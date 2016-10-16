Preview: Jaguars at Bears

Brian Hoyer will make his fourth straight start as the Chicago Bears host the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday with both teams searching for their second win of the season. Hoyer, who replaced Jay Cutler after the veteran signal-caller suffered a thumb injury, has been superb in notching three straight 300-yard passing games without an interception but the Bears are still off to their worst start since 2005.

Jacksonville has been idle since holding off Indianapolis in a game at London two weeks ago. The victory was much needed for a team which hoped to earn a playoff berth for the first time since 2007, but opened the season with losses in three games that it felt it could win. Chicago racked up 500 yards of offense at Indianapolis last week and Hoyer continued to flash the hot hand but this time it was the defense that faltered, allowing Andrew Luck to march the Colts for the game-winning touchdown with 3:43 to play. Rookie running back Jordan Howard also has been solid, averaging a league-best 5.8 yards per carry and 10.2 yards per catch since he took over for Jeremy Langford, sidelined until November with an ankle injury.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, CBS. LINE: Bears -2. O/U: 47.

ABOUT THE JAGUARS (1-3): Jacksonville changed its blocking scheme last game and it paid immediate dividends as the Jaguars ran for 136 yards against the Colts, which was nearly as much as it mustered in its first three games. That also took a lot of the onus off quarterback Blake Bortles, who is tied for second in the NFL in touchdown passes since the start of last season but continues to be dogged with turnovers, throwing six picks already this season. Jacksonville, however, didn't turn the ball over at all against Indianapolis and hopes that a mistake-free run against four teams with a combined 9-10 record over the next month will vault the Jaguars back in the playoff race in the weak AFC South Division.

ABOUT THE BEARS (1-4): Hoyer's targets are once again a question as tight end Zach Miller (ribs) and wide receivers Alshon Jeffrey (hamstring) and Eddie Royal (calf) all missed practice time during the week. Hoyer was a turnover machine last season, losing his job at Houston after throwing seven interceptions and losing six fumbles in nine starts. Defensively, linebacker Danny Trevathan, who was one of Chicago's top free-agent signings during the offseason after he won a Super Bowl title with the Denver Broncos, looks to make an impact in his second game back since suffering a thumb injury. Chicago ranks in the middle of the league in most defensive categories but has seven sacks in its last two outings.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Jacksonville TE Julius Thomas, who missed last game with an elbow injury, is expected to start and his backup Marcedes Lewis (hip) is also expected to play.

2. Jaguars WR Allen Robinson has 21 receptions on the season and has scored 15 touchdowns in his last 16 games.

3. Chicago won the last meeting at Soldier Field 41-3 in 2012.

PREDICTION: Jaguars 27, Bears 20