Coughlin came right out and said the obvious.

“Preston Parker, for the majority of time he was here, was a very tough, physical football player who made plays when called upon,” he said. “That hasn’t been the case necessarily this year. We thank him for his service.”

Still, with Cruz at least another week away, the departure of Parker, however poor of a performer he was, leaves the Giants with a gaping hole at the slot receiver position.

Coughlin said that all of the receivers can handle the slot. However, with Rueben Randle struggling to get back on track and rookie Geremy Davis having no real game experience at the position, the most likely candidate to fill in the gap until Cruz returns is Dwayne Harris, who saw some snaps in that role last week and whom Coughlin said a week ago would see increased snaps in that role.

--It has been a long and frustrating four-plus weeks for receiver Victor Cruz, but the good news is that he is finally starting to see the light at the end of the tunnel.

Cruz, who has been sidelined since the second week of the preseason with a calf injury, said that he was able to run on grass for the first time Tuesday, which he did with the media watching his every move.

Working with a trainer on a side field while the rest of the team practiced, Cruz did some agility work at full speed, looking no worse for wear, though when it came to actually running, he was limited to a leisurely jogging pace.

“It felt good to be on the grass a little bit, get out there and run around a little bit,” Cruz said afterward in his first extensive comments to reporters in several weeks.

Cruz, who won’t practice this week and who will likely miss his third straight game on Thursday night when the Giants host the Redskins, had been working his way back from a torn patellar injury suffered last October. That recovery was moving along just fine until the calf issue, which is in his other leg, popped up, thus putting him back on the shelf indefinitely.

What initially was classified as dehydration eventually turned out to be a lot more. Cruz said that he had inflammation, bleeding and swelling in the calf as well as pain, but all of that has since subsided.

With his rehab having turned the corner, Cruz is optimistic that his long awaited return to the field is going to be sooner than later.

“I‘m closer,” he said. “There’s no pain in there anymore, so it’s just a matter of getting the confidence back to running on it and cutting on it, and then we’ll go from there.”

Cruz has been itching to get back on the field, but has also been realistic about his recovery process. He knows that he would have to put in at least one good week of practice without any setbacks before he is officially turned loose, and with the short week this week, he is not counting on making his triumphant return in front of the Giants faithful this week.

“It would have to be a lot,” he said in response to what it might take him to get the green light against the Redskins. “If you know coach Coughlin, it’s going to take a lot. So we’ll see. I‘m going to keep continuing to put the work in myself, and we’ll see where this takes me.”

While that won’t stop him from lobbying his head coach to let him play on Thursday, Cruz seemed to be more optimistic about being back for the following week, when the Giants travel to Buffalo to face the Bills.

“We hope so,” he said. “Obviously it’s all up to the coaching staff and the training staff, just see when they want to play me and how much progress I make in that time.”

--Linebacker Jon Beason has been making gradual progress toward a return from a sprained left knee and is hoping to be on the field as soon as Thursday night.

”I know how important it is to practice and kind of move around a little bit,“ he said. I hope to play this week. I feel good, and hopefully I get the opportunity on Thursday.”

Last week, Beason didn’t feel as though he could hold up for an entire game, so he was a scratch. As much as he wanted to be out there, he said that he realized that he would have to make a sacrifice now so that he could be there for his team as the season churns on.

“Going into the season, (the knee) was still sore and years past, I would risk it all for one play,” he said. “You play in one game and you end up missing a lot more, so it was probably the smartest thing to do -- maybe give something back early to gain a lot in the end.”

After having made it through his first full practice since his injury, Beason is holding out hope that he can contribute something to the cause, even if it’s just in a limited role.

“Players want to play. I don’t want to give a play back but you are smart enough to know that conditioning comes into effect, practice reps, getting that mental rep is important as well,” he said.

“I feel pretty good; I feel fresh, but I know my teammates are really sore, and Washington probably is as well. So I’ll play the best I can for the time that I have.”

BY THE NUMBERS: 5 - Number of times the Giants have held the Redskins to less than 20 points in recent regular-season meetings. The last time the Giants allowed the Redskins to score more than 20 points was on Oct. 21, 2012, a 27-23 Giants win.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “0-2 is 0-2.” - QB Eli Manning on the difference between the Giants’ 0-2 start in 2007, the year they won a Super Bowl, and this year’s 0-2 start.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - New York Giants - STRATEGY AND PERSONNEL

PLAYER NOTES

--WR Victor Cruz (calf) has been declared out of Thursday’s game against Washington. Although Cruz began running on grass for the first time this week, he was unable to practice and is still at least a week away from returning.

--TE Jerome Cunningham (knee) has been declared out of Thursday’s game against Washington, there is no word regarding the severity of his injury or how long he might be sidelined. Cunningham was a healthy scratch in Week 1, but played last week when the Giants were short at the position.’

--DT Markus Kuhn (knee) has been declared out of Thursday’s game against Washington. There has been no update regarding the severity of Kuhn’s injury or how much longer he will be out of action.

--DE Owa Odighizuwa (foot) has been declared out of Thursday’s game against Washington. Odighizuwa was able to do some agility work on a side field this week in practice and seemed to move without any noticeable limitations. He could be on track to make his 2015 NFL debut in Week 4 against Buffalo.

--CB Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie (concussion) has been declared out of Thursday’s game against Washington. Rodgers-Cromartie, who is still in the league’s concussion protocol, should be ready to go for Week 4 when the Giants visit Buffalo.

--LT Ereck Flowers (ankle) is doubtful for Thursday night’s game against Washington, and could very well be a game-time decision. Head coach Tom Coughlin hinted on Tuesday that Flowers could be a game-time decision depending on how he felt and where he was regarding the knowledge of his assignments.

--DE Robert Ayers Jr., (hamstring) is questionable for Thursday’s game against Washington. Ayers was limited in practice this week and will be a game-time decision. If he can’t go, the Giants will be down three defensive linemen.

--LB Jon Beason (knee) is probable for Thursday’s game against Washington. Beason, who has been working with a compression sleeve on his left knee, was limited this week in practice, but has felt good afterwards, which was the key to him getting the green light. Still, it’s unlikely that he will be on the field for every down as he hasn’t been in a game since August 22.

--DT Jay Bromley (knee) is probable for Thursday’s game against Washington.

--TE Daniel Fells (foot) is probable for Thursday’s game against Washington. He was inactive last week.

--DT Cullen Jenkins (hamstring) is probable for Thursday’s game against Washington. He will likely get the start at defensive tackle, but may also see snaps at defensive end.

--G Geoff Schwartz (illness) is probable for Thursday’s game against Washington.

--DT Kenrick Ellis, who was with the Giants in training camp, has been re-signed to the team. Ellis will provide depth to a defensive tackle group that currently has three players, Markus Kuhn, Cullen Jenkins and Jay Bromley, who are nursing injuries.

GAME PLAN: The Giants’ running game is once again off to a slow start that doesn’t promise to get any better against a stout Redskins run defense that is currently allowing opponents 70.5 rushing yards per game, fourth in the NFL, and which has eight tackles for a loss through two games. With rookie LT Ereck Flowers a question mark for Thursday’s game-he is nursing an ankle injury-New York could be looking at having to start John Jerry at left guard while Justin Pugh kicks out to left tackle.

Run blocking isn’t Jerry’s strength, so the Giants might be better off taking their chances with sending runs outside the tackles behind blocks of Pugh and, if he is back, tight end Daniel Fells.

The Redskins’ offensive line has been solid enough, but add to that quarterback Kirk Cousins’ ability to get the ball away quickly, and he has become a challenge to harass. The Giants still don’t have a take-charge pass rusher on their defensive front, so it will be imperative for them to, if they can’t disengage from their blocks, get their hands up in an attempt to knock Cousins’ passes down.

MATCHUPS TO WATCH

--Giants run defense vs. Redskins RB Alfred Morris. The Giants’ run defense hasn’t really been tested much this season, as opponents have rushed just 45 times against them compared to 91 pass attempts. Expect that to change this week with Morris, who is averaging 4.2 yards per carry, leading the charge against a Giants defensive interior that is banged up.

--Giants CB Prince Amukamara vs. Redskins WR Pierre Garcon. With Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie unlikely to play due to a concussion, any plan defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo might have had to alternate his corners against Garcon, the Redskins’ best receiver outside of tight end Jordan Reed, is likely out the window. Amukamara, who had his moments last week against Julio Jones but who was burned on the 37-yard pass reception that set up a touchdown, will look to redeem himself if he gets the call, as is expected.

--Giants WLB J.T. Thomas vs. Redskins TE Jordan Reed, who leads his team with 145 yards on 13 receptions. Reed has been simply unstoppable over the middle. Meanwhile the Giants have had their usual issues with protecting the middle of the field. So far this year, opposing tight ends have caught 14 of 16 pass targets for 145 yards and three touchdowns against the Giants, who need to do a better job securing the middle of the field.