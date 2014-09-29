Chargers jolt Jaguars, win third straight

SAN DIEGO -- The San Diego Chargers are on a run, minus a running game.

“The name of the game is winning,‘’ said quarterback Philip Rivers. ”We’ve done that for the last three weeks.‘’

The Chargers stayed hot, thumping the Jacksonville Jaguars, 33-14, on Sunday.

Despite a microscopic 42 rushing yards, the Chargers sped past the Jaguars because of Rivers.

He threw for 377 yards with three touchdowns and no turnovers. In completing 29 of 39 attempts he had a passing rating of 130 for the second straight game.

“The way we are throwing the football,‘’ Chargers coach Mike McCoy said, ”I think we are going to keep throwing it.‘’

Wide receiver Eddie Royal caught two of Rivers’ scoring tosses. Royal and Keenan Allen each exceeded 100 receiving yards.

Nick Novak added four field goals as the Chargers won their third straight contest.

Related Coverage Preview: Jaguars at Chargers

Jaguars rookie quarterback Blake Bortles made his first NFL start and the early returns were positive. Bortles, the third overall pick in the 2014 draft, had a touchdown and two interceptions while connecting on 29 of 37 passes for 253 yards. The loss was the seventh consecutive defeat for Jacksonville dating back to 2013 and fourth in a row this season.

“I know we lost so I don’t know what’s positive or not,‘’ Bortles said. ”I didn’t play very well and did some stupid things.‘’

The Chargers remained undefeated at home by outscoring Jacksonville 23-0 in the final 31 minutes.

”When you work hard, you play hard and it doesn’t come your way, there’s disappointment,‘’ Jaguars coach Gus Bradley said.

In the third quarter, wide receiver Malcom Floyd beat Demetrius McCray in single coverage to put the Chargers ahead 24-14 on a 24-yard touchdown pass from Rivers.

The Jaguars trailed by 10 with nine minutes left in the third quarter when Brandon Flowers came up with the Chargers’ first pick of the year. The Chargers took over at the Jacksonville 40-yard-line but settled for Novak’s second field goal and a 27-14 lead.

With a minute left in the second quarter, Royal caught his second touchdown pass, and fourth in two games, from 43 yards. That gave the Chargers a 17-14 advantage in a back-and-forth first half.

Bortles, 22, wasn’t blinking in battling Rivers, going 15 of 18 with a touchdown in the first two quarters.

He threw his third NFL touchdown pass of two yards to tight end Nic Jacobs, promoted from the practice squad earlier in the week, for a 14-10 second-quarter edge. One play before connecting with Jacobs, Bortles hit Allen Hurns on a 44-yard pickup.

“There’s a reason why he was picked where he was,‘’ McCoy said. ”He’s a talented young quarterback.‘’

Minutes earlier, Rivers spotted Royal isolated against Jaguars’ linebacker Geno Hayes. Royal easily slipped past Hayes over middle for a 47-yard score, putting the Chargers ahead 10-7.

The Jaguars took a 7-3 lead early in the second quarter on Toby Gerhart’s 1-yard plunge. It capped a 10-play, 68-yard drive, with completions to Cecil Shorts III (13 yards) and Clay Harbor (22 yards) being the key gains.

For Jacksonville it was the team’s first rushing touchdown since Nov. 24, 2013.

The Chargers made some adjustments and the sledding got tougher for Jacksonville.

”Once we settled down, we played the way we should,‘’ McCoy said.

That includes Allen, the second-year receiver who had career highs in receptions (10) and yards (135). Even if he neglected to collect his first scoring pass of the season.

“They all work in practice so you never know who is going to get the ball,‘’ Allen said. ”If I have to be ‘Leroy Decoy’ I’ll be that guy if we’re winning.‘’

The Chargers are doing plenty of that. That their doing with a pedestrian running attack speaks to their offensive depth.

”We weren’t as balanced today because we were rolling in the passing game,‘’ Rivers said.

NOTES: Chargers rookie CB Jason Verrett was an inactive with a sore hamstring. ... The Chargers don’t have a date for ILB Manti Te‘o’s return. He suffered a foot injury in last week’s win over Seattle. ... Chargers S Eric Weddle could be facing an NFL fine after receiving an unnecessary roughness penalty on Nic Jacobs’ scoring catch. Weddle knocked Jacobs’ helmet off in the end zone. ... Jaguars WR Allen Robinson started in place of rookie Marqise Lee, who is out with a hamstring injury. ... Jaguars WR Chris Shorts III left with a knee injury.