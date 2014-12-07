Preview: Giants at Titans

The New York Giants keep finding ways to lose games after jumping out to leads. The Giants will try to snap a seven-game slide when the visit the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. New York squandered a lead against the rival Dallas Cowboys in Week 12 and suffered an even worse embarrassment last week, when the Giants were on the losing end of the largest comeback win in Jacksonville Jaguars franchise history.

Just like last week, the Giants have a chance to end their slide against one of the few teams in the league with a worst record in the Titans, who have dropped six in a row. Tennessee CEO and president Tommy Smith is promising a big roster turnover in the offseason. ”Players need to be playing to the best of their abilities right now, and that will determine their future,” Smith told the Tennessean. “There may be some players whose contracts might be up, but that doesn’t mean they’re not going to be here. There may be some players with multi-year contracts, but that doesn’t mean they’re going to be here.”

TV: 1 p.m. ET, FOX. LINE: Even. O/U: 45.5

ABOUT THE GIANTS (3-9): Each of New York’s last three losses have come by less than one score and the setback at Jacksonville was particularly frustrating not only because the Giants squandered a 21-0 lead but because they managed to retake the lead 24-22 before giving up the game-winning field goal drive. The bright spot continues to be rookie wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who racked up another 90 receiving yards against the Jaguars and was named the NFL’s Offensive Rookie of the Month for November. Beckham could be in for another big day against a Tennessee team that allowed 358 passing yards in a loss to the Texans last week.

ABOUT THE TITANS (2-10): One player plenty familiar with Beckham is Tennessee rookie quarterback Zach Mettenberger, who played with Beckham at LSU. Mettenberger is questionable with a shoulder injury but no matter who starts at quarterback for the Titans, wide receiver will be short with Justin Hunter out for the season due to a lacerated spleen and top target Kendall Wright nursing a hand injury suffered in practice on Wednesday. “(Wright) finished practice (Wednesday), and (Thursday) he came in and it was sore and we just gave him the day off because I didn’t want him trying to catch a ball and aggravating it,” Tennessee coach Ken Whisenhunt told reporters. “It’s going to depend on how much better it gets tomorrow.”

EXTRA POINTS

1. The Titans have taken the last five in the series, though the teams have not met since Sept. 26, 2010.

2. New York QB Eli Manning has five TDs and zero INTs in his last three games against AFC opponents.

3. Tennessee RB Shonn Greene needs 62 rushing yards to reach 4,000 for his career.

PREDICTION: Titans 28, Giants 24