Preview: Jaguars at Browns

Cleveland hopes to rejuvenate its fading playoff hopes when it hosts the resurgent Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. The Browns will have Brandon Weeden back under center as they try to halt a two-game slide. Last week’s starter Jason Campbell suffered a concussion in a 27-11 loss to Pittsburgh and is undergoing the league’s concussion protocol to see if he will be in the lineup this week.

Jacksonville is watching its chances at securing the top pick in the next NFL draft fade away by winning its last two road games. The Jaguars shut down Houston 13-6 last week, with Maurice Jones-Drew running for a season-high 84 yards and scoring the game’s only touchdown. The victory leaves Jacksonville among three teams in the NFL with 2-9 records - Houston and Atlanta being the other two.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, CBS. LINE: Cleveland -7. O/U: 40.

ABOUT THE JAGUARS (2-9): Jacksonville ranks 30th in the league in scoring defense which makes last week’s effort all the more shocking. The Jaguars limited Houston to 218 total yards and quarterback Case Keenum to just 169 yards through the air. While the offense was far from sensational, Jacksonville rushed for 118 yards, nearly twice its average, and Chad Henne - who was named the starter for the rest of the season - completed 23-of-32 passes.

ABOUT THE BROWNS (4-7): Weeden appears to have regained the starting spot at quarterback by default. With Brian Hoyer out for the season and Campbell under evaluation after taking a blow to the head against the Steelers last week, Cleveland will once again turn to Weeden, who is 0-4 as a starter on the season. The Browns are still mathematically alive for a playoff berth but have difficult games left on the road at New England and Pittsburgh.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Weeden was 13-for-30 for 209 yards in relief of Campbell last week.

2. Jaguars backup RB Justin Forsett fractured his foot against the Texans and will miss 6-8 weeks.

3. Cleveland WR Josh Gordon caught 14 passes on 17 targets for 237 yards and a touchdown last week.

PREDICTION: Browns 27, Jaguars 14