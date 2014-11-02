Hill’s two TD runs lead Bengals over Jaguars

CINCINNATI -- Cincinnati Bengals running back Jeremy Hill often closed out victories at LSU with big fourth-quarter runs. On Sunday, with top rusher Gio Bernard injured and his team in a dogfight with the Jacksonville Jaguars, the rookie finished off a Bengals win in customary style.

Hill rushed for 154 yards and scored two touchdowns, including a 60-yard dagger in the fourth quarter, lifting the Bengals to a 33-23 victory over Jacksonville to extend their regular-season home unbeaten streak to 14 games at Paul Brown Stadium.

“I think he gives us a great explosiveness,” Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis said of Hill. “He can be a load to tackle. Basically he was untouched (on the 60-yarder).”

The Jaguars had trimmed the deficit to three points with eight minutes remaining when Hill broke a pair of tackles then sprinted down the right sideline to seal a victory for the AFC North-leading Bengals.

“Our fullback Ryan Hewitt did a great job blocking the linebacker,” Hill said. “I just had to set up the safety and make him miss. I gave him a little stutter-step to give myself some extra room to run.”

The Bengals (5-2-1) welcomed wide receiver A.J. Green back to the starting lineup after missing three games with a toe injury. Green had three catches for 44 yards and a touchdown.

“Anytime A.J.’s in there it’s nice,” said Bengals QB Andy Dalton, who passed for 233 yards with two touchdowns and two INTs. “Obviously there’s a transition, having not played in a few weeks. It was a good start.”

Jacksonville running back Denard Robinson ran for 94 yards and a touchdown, and receiver Allen Hurns had seven catches for 112 yards and two TDs, but it wasn’t enough to help the Jaguars (1-8) avoid their fourth straight loss to Cincinnati.

“When you look at the game and you see the film, we never quit at all,” Robinson said. “We just have to finish games. Finish drives, and finish games.”

Robinson, who has rushed for a combined 330 yards the past three games, found openings in Cincinnati’s 29th-ranked run defense, rushing for 47 yards in the first quarter, including a 39-yard run to help set up a 25-yard field goal by Josh Scobee to put Jacksonville ahead 3-0.

Cincinnati took the lead on a 19-yard pass from quarterback Andy Dalton to wide receiver Mohamed Sanu, putting the Bengals ahead 7-3. It was Dalton’s first touchdown pass since Oct. 12 against Carolina.

Sanu had four catches for 95 yards and a touchdown.

The self-induced errors continued for Jacksonville. On Sunday, they occurred on special teams.

Twice in the first half Cincinnati deflected punts by Bryan Anger, the second tip by Taylor Mays caused the ball to carom out of the end zone for a safety, making the score 12-3.

“The second half was very competitive, but our special teams unit did not perform very well,” said Jaguars head coach Gus Bradley. “We have to get those things corrected.”

The Bengals drove 62 yards in eight plays on their opening possession of the third quarter. A 2-yard touchdown run by Hill put them ahead 19-3.

Jacksonville fought back with a 40-yard TD pass from quarterback Blake Bortles to Hurns, who came back to catch the underthrown pass before cornerback Leon Hall could react, making the score 19-10.

Bortles passed for 247 yards with two touchdowns and an interception.

After Dalton’s 18-yard TD strike to Green, Bortles and Hurns hooked up again for an 18-yard TD. The two-point conversion pass was incomplete, making the score 26-16.

Dalton’s second interception of the game was a screen pass that bounced off left tackle Andrew Whitworth’s back and into the hands of linebacker J.T. Thomas III.

The turnover led to a 5-yard TD run by Robinson. But Hill iced the Bengals’ win moments later.

“In order to be a championship team you have to have championship thoughts,” Bradley said. “‘It’s OK to lose’ is not a championship thought. We’re upset and angry, that’s our mentality. There were signs of some good things happening, but not the level of play we want.”

NOTES: Jacksonville WR Allen Hurns has five touchdown catches this season, tying a franchise rookie record, last accomplished by Matt Jones in 2005. ... Bengals WR A.J. Green returned after missing three starts with a toe injury. ... Bengals RB Gio Bernard was out with a hip pointer and injured clavicle. ... Jaguars MLB Jeremiah George was the 10th rookie to start a game for them this season. They have 14 rookies on the roster. ... Cincinnati has not lost a regular-season game at home since a 20-19 defeat to Dallas on Dec. 9, 2012.