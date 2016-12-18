Savage replaces Osweiler, helps Texans edge Jags

HOUSTON -- Tom Savage led a fourth-quarter rally after entering in the second quarter, guiding the Houston Texans to a 21-20 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday at NRG Stadium.

Savage replaced Brock Osweiler with 8:31 remaining in the first half after Osweiler tossed a pair of interceptions that the Jaguars (2-12) converted into 10 points. Texans kicker Nick Novak booted four field goals (39, 45, 43 and 27) before Savage engineered an eight-play, 52-yard drive that culminated in a 1-yard touchdown run by Lamar Miller with 2:51 to play. Novak converted the go-ahead PAT for the lead.

The Texans (8-6) remained tied atop the AFC South with the Tennessee Titans (8-6), who rallied to defeat the Kansas City Chiefs 19-17. The Indianapolis Colts (7-7) beat the Minnesota Vikings to remain one game back in the division title chase.

Jaguars receiver Marqise Lee followed the second Novak field goal with a 100-yard kickoff return for a touchdown at the 6:50 mark of the third quarter for a 20-8 lead. However, that score wasn't indicative of the Texans' stellar defensive performance, one that limited the Jaguars to six first downs and 105 yards despite that deficit.

Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles finished 12 of 28 for 92 yards. His lone interception came with 61 seconds left, a pass picked off by safety Quintin Demps. Jacksonville amassed 150 yards.

Savage completed 23 of 36 passes for 260 yards. Tight end Ryan Griffin and receiver DeAndre Hopkins finished with eight receptions each for 85 and 87 yards, respectively.

The Jaguars mustered precious little offense save for an 11-play, 56-yard drive that bridged the first and second quarters and resulted in a 26-yard Jason Myers field goal with 13:36 left in the first half. Osweiler provided Jacksonville all the momentum, and field position, needed to build that lead to 13-0 before his benching.

Savage immediately provided a spark off the bench, engineering a drive that stalled at the Jaguars 1-yard line on an inexplicable fade pass to Hopkins on fourth down before leading the way to the first offensive score following a Texans safety.

Novak drilled a 39-yard kick with 49 seconds left in the half to cap a six-play, 40-yard drive that followed a hold in the end zone on Jaguars tight end Nate Sterling.

NOTES: Houston activated rookie LB Brennan Scarlett from injured reserve to replace LB Whitney Mercilus (back). Before landing on the injured reserve/return player list (hamstring), Scarlett had five tackles playing 29 defensive snaps and 63 special teams snaps. ... Jaguars SS Johnathan Cyprien recorded his 100th tackle on the season in the first quarter, marking his third consecutive year with at least 100 tackles. ... Texans QB Brock Osweiler tossed his 16th interception on the season before being benched in the second quarter. Chargers QB Philip Rivers entered Sunday with the most interceptions in the NFL (17). ... With his 100-yard kickoff return for a touchdown in the third quarter, Jaguars WR Marqise Lee delivered Jacksonville its first kick return for a score since Maurice Jones-Drew did so against the New Orleans Saints on Nov. 4, 2007.