Colts beat Vikings, keep postseason hope alive

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Indianapolis Colts still face long odds of getting back to the playoffs for the first time in two years. But they're not going away quietly.

On a frigid day in Minnesota, Colts quarterback Andrew Luck could hardly have been hotter, in leading the Colts to a 34-6 blowout of the Vikings.

Luck was 21 of 28 for 250 yards and two touchdowns as the Colts jumped out to a 27-0 halftime lead and evened their record at 7-7 with two games to play. Running back Robert Turbin had touchdown runs of 1 and 6 yards for Indianapolis, while Frank Gore had his second triple-digit game of the season with 101 yards on 26 carries.

The Vikings, hyped about the return of star running back Adrian Peterson to their lineup, left the sellout crowd little reason to cheer in their most lopsided loss of the season. Peterson, who received a thunderous ovation when he was the final offensive starter announced, had been out since being injured in the third quarter of the Vikings' week two win over Green Bay.

He gained 22 yards on six carries, and had a costly fumble on Minnesota's first drive inside Colts territory. Peterson had just two carries in the second half.

After a 5-0 start to the season, the Vikings are now 7-7 and will likely need to win their two remaining games, and get significant help, if they are to return to the playoffs.

Leading 3-0, the Colts opened up a double-digit lead on their second drive. Stalled at the Vikings 3-yard line after three straight incomplete passes, Adam Vinatieri hit a 21-yard field goal.

But Vikings defender Linval Joseph was whistled for unsportsmanlike conduct on the kick, giving the Colts a new set of downs from the 1. Turbin punched it in from there for a 10-0 lead.

In the second quarter, Luck led a methodical 92-yard drive, capped off when he floated a 27-yard pass to tight end Erik Swoope down the left sideline for a 17-0 advantage.

Minnesota got good field position on the ensuing drive thanks to a 40-yard kick return by Cordarrelle Patterson, and a 15-yard penalty tacked on. But Peterson's fumble on the 9-yard line, and an ensuing 91-yard touchdown drive orchestrated by Luck, made it 24-0.

Vikings quarterback Sam Bradford was 32 of 42 for 291 yards with one interception and one lost fumble.

Luck opened the fourth quarter with a 50-yard touchdown bomb to Phillip Dorsett to make the score 34-3 and send thousands of Vikings fans out into the sub-zero cold.

Kai Forbath hit field goals of 32 and 51 yards for Minnesota's only points. He is now 10-for-10 in field goals since the Vikings cut the struggling Blair Walsh and signed Forbath last month.

NOTES: Sunday's game was the first meeting between the Colts and Vikings since Sept. 6, 2012 -- a 23-20 Indianapolis win at Lucas Oil Stadium. ... The Vikings were shorthanded in the defensive backfield Sunday, with S Harrison Smith (sprained left ankle) and CB Trae Waynes (concussion) both inactive. ... With third-round draft pick Le'Raven Clark getting the start at RT in place of the inactive Denzelle Good (concussion), the Colts had three rookies on the starting offensive line unit for the second time this season. ... Vikings starting FB Zach Line left the game in the second quarter with a concussion. ... Outside temperature at kickoff was -9 Fahrenheit.