New York Giants - TeamReport

NFL Team Report - New York Giants - INSIDE SLANT

For the second time this season, the New York Giants are going to attempt to play the role of spoilers against a team that has an undefeated record.

This week it’s the Carolina Panthers, who locked up a bye and who are hoping to lock up home field advantage throughout the playoffs, which they gain with a win against the Giants and a loss or tie by the Cardinals.

“Oh, I do,” Giants head coach Tom Coughlin said when asked if he thought the Panthers would play this game at full strength rather than resting key starters. “I don’t know what questions they’re being asked down there; I can only imagine. Obviously they have something to secure.”

So do the Giants, who are seeking to inch closer to locking up the NFC East. A win against the Panthers, while a longshot on paper, would make the Giants the only NFC East team to accomplish that feat, a key factor if the winner of the division needs to be decided based on the tiebreakers, which include in order head-to-head, division record and record against common opponents.

Although the Giants had their issues this season, they also, under Coughlin, typically given undefeated teams fits in late season games, even if they haven’t always come out on the winning side of the ledger.

In 2007, the Giants famously spoiled the Patriots’ big for perfection in Super Bowl XLII with a 17-14 come from behind win.

This year, they battled the Patriots, who came into their Week 10 game against the Giants with an 8-0 mark. New York came within a point of beating the Patriots, a victory they might have had if their defense been able to intercept quarterback Tom Brady on his first pass of the game-winning drive.

Although they haven’t always gotten the job done, the fact that the Giants have at least risen to the occasion has opponents taking notice, though Coughlin insists that the team isn’t doing anything different for Week 15 than it did in Week 1.

“I don’t think there’s anything about our preparation that’s different,” he said. “It’s obviously the excitement about being involved in a game against a team of this ability and the natural competitive instincts that I would hope everyone at this level has in terms of playing against someone such as this and putting your best foot forward.”

The Panthers, the league’s last remaining undefeated team, represent a whole different challenge.

On offense, there’s quarterback Cam Newton, who is making a very strong case for this year’s MVP award and who is a quarterback like none the Giants faced this year given his use of the zone read.

That in part has Coughlin a little concerned.

“We saw the zone read the other night and did not defend that particularly well, but it is something that we will see,” he said, also noting that the Giants defense has to clean up its tackling issue, which in the last two games has seen them miss 22 tackles, including 13 on Monday night, according to Pro Football Focus.

Then there is tight end Greg Olsen, who has become a core member of that Panthers attack. Olsen is currently the Panthers team leader in receptions (65) and receiving yards (969).

“He’s actually one of the faster tight ends in the game which causes problems out in space for guys who aren’t used to covering guys of his caliber,” said weak-side linebacker J.T. Thomas.

“He gives them some balance with them being so heavy in the running game so you definitely have to account for him. They do a great job of getting him out on the back side of misdirection plays, they do a good job of getting him singled up on flat defenders knowing the stretch wheel routes. He’s all the field so that’s definitely a guy we’ll have to key up on this week.”

The game’s marquee matchup figures to be cornerback Josh Norman against Giants receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

“He’s having an outstanding year, as is their secondary, because of the pressure exerted up front, to be honest with you,” Coughlin said.

“But he’s a very, very good cover guy. He’s a technician, he gets himself in the right spot at the right time. He does play the ball in the air well.”

SERIES HISTORY: 9th regular-season meeting. Series tied, 4-4. The Panthers shut the Giants out I their last regular season meeting, 38-0 on Sept. 22, 2013. The Panthers have outscored the Giants 209-178 in the regular season. The two teams also met once in the postseason, a 23-0 shutout by the Panthers in the 2005 NFC Wild Card game.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - New York Giants - NOTES, QUOTES

--Although he’s been busy worrying about his own team, Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera said he feels the pain that Giants head coach Tom Coughlin is currently experiencing as questions about his coaching future continue to intensify.

“It’s amazing,” Rivera said on a conference call with the Giants beat reporters “He’s got a young football team; he’s had to endure a lot of injuries. A lot of things the Giants are going through mirrored us last year. I think people have to really take a step back and take a dep breath; this is a cycle and it goes up and down.”

Rivera, who said that he’s reached out to Coughlin in the past for advice on how to sustain success, noted that under the 69-year-old head coach, the Giants have won a Super Bowl every four years going back to 2007, which by the way was Coughlin’s fourth year as head coach.

”The hot seat bothers me because it’s kind of fair,“ Rivera said. ”Some people don’t look at the whole picture and everything coaches go through. If I had been let go last year in the middle of the year because I was on the hot seat, we might ever have gotten to where we are today.

