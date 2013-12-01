Jaguars 32, Browns 28: Chad Henne threw a 20-yard touchdown pass to Cecil Shorts with 40 seconds left in the fourth quarter to lift Jacksonville to its third straight road win.

The loss crippled Cleveland’s faint playoff hopes and spoiled yet another brilliant day by wide receiver Josh Gordon, who caught 10 passes for 261 yards - including touchdowns of 21 and 95 yards. Brandon Weeden finished 24-of-40 for 370 yards with three touchdowns and a pair of interceptions for the Browns (4-8), who also received a 1-yard scoring run from Willis McGahee.

Josh Scobee kicked three field goals for Jacksonville (3-9), which scored 15 points off Cleveland turnovers. Henne was 22-of-40 for 195 yards with a pair of touchdowns and Maurice Jones-Drew rushed 23 times for 77 yards and threw a half-back option touchdown pass to Marcedes Lewis.

Jacksonville didn’t pick up a first down in the second half until there were 11 minutes left to play, but it still took the lead midway through the fourth quarter when a snap sailed over the head of Weeden, who kicked it out of the end zone for a safety to give the Jaguars a 22-21 advantage with 7:47 left. Scobee later added his third field goal with 4:14 to play to give Jacksonville a 25-21 advantage.

Weeden then connected with Gordon, who took it 95 yards for the go-ahead score on the next play from scrimmage. The Jaguars, who have won three of their last four games, responded by going 80 yards on nine plays for the winning score - Henne’s fourth touchdown pass of the season.

GAME NOTEBOOK: McGahee has both Cleveland rushing touchdowns this season. ...Gordon, who has 1,249 yards receiving on the season, left early in the third quarter with a head injury but soon returned. ...Jones-Drew’s touchdown pass was the first in Jaguars history not thrown by a quarterback.