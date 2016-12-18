Montgomery fuels Packers' win over Bears

CHICAGO -- Ty Montgomery ran for 162 yards and two touchdowns and Mason Crosby kicked a 32-yard field goal as time expired as the Green Bay Packers won their fourth straight game with a 30-27 win over the Chicago Bears on Sunday at Soldier Field.

Crosby's game-winner came after Aaron Rodgers connected on a 60-yard completion on third-and-11 to Jordy Nelson while working with no timeouts to set up Crosby's third field goal of the game. Rodgers finished the day with 252 passing yards on 19-of-31 passing for the Packers (8-6)

Connor Barth tied the game with a 22-yard field goal with 1:23 remaining as the Bears (3-11) wiped out a 17-point fourth-quarter deficit.

Chicago, which hasn't beaten Green Bay at home since 2010, rallied after finally stopping the Packers' 17-point surge. Matt Barkley, who turned the ball over four times, connected with Alshon Jeffery on an 8-yard touchdown pass. Jeffery had missed the previous four games after violating the NFL's substance abuse policy.

Jordan Howard followed with a 9-yard touchdown run that got the Bears within three before Barth tied the game with his second field goal of the game.

The Packers took what appeared to be a commanding 27-10 lead late in the third quarter on Christine Michael's 42-yard touchdown run that came after Barkley threw his second interception of the third quarter.

Montgomery gave the Packers a 20-10 lead with 4:54 remaining in the third quarter with a 3-yard touchdown run that immediately followed a 26-yard scamper that put the Packers inside the Bears' 3-yard line.

The Packers' defense laid the groundwork for Green Bay's go-ahead drive early in the second half. Julius Peppers forced a Barkley fumble on a strip sack on the first play of the third quarter to give the Packers the ball on the Chicago 16-yard line. But the Bears defense, aided by a dropped touchdown pass by Davante Adams, stopped Rodgers on a quarterback keeper at the 1-yard line.

That set up Crosby's 18-yard field goal that gave the Packers a 13-10 lead.

Crosby's 34-yard field goal with 32 seconds remaining in the second quarter drew the Packers even at the half. Green Bay, which took an early lead on Montgomery's 4-yard touchdown run, erased a three-point deficit after the Bears scored 10 straight points on Barth's 26-yard field goal and Barkley's 10-yard touchdown pass to Josh Bellamy.

NOTES: Packers RB James Starks missed Sunday's game due to being placed on concussion protocol after he was involved in a car accident last week. Ty Montgomery, who started the season at wide receiver, started in his place. ... Montgomery ran for 123 yards in the first half and became the first Packers RB to run for 100 yards in a half since Eddie Lacy against Dallas in 2013. ...WR Trevor Davis, LB Nick Perry, LB Jordan Tripp, OT Kyle Murphy and C/G JC Tretter were also inactive for Green Bay. ... Bears WR Alshon Jeffery returned after missing four games due to a suspension for violating the NFL's substance abuse policy. Jeffery finished with five catches and a touchdown. ... Bears RB Jordan Howard crossed over the 1,000-yard mark after rushing for 77 yards on 15 carries. ...NT Eddie Goldman (ankle), WR Eddie Royal (toe) and CB Bryce Callahan (knee) were inactive for the Bears along with OL Matt McCants, TE MyCole Pruitt, DB Johnthan Banks and DB Deandre Houston-Carson.