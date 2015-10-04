Preview: Jaguars at Colts

Andrew Luck and the Indianapolis Colts needed a dramatic comeback a week ago to avoid an 0-3 start but they still find themselves in a four-way tie atop the AFC South as they prepare to host the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. The Colts have dominated the series against Jacksonville, winning five consecutive meetings by an average margin of 23.6 points.

While Luck is off to a shaky start, concerns were heightened in Indianapolis when the fourth-year quarterback did not throw for the second straight practice session on Thursday due to a sore shoulder. Luck was listed as limited, leaving 40-year-old Matt Hasselbeck in line to start if the former No. 1 overall pick is unable to play Sunday. Jacksonville upset the Miami Dolphins in Week 2 but came crashing back to Earth in last week’s 51-17 setback at the New England Patriots. The Jaguars set two dubious franchise records, surrendering their highest point total and failing to force an opponent to punt for the first time.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, CBS. LINE: Colts -9. O/U: 48

ABOUT THE JAGUARS (1-2): Second-year quarterback Blake Bortles has thrown for 698 yards with five touchdowns and three interceptions, but he also is completing only 53.8 percent of his passes. Allen Robinson is his top target, averaging 22.7 yards per catch, but Jacksonville will be hoping for better production from rookie running back T.J. Yeldon, who is averaging 3.2 yards per carry and has yet to find the end zone. The Jaguars have been fairly stout against the run but are giving up an average of 282.7 yards through the air and have registered only six sacks.

ABOUT THE COLTS (1-2): Luck has struggled out of the gate, completing only 56 percent of his passes while throwing at least two interceptions in each game - and seven total - while failing to surpass 260 yards in the air. Wideout Donte Moncrief leads the team in receptions (17) and touchdowns while Andre Johnson has only seven catches and was blanked last week. Running back Frank Gore finally came alive last week with 86 yards and two TDs, but Indy’s defense is surrendering 26.7 points per game and is even worse at pressure the passer than Jacksonville, collecting only four sacks.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Luck has thrown for 1,702 yards with 10 touchdowns versus three picks in six meetings versus Jacksonville.

2. Jaguars LB Paul Posluszny already has 34 tackles after making 14 last week.

3. Johnson needs six catches to move past Isaac Bruce (1,024) for eighth on the all-time list.

PREDICTION: Colts 27, Jaguars 17