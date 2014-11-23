Hilton goes from delivery room to leading Colts over Jags

INDIANAPOLIS -- Indianapolis Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton likely never will forget Nov. 23, 2014.

Early Sunday morning, Hilton’s wife gave birth to the couple’s third child -- a daughter -- and in the afternoon, he caught a 73-yard, third-quarter touchdown pass from Andrew Luck that broke open a close game in the Colts’ 23-3 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars in Lucas Oil Stadium.

Hilton finished the game with four catches for a team-leading 122 yards.

”His day started really early ... I got a call at 5:30,“ Colts coach Chuck Pagano said. ”He told me that he was on his way to the hospital and that his wife had gone into labor. Everybody is good and everybody is healthy.

“Then to come out and play the way he played was a heck of a day. He was pretty emotional afterwards. It is God’s greatest gift. He now has two little boys and a girl, and when I asked him if he was done, he said yes. His celebration in the end zone after the TD was pretty cool. We didn’t get a flag for it, but had we, it’s pretty special.”

While the first half left lots to be desired, Indianapolis used a dominating third quarter to defeat the Jaguars.

Trent Richardson’s 1-yard touchdown run with 8:31 remaining in the third quarter, and Luck’s touchdown pass to Hilton at the 6:08 mark extended a 6-3 halftime lead to 20-3 against the offensively challenged Jaguars (1-10), who lost their fourth in a row.

Indianapolis (7-4) began another third-quarter drive that culminated with Adam Vinatieri’s 32-yard field goal on the fourth quarter’s first play for a 23-3 advantage.

Luck finished 21 of 32 for 253 yards and the third-quarter TD to Hilton.

“When I was out there, I wanted it to be special,” Hilton said. “I was going to play every play for her -- just give it my all. When I get back to the hospital I will take her the football.”

Luck said he thought Hilton would play after his wife gave birth.

“If he didn’t play, that is personal, family stuff, and there are some things more important than a football game on a Sunday afternoon,” Luck said. “Everybody is super, super stoked for T.Y, and I am sure he is going to sleep about 24 straight hours after this. But what a wonderful day for he and his family.”

With the victory, the Colts have won 11 consecutive AFC South games and continue to lead second-place Houston in the division.

While Indianapolis’ offense needed two quarters to find any kind of rhythm, the Colts’ defense limited Jacksonville to 92 yards of total offense through three quarters and 194 for the game.

It was an important victory for an Indianapolis team that was soundly beaten 42-20 on Nov. 16 by the red-hot New England Patriots in Lucas Oil Stadium. For the first two quarters Sunday, the Colts appeared to battling the remnants of that defeat, even drawing several rounds of boos from their crowd.

Despite the fact Luck lost two fumbles and was sacked five times during the first two quarters, Indianapolis managed to seize a 6-3 halftime lead on Vinatieri’s 20-yard field goal with 12 seconds remaining before intermission.

“Our coaches made some nice adjustments at halftime, and we came out in the second half and generated some offense,” Pagano said. “Our defense today was outstanding. In the first half, Jacksonville got after us pretty good. We have to do a better job taking care of the football. Finally, our quarterback made some plays with his feet like he always does.”

Luck’s 26-yard completion to Hilton moved the ball to the Jacksonville 18-yard line, setting up Vinatieri’s second field goal of the half.

”We refocused and kind of re-huddled up in the second half,“ Luck said. ”But the way are defense was playing, we knew we didn’t need too many points to get a win. We do understand that there is a lot of stuff we need to clean up.

“It’s tough to win in your own division, especially against a good Jacksonville team that caused a lot of our problems in the first half. They are the No. 1 red zone defense in the NFL.”

Vinatieri’s 46-harder with 10:32 left in the first quarter gave Indianapolis an early 3-0 lead after cornerback Vontae Davis intercepted a Blake Bortles pass and returned it 42 yards to the Jaguars 23.

Bortles finished 15 of 27 for 146 yards. He was sacked four times for losses totaling 32 yards.

”Today was hard,“ Bortles said. ”Our defense played really well. They stood up when we put them in some bad situations. They got some turnovers, but obviously, we weren’t able to capitalize on those turnovers.

“The Colts are good, yet we had opportunities and did not take advantage.”

Jacksonville pulled into a 3-3 tie with 4:17 to go in the opening quarter on Josh Scobee’s 28-yard field goal, which was set up when defensive tackle Sen‘Derrick Marks recovered a Luck fumble at Indianapolis 13-yard line.

NOTES: K Adam Vinatieri now is 25 of 25 this season in field-goal accuracy. ... TE Dwayne Allen, CB Greg Taylor, G Lance Louis, C/G Khaled Holmes, DT Kelcy Quarles, T Gosder Cherlius and NT Zach Kerr were inactive for the Colts. ... WR Mike Brown, CB Teddy Williams, RB Storm Johnson, LB Jeremiah George, G Tyler Shatley, T Sam Young and DE Andre Branch were inactive for the Jaguars ... Jacksonville DE Chris Clemons sacked QB Andrew Luck three times for losses totaling 15 yards during first-half play. ... Indianapolis completed a two-game season series sweep of the Jaguars, also winning 44-17 on Sept. 21 in Jacksonville. ... The Colts have beaten the Jaguars five consecutive times. ... Colts starting RG Hugh Thornton suffered a knee injury during the third quarter and did not return. ... Indianