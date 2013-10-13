Preview: Jaguars at Broncos

The Jacksonville Jaguars have won the last three meetings with the Denver Broncos, but that seems like ancient history as the teams prepare for what is expected to be a lopsided contest Sunday in Denver. The Broncos, one of three unbeaten teams in the league, are racking up offensive numbers at a record-breaking pace and they’ve been installed as the largest favorite in NFL history against a winless Jaguars squad. “I think you’re in this long enough, whether you’re a player or a coach, and we’ve got enough veteran leadership in there that understands that we don’t look at records,” Broncos coach John Fox told reporters. “We don’t look at point spreads.”

Any way of looking at it reveals a mismatch, though, as the Broncos average an NFL-best 46 points while the Jaguars rank last in the league in total offense and scoring offense and 31st in scoring defense. Chad Henne is expected to be back under center for Jacksonville with Blaine Gabbert slowed by a hamstring injury. “Chad’s played a lot the last two years, and we have a lot with him in practice, so it’s not a big deal at all,” receiver Cecil Shorts told the team’s website. “We’re confident in him.”

TV: 4:05 p.m. ET, CBS. LINE: Broncos -26.5. O/U: 53.

ABOUT THE JAGUARS (0-5): Jacksonville’s offense has been punchless regardless of who is under center, but its 363 total yards in last week’s 34-20 loss at St. Louis marked a season high. The return of receiver Justin Blackmon from a four-game suspension helped, as the second-year wideout had five catches for 136 yards and a touchdown. The defense has been the worst in the league against the run and surprisingly solid against the pass, but that will be tested against Denver’s explosive air attack.

ABOUT THE BRONCOS (5-0): Denver has won 16 straight regular-season games after a 51-48 shootout at Dallas last week. Peyton Manning (1,884 passing yards, 20 TDs) has the offense moving at a record clip, having scored 230 points through five games - the most in NFL history. The defense has been susceptible against the pass but leads the league against the run, allowing 69.6 rushing yards per game.

EXTRA POINTS

1. The Broncos have scored 52 and 51 points the past two games, while Jacksonville has scored a total of 51 points in five games.

2. Broncos WR Wes Welker has caught a touchdown pass in seven straight games dating to last season and needs one reception to reach 800 in his career.

3. Jaguars RB Maurice Jones-Drew has averaged 111.5 rushing yards in his past two games versus Denver.

PREDICTION: Broncos 47, Jaguars 13