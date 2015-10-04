Colts 16, Jaguars 13 (OT)

INDIANAPOLIS - With franchise quarterback Andrew Luck sidelined by a shoulder injury, the Indianapolis Colts turned to their two oldest players to salvage a 16-13 overtime victory Sunday against Jacksonville in Lucas Oil Stadium.

Kicker Adam Vinatieri’s 27-yard field goal with 4:36 remaining in overtime gave the Colts (2-2) a much-needed victory. At 42, Vinatieri is the Colts’ oldest player.

Backup quarterback Matt Hasselbeck, 40, started in place of Luck and completed 30 of 47 passes for 282 yards, a touchdown and no interceptions.

Hasselbeck’s 28-yard pass to tight end Coby Fleener -- just after Jaguars’ kicker Jason Myers was wide left on a 48-yard field goal that would have won it with 8:13 left -- moved the Colts into scoring position.

Running back Frank Gore’s 22-yard run set up Vinatieri’s final kick.

Jacksonville (1-3) had an opportunity to win with one second remaining in regulation, but Myers’ 53-yard field goal attempt was just wide right, forcing overtime.

The Colts wasted a golden scoring opportunity with 8:19 left in the fourth quarter when Gore fumbled at the Jaguars’ 5-yard line, and defensive tackle Abry Jones recovered in the end zone. The fumble was forced by reserve safety Josh Evans and was the second by Gore coughed up in the opposing end zone this season.

Indianapolis tied it at 13 with 12:27 to go on Vinatieri’s 32-yard field goal after the Colts drove 35 yards in eight plays for the second half’s first score.

Jacksonville took a 13-10 halftime lead when Myers kicked a 32-yard field goal with four seconds remaining in the second quarter, capping a 14-play, 65-yard drive that included a 19-yard pass from Blake Bortles to wide receiver Allen Hurns to the Colts’ 16.

Indianapolis had pulled even at 10 with 6:04 left in the half on Hasselbeck’s 2-yard touchdown pass to Fleener. That 13-play, 80-yard drive included five Jaguars’ penalties - two pass interference calls, a roughing the passer, a personal foul and an illegal substitution.

Bortles 8-yard TD pass to Hurns with 11:37 remaining in the half pushed Jacksonville into a 10-3 lead, capping a 49-yard drive after strong safety Johnathan Cyprien recovered a fumble by Indianapolis running back Josh Robinson. The fumble was caused by linebacker Dan Skuta.

Each team kicked a first-quarter field goal - Vinatieri hitting from 54 yards with 4:59 left in the period and Myers from 20 yards at the 2:49 mark after Bortles completed passes of 26 and 48 yards.

Jacksonville out gained Indianapolis 210-118 during the opening 30 minutes when Bortles was 14 of 18 for 179 yards and no interceptions. Hasselbeck completed 12 of 21 for 110 yards in the first two quarters.

The Colts’ 12 first half rushing attempts produced eight yards.

NOTES: Colts reserve CB Jalil Brown suffered groin injury in the first half and did not return ... Jaguars MLB Paul Posluszny, who made five first-half tackles, left the game with an ankle injury in the third quarter and did not return ... Before Sunday’s game, the Colts were 10-4 all-time against Jacksonville in Indianapolis ... The Jaguars were penalized six times for 47 during the opening half ... In addition to Luck, the Colts played without inactives Greg Toler (CB), Tyler Varga (RB), T.Y. McGill (DT), Denzelle Good (OT), Todd Herremans (G) and Dwayne Allen (TE) ... Jacksonville’s inactives were Marqise Lee (WR), Denard Robinson (RB), Sergio Brown (S), Brandon Linder (G), Julius Thomas (TE), Chris Smith (DE) and Sen‘Derrick Marks (DT).