“I think everyone needs to take a breath and let things fall into place,” he added.

Rivera knows what he is talking about. Last year, his Panthers team finished 7-8-1 as the winner of the NFC South division.

They had to overcome key losses including quarterback Cam Newton, who suffered two fractures in his lower back as a result of a car accident; and star defensive end Greg Hardy, who was placed on the NFL’s commissioner exempt list while his domestic violence case was resolved.

Despite getting into the 2014 playoffs, Rivera pointed out that no one gave his team a chance to advance, yet the Panthers knocked off the Arizona Cardinals 27-16 in the Wild Card division before falling to the Seahawks 31-17 the following week in the divisional round.

While Rivera agreed that it’s a down year for the NFC East this season-the best the division winner can hope for is a 9-7 mark-he pointed out that there is no need to apologize for not having at least double-digit wins as a division champion.

“This is about winning your division. The reason you have divisions is so you continue to keep excitement for the fans. Because you’re in that division, it doesn’t mean that every year is going to be a down year,” he said rather emphatically.

“If the Giants make it, then good for them. Remember a few years ago they were 9-7, they weren’t one of the best six records and they won the Super Bowl. They got in because they got hot and they won their division, gave themselves a chance and then the next thing you know they won the Super Bowl.”

With all that said, Rivera believes that the Giants are heading in the right direction.

“I think they’re a team that’s still finding their footing in some respect and a team that’s had some unfortunate losses,” he said. “But then you watch them Monday night and you see the explosiveness of what they have the ability to do on offense, you see there’s some talent. There really is.”

--The Giants signed defensive tackle Barry Cofield to help shore up their defensive line depth.

Cofield, 6-3, 305 pounds, was a 2006 fourth-round pick (124 overall) out of Northwestern. He played five seasons with the Giants before signing as an unrestricted free agent with Washington, for whom he played the 2001-2014 seasons.

As a member of the Giants, he played in 79 games with 78 starts, recording 210 tackles, 10.5 sacks and 11 pass breakups as the team’s left defensive tackle.

He had been out of football this season after being released by Washington in an offseason salary cap related move

The Giants found themselves thin along the defensive line. Last week, they released Damontre Moore following a continued exhibit of destructive conduct.

On Monday night, defensive end George Selvie suffered a concussion; as of Wednesday he was still in the NFL protocol, his status for Sunday uncertain.

Defensive tackle Markus Kuhn also suffered a knee injury that kept him out of practice Wednesday and could force him to miss Sunday’s game if not more.

With those two injuries, that means that Cullen Jenkins, a starting defensive tackle, may be needed to help with the defensive end rotation. Cofield, who played for defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo in 2007 and 2008, is a natural choice given his familiarity with the system.

To make room for Cofield, New York released safety Brandon Meriweather, who had been nursing a knee injury.

Between his injury, his drop-off in production and the improvement shown by Cooper Taylor, Meriweather became expendable.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - New York Giants - STRATEGY AND PERSONNEL

FRIDAY INJURY REPORT

CAROLINA PANTHERS

--Out: LB David Mayo (hamstring), RB Jonathan Stewart (foot)

--Doubtful: S Colin Jones (groin)

--Probable: DE Jared Allen (not injury related), WR Brenton Bersin (groin), WR Jerricho Cotchery (not injury related), LB Thomas Davis (not injury related), DT Dwan Edwards (not injury related), WR Ted Ginn (not injury related), S Roman Harper (not injury related), C Ryan Kalil (not injury related), TE Greg Olsen (knee), CB Charles Tillman (knee)

NEW YORK GIANTS

--Out: LB Devon Kennard (foot, hamstring), DT Markus Kuhn (knee), DE George Selvie (concussion)

--Questionable: T Ereck Flowers (ankle), WR Dwayne Harris (shoulder), LB J.T. Thomas (ankle)

The Giants signed defensive tackle Barry Cofield Thursday. It is his second stint of duty with the club.

Cofield was added due to injuries to Johnathan Hankins (season-ending pectoral) and Markus Kuhn (knee).

Cofield, 31, played for the Giants from 2006-10 and was a starter all five seasons. He left as a free agent and played the next four campaigns with the Washington Redskins.

He was released in the offseason and hasn’t played in the NFL this season.

Cofield, known as a run stopper, also has 19.5 career sacks.

PLAYER NOTES

--DT Markus Kuhn (knee) is week-to-week, according to head coach Tom Coughlin. Kuhn has not practiced this week and is unlikely to play Sunday. He will probably be replaced by Jay Bromley until at least Barry Cofield, signed Wednesday, gets up to speed.

