Preview: Jaguars at Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs hope an opportunistic defense and a stout home-field advantage will help them overcome some major injury woes when they host the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. The Chiefs aim for their fourth straight win overall and 10th in a row at home while the Jaguars hope to avoid their third consecutive loss.

The Chiefs will be short-handed on offense, as quarterback Alex Smith will be inactive and running back Spencer Ware is doubtful as both go through the NFL’s concussion protocol. Nick Foles will make his first start under center for Kansas City, although he has experience in coach Andy Reid’s offense from their time together in Philadelphia. The Jaguars hope to see improvement on offense after firing coordinator Greg Olson following a 36-22 loss to Tennessee in Week 8. “I just felt like the offense needed to be stimulated more in certain areas," Jaguars coach Gus Bradley told reporters. “I looked at it and said, 'You know what? Offensively, I'm not sure what's going to change next week.’ I just didn't feel where we were going. I just couldn't grasp in my mind that the results were going to change if we continue going in this direction."

TV: 1 p.m. ET, CBS. LINE: Chiefs -7.5. O/U: 44

ABOUT THE JAGUARS (2-5): Jacksonville’s offense has yet to top 400 total yards in a game and ranks 23rd in scoring and 26th in total offense, in large part because of one of the league’s least-productive ground attacks. Third-year quarterback Blake Bortles has put up decent numbers but also has thrown nine interceptions and hopes to see improvement after spending time tweaking his mechanics with private coach Adam Dedeaux. The defense is a major concern for the Jaguars, who gave up 494 total yards – 214 on the ground – against the Titans and have not forced a turnover in their last three games.

ABOUT THE CHIEFS (5-2): Foles performed well when pressed into action last week, passing for 223 yards and two touchdowns in a 30-14 win at Indianapolis, but he could have a tougher time if the Chiefs can’t establish the run. With Jamaal Charles back on injured reserve following another knee surgery and Ware unlikely to play, Charcandrick West is set to carry the load. The offense might not need to do much if the defense performs the way it did last week, holding the Colts to 277 total yards – the second time in the last three games the Chiefs have held the opposition under 300 yards.

EXTRA POINTS

1. The Chiefs lead the NFL with 11 interceptions, including a league-high five by second-year CB Marcus Peters.

2. Bortles has thrown for fewer than 75 yards in the first half of the last two games, as the Jaguars have been outscored 47-6 before halftime in losses to Oakland and Tennessee.

3. Kansas City WR Tyreek Hill leads NFL rookies with four touchdown receptions, including one in each of his last two games.

PREDICTION: Chiefs 24, Jaguars 16