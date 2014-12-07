Giants rout Titans to snap seven-game skid

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Eight sacks, seven points.

That sums up the day for the Tennessee Titans, who dropped their seventh straight game Sunday as the New York Giants ended their seven-game losing streak in LP Field with a 36-7 win which seemed more lopsided.

An offensive line missing both starting tackles resembled a turnstile as New York (4-9) continually found its way to quarterbacks Zach Mettenberger and Jake Locker. Defensive ends Jason Pierre-Paul and Damontre Moore, along with linebacker Devon Kennard, each bagged a pair of sacks.

“We’re just trying to finish up the season strong,” Pierre-Paul said.

That’s a claim Tennessee (2-11) is finding tougher and tougher to make as the blowout losses add up. Its last three defeats have come by a combined 72 points, and this one wasn’t close for most of the day.

The Titans gained just 207 yards and 12 first downs on offense, scoring only when cornerback Marqueston Huff intercepted quarterback Eli Manning and returned it 23 yards with 8:36 left in the third quarter.

“We’ve got to keep working and keep striving to win a game,” said Titans right guard Chance Warmack. “We’re going to stick together as a team and fight through this.”

Whatever fight Tennessee mustered in this one wasn’t close to being enough. The Giants rolled up 402 yards, becoming the second Titans opponent to boast a 100-yard rusher and receiver in the same game.

Rookie running back Andre Williams piled up 131 yards in 24 carries, including a 50-yard touchdown run with 12:06 left in the third quarter that upped the lead to 30-0. Rookie wide receiver Odell Beckham, Jr. caught 11 passes for 130 yards, scoring the day’s first touchdown on a 15-yard grab from Manning at the 4:41 mark of the first quarter.

Manning was an unspectacular 26 of 42 for 260 yards, but New York didn’t need him to do much more than keep it between the lines to win this one.

“I congratulated the guys on the way they’ve gone about their work,” Giants coach Tom Coughlin said. “They’ve come back in here and kept applying themselves, and today we get to smile for about 10 minutes before we get to work on Washington next week.”

New York had not won since its 30-20 victory over Atlanta on Oct. 5, blowing a 21-0 lead last week in a 25-24 loss at Jacksonville. But there was no danger of losing a huge lead in this one against the reeling Titans.

Tennessee failed to pick up a first down until the second quarter’s first play. It also saw Mettenberger leave with 10:30 remaining in the game after being sacked for the fifth time and reinjuring the right shoulder that was hurt last week on a J.J. Watt sack in Houston.

Mettenberger completed 14 of 24 passes for 125 yards. The Giants converted one of his sacks into a touchdown with 1:07 left in the first quarter as defensive tackle Markus Kuhn picked up a bouncing ball and rumbled 26 yards for a 17-0 lead.

“Things haven’t gone our way,” Kuhn said. “The most important thing is that guys were excited. We really needed that.”

Placekicker Josh Brown converted field goals of 20, 19, 36, 52 and 42 yards for New York, which controlled the ball for nearly 35 minutes.

Meanwhile, the Titans reached another low in a season full of them.

“It’s not easy, and it’s not fun,” coach Ken Whisenhunt said.

NOTES: Tennessee WR Kendall Wright (hand) was among the team’s inactives, leaving it with three WRs for the game. Wright was injured in practice Thursday. ... New York LB Jacquian Williams (concussion) was one of its six inactives. ... Titans RT Michael Oher (toe) was also inactive, as was OLB Kamerion Wimbley (hamstring).