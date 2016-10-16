Benn, Bortles help Jaguars jolt Bears

CHICAGO -- As Arrelious Benn made his break toward the ball, he saw Chicago Bears cornerback Tracy Porter slip, which only opened up the possibilities.

So after Benn slid to cradle a Blake Bortles pass, his instincts told him to get up and start running, knowing Porter hadn't touched him.

Benn's 51-yard touchdown catch with 2:49 remaining in the fourth quarter lifted the Jacksonville Jaguars to a come-from-behind 17-16 win over the Bears on Sunday at Soldier Field.

Benn's only catch of the day - his first since 2012 - provided the Jaguars (2-3) with their first lead after falling behind the Bears 13-0. Jason Myers followed up Benn's first touchdown since 2010 with an extra point that gave the Jaguars the one-point victory after they had failed to score for the first three quarters.

The Jaguars didn't let their offensive ineffectiveness stop them.

"There was time still on the clock and (we had to) just keep playing," Benn said. "Unless that clock gets down to (all) zeroes, that's when it's over. But we just keep playing."

Bortles, who entered the game 1-14 on the road as a starter, finished 20 of 33 for 271 yards with a touchdown and interception.

Myers' 30-yard field goal with 4:59 remaining got the Jaguars to within 16-10 after Chicago's Connor Barth had given the Bears a six-point lead with his third field goal. Barth's last kick was set up after Bortles fumbled following a sack by defensive end Willie Young.

The turnover, Bortles' second of the day, set up Barth's 32-yard field goal to extend Chicago's lead back to six points.

But despite the offensive struggles that plagued the Jaguars' first drive when they reached the Bears' 1-yard line only to fail to score, Jacksonville made plays when it had to - highlighted by Benn's game-winning slip, catch and run.

"We've got a lot of guys that make good decisions - smart decisions and play good football," Jaguars coach Gus Bradley said. "(Benn had) just had great presence to get up and go.

"He had the presence to make a big play out of it."

The Jaguars rebounded after falling behind 13-0. Chris Ivory finally ended Jacksonville's offensive drought with 14:50 remaining in the fourth quarter with a 1-yard touchdown run. But the Bears - led by quarterback Brian Hoyer, who started again in place of injured Jay Cutler and threw for 302 yards on 30-for-49 passing - widened the gap only to see the Jaguars erase the deficit in the end.

The Bears' inability to finish drives with touchdowns rather than field goals played a major role.

"We have to execute and make plays when we have to," Bears' coach John Fox said. ""Our margin for error is very, very minimal right now and I think our record is kind of an indicator of that."

Jordan Howard's 1-yard scoring run - the first of his NFL career - capped a 14-play, 86-yard drive and gave the Chicago (1-5) a 10-0 lead in the second quarter. Howard's touchdown plunge came after Barth gave the Bears a 3-0 lead with a 36-yard field goal earlier in the quarter.

Barth's second field goal of the game - a 24-yarder with 1:53 remaining in the third quarter - provided the Bears with the 13-point cushion.

Jacksonville threatened in the first quarter when it reached the Bears' 1-yard line before a penalty gave the Jaguars the ball at the 6. But Allen Robinson dropped a Bortles pass in the end zone as he slid to attempt to complete the catch. The ball popped into the air and Porter grabbed the interception to keep the game scoreless.

Porter, however, took a different role in the end after Benn took advantage of the veteran defensive back losing his footing.

"You know how this game is - you see crazy things every day," Benn said. "You just have to keep your mind in the game. You've got your body out there and you're making plays, but you mentally have to stay in the game."

NOTES: Jaguars WR Rashad Greene, Sr. (Achilles) and RB Corey Grant (toe) did not play and were replaced as Jacksonville's punt and kickoff returner by Marqise Lee. ... P Brad Nortman averaged 55 yards on five punts with a long of 60 yards. ... Bears RB Jordan Howard scored his first career touchdown with a 1-yard run in the second quarter. ... WR Eddie Royal had five catches for 54 yards but left the game in the fourth quarter with a toe injury. ... QB Brian Hoyer threw for 302 yards, extending his streak of games with at least 300 yards passing to four games after replacing the injured Jay Cutler.