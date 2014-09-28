Preview: Jaguars at Chargers

The Jacksonville Jaguars hoped to have first-round pick Blake Bortles spend what amounted to a redshirt season in his rookie campaign, but a disastrous start has altered those plans. Bortles, the No. 3 overall pick in the NFL Draft, will make his first career start when the beleaguered Jaguars - one of three winless teams - visit the San Diego Chargers on Sunday. ”Were going to play Sunday whether Im ready or not, so I may as well get as ready as I possibly can, Bortles told reporters.

Jacksonville is in dire need of a spark, having been outscored by a staggering 119-27 over its last 10 quarters after building a 17-0 halftime lead over Philadelphia in its season opener. The Chargers also squandered a double-digit second-half lead in Week 1, but rebounded with a pair of impressive victories - knocking off reigning Super Bowl champion Seattle before winning at Buffalo (22-10) last week. San Diego, seeking its first five-game home winning streak since 2010-11, has won the past three meetings against the Jaguars - including last season’s 24-6 victory at Jacksonville.

TV: 4:05 p.m. ET, CBS. LINE: Chargers -13. O/U: 44.5

ABOUT THE JAGUARS (0-3): After watching his team fall behind 30-0 by halftime in its home opener against Indianapolis, coach Gus Bradley pulled the plug on Chad Henne and inserted Bortles, who threw for 223 yards with two TDs and two interceptions. “I just love his mindset,” Bradley said. “It’s no coincidence that all of a sudden we blocked a little bit better and the receivers played a little bit better. He has a way to uplift people and uplift the team.” Cecil Shorts returned to the lineup after missing two games with a hamstring injury and should bolster a receiving corps featuring rookies Allen Hurns and Allen Robinson. However, running back Toby Gerhart has rushed for only 82 yards in three games and the defense has been a sieve.

ABOUT THE CHARGERS (2-1): Philip Rivers led the league in completion percentage (69.5) last season and is nearly on the same pace through three games while throwing for 778 yards with six touchdowns and one interception. Mounting injuries in the backfield could force Rivers to take to the air more after Ryan Mathews suffered a sprained knee in Week 2 and pass-catching specialist Danny Woodhead (76 receptions in 2013) was lost for the season with a broken leg in last week’s victory. Donald Brown carried the load for the depleted backfield by rushing 31 times for 62 yards last week. The Chargers limited Buffalo to 292 yards but will be missing their leading tackler in linebacker Manti Te‘o, who is sidelined due to a fracture foot.

1. Rivers has a passer rating of 130.6 in three starts versus the Jaguars, throwing for 913 yards with seven TDs and two picks.

2. Jacksonville is allowing a league-worst 466 total yards per game, including 306 passing.

3. San Diego’s victory margin in the three-game winning streak over Jacksonville is 22.3 points.

PREDICTION: Chargers 23, Jaguars 17