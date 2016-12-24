Jaguars stun Titans as Mariota carted off with broken leg

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars talked all week about how much an embarrassing loss to the Tennessee Titans on national TV still stung two months later.

They are feeling better now after snapping a franchise-worst nine-game losing streak and giving their home crowd something to celebrate.

Blake Bortles and Allen Robinson finally found the groove they had for most of last season, and the Jaguars knocked Marcus Mariota out of the game with a broken leg during a surprising 38-17 victory Saturday at EverBank Field.

The Jaguars (3-12) looked nothing like the team that was crushed 36-22 by the Titans on "Thursday Night Football" on Oct. 27, and they dealt Tennessee's playoff hopes a tremendous blow in a resurgent effort.

The Titans (8-7) will be eliminated from the AFC South race if the Houston Texans beat the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday night.

Related Coverage Jacksonville Jaguars - PlayerWatch

Mariota suffered a fractured right fibula, the Titans announced after the game.

Mariota was injured when he was sacked from behind by rookie defensive tackle Sheldon Day late in the third quarter. The second-year pro was immediately carted off with an air cast around his right leg.

The playoffs aren't thought of much by the Jaguars these days, but this one still felt good for a team that was trying to avoid becoming the first team in franchise history to go winless in Jacksonville throughout the season.

Bortles' strong day began on the first drive and ended with a 21-yard touchdown strike to Marqise Lee. They later hooked up for the play of the game when Lee took a handoff and threw back to Bortles for a 20-yard touchdown that sealed the outcome in the fourth quarter.

The two became the first pair of teammates with touchdown passes and catches since Jim McMahon and Walter Payton did it in 1985 for the Chicago Bears.

Cornerback Jalen Ramsey capped an enjoyable day for the Jaguars with a 30-yard interception return for a touchdown in the fourth quarter. Ramsey now has two interceptions in the last two games to continue what has been an impressive rookie season.

Bortles' touchdown pass to Lee was just his sixth in the first quarter (in 45 games) during his three-year career and set the tone for the day. The third-year quarterback finished 38 of 325 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions. A large chunk of that damage went to receiver Allen Robinson, who finished with a season-high 147 receiving yards.

Chris Ivory added a rushing touchdown for the Jaguars before suffering a hamstring injury in the second half.

Matt Cassel replaced Mariota and pulled the Titans within 25-17 midway through the fourth quarter on a 14-yard touchdown pass to tight end Delanie Walker.

But the Jaguars responded with another strong drive that was capped by Lee's touchdown pass to Bortles.

Cassell finished the game 13 of 24 for 124 yards with one touchdown and one interception in relief of Mariota.

NOTES: Jaguars rookie DT Sheldon Day notched the first sack of his career on the play that injured Titans QB Marcus Mariota late in the third quarter. ... Jaguars second-year RB T.J. Yeldon suffered an ankle injury on the first possession of the game and did not return. ... Jaguars QB Blake Bortles joined Seattle's Russell Wilson as the only two quarterbacks to catch touchdown passes this season. ... Tennessee will play Houston for the division title next week if the Texans lose to the Bengals on Saturday. ... Titans RBs DeMarco Murray and Derrick Henry each rushed for touchdowns against the Jaguars earlier this season. Neither scored Saturday. ... Titans WR Rishard Matthews scored in both games against the Jaguars this season.