--WR Victor Cruz, who is on season-ending injured reserve, underwent calf surgery Monday, according to his Instagram account. Cruz was unable to play this year after initially developing the calf injury during the second week of the preseason.

--WR Odell Beckham Jr. will be looking to extend several streaks he has in progress, including 23 straight with at least four receptions; six game with at least 100 yards receiving; four games with at least one touchdown; and sixth straight game in December with at least 120 yards receiving. Beckham is also within striking distance of advancing I the franchise annuals. He needs nine more catches to become the second player in Giants history to reach 100 receptions in a single season and 24 receiving yards (1,344) to be have the second -most receiving yards in a single season in Giants history.

--QB Eli Manning was named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week winner for his performance in Monday night’s game at Miami. Manning, who also won the award in Week 5 this year, completed 27 of 31 passes for 337 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions. His completion percentage of 87.1 set a Giants’ single-game record (minimum 20 attempts), besting the former mark of 84.6 percent (22 of 26) set by Kerry Collins at St. Louis on Sept. 15, 2002. Manning has four Player of the Week Awards, tying him for the most by a quarterback (with Collins) in Giants franchise history.

GAME PLAN

--The read option has not been kind to the Giants defense ever since the offensive philosophy made its way into the NFL. In fact, the Giants’ coaching staff has made cracking the code an offseason point of emphasis given the growing number of quarterbacks they face that are capable of running that particular offensive style.

This week, they better hope the information they’ve been gathering and the game plan they’ve put together based on that information is on point because Panthers quarterback Cam Newton is one of the best right now at running that particular offensive style. More importantly, they better hope that their personnel show discipline and doesn’t overcommit, especially up front, against Newton.

The other mystery the Giants defenses have yet to really solve of late is minimizing the impact of the opposing team’s tight ends when that position becomes a central part of the game plan. The Panthers have one of the league’s best in Greg Olsen who is sure to put some strain on a linebacker corps not exactly known for its coverage skills and a safety group featuring a mix of lack of speed (Craig Dahl) and inexperience (Cooper Taylor, Landon Collins).

Offensively the Giants are hoping to build off of their performance Monday night in which they achieved an effective balance for the first time in weeks.

Head coach Tom Coughlin has already said that running back Rashad Jennings will probably continue as the workhorse in the running game for the time being after running for a season-high 81 yards on 22 carries. With the Giants finally getting the running game going, they were able to execute the play-action pass nearly to perfection.

Thus they key on offense for the Giants will be to establish the run early, as that should discourage the back-end of the Panthers’ defense from creeping up into the box and open up the lanes for the slants and crossing routes.

MATCHUPS TO WATCH

--Giants WR Odell Beckham Jr. vs. Panthers CB Josh Norman.

For those who were disappointed that the Beckham-Darrelle Revis matchup never materialized, the upcoming matchup putting the receiving phenomenon against one of the league’s top cover cornerbacks should be more than just a consolation prize. There has yet to be a cornerback who has managed to shut Beckham down, and that includes top corners like Richard Sherman of the Seahawks last year and Brent Grimes of the Dolphins. Norman, who, per the NFL Network, has held top receivers such as DeAndre Hopkins, Mike Evans, T.Y. Hilton Dez Bryant and Julio Jones to 89 yards combined, will take his turn at trying to corral Beckham.

--Giants QB Eli Manning vs. Panthers MLB Luke Kuechly.

These days, it’s rare to find a middle linebacker in the NFL who is a force against the run and a factor in coverage. This week, the Giants will face such a rarity in Kuechly, who has three interceptions in his last two games. Besides being solid in coverage, Kuechly gives the Panthers pass rush an extra cylinder. Per Pro Football Focus, he has 11 pressures in 48 pass rush snaps and has those natural instincts that gets him into the passing lanes to disrupt things in the passing game.

--Giants LG Justin Pugh vs. Panthers RDT Kawann Short.

The last time the Giants met the Panthers, Pugh, then the Giants rookie right tackle, was abused by defensive end Charles Johnson, to whom he allowed two sacks and 10 total pressures. Assuming Pugh doesn’t have to move to left tackle for Ereck Flowers (ankle), he will line up across from Short, who this year is having one of his best seasons of his three-year career. Short leads the Panthers in sacks with 9.0, and has 59 total quarterback pressures according to Pro Football Focus, which comes to one pressure every 10.8 snaps. He’s also forced three fumbles this season and is simply been a load for opposing guards to handle.