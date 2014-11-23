Preview: Jaguars at Colts

The Indianapolis Colts hope to pad their AFC South lead and earn their fifth straight win over division rival Jacksonville when they host the Jaguars on Sunday. The Colts, coming off a lopsided loss to New England on Sunday night, continued their dominance over the Jaguars with a 44-17 victory in Week 3. That was one of six straight losses to start the season for Jacksonville, which is coming out of a bye week and riding a three-game skid.

The Colts not only lost the game 42-20 to the Patriots, but they also lost leading rusher Ahmad Bradshaw to a broken ankle, leaving inconsistent Trent Richardson as the top option to carry the ball. “We are going to miss his energy, his passion, everything he brings to the table,” Colts coach Chuck Pagano said of Bradshaw. The Jaguars were the last AFC South team to beat the Colts at home back on Sept. 23, 2012, but Indianapolis has won six straight when hosting division rivals since.

TV: 1 p.m., CBS. LINE: Colts -14. O/U: 50.5.

ABOUT THE JAGUARS (1-9): Jacksonville’s struggling offense has found some life in the form of running back Denard Robinson, who has averaged 104.8 yards per scrimmage over the past four games with four rushing TDs over that span. Rookie quarterback Blake Bortles also has held his own, showing steady improvement since making his debut against the Colts in Week 3. The defense has not been good, though, ranking 29th in total defense and 31st in scoring defense and having difficulty stopping either the run or the pass.

ABOUT THE COLTS (6-4): Andrew Luck continues to put up prolific numbers, leading the league with 3,388 passing yards and ranking second with 28 TDs, and he lit up Jacksonville’s secondary for 370 yards and four TDs in the first meeting this season. The Jaguars will need to find a way to stop top receiver T.Y. Hilton, who has a team-high 59 receptions and needs 39 receiving yards for his second consecutive 1,000-yard campaign.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Luck’s eight straight 300-yard games mark the third-longest streak in NFL history, and his nine 300-yard performances this season are tied for the most in franchise history, matching Peyton Manning in 2009.

2. Jaguars WR Allen Hurns, who is tied for second among AFC rookies in TD receptions (5) and third in receiving yards (475) is questionable with a concussion.

3. Colts WR Reggie Wayne has 2,018 receiving yards against the Jaguars, his most against any opponent.

PREDICTION: Colts 37, Jaguars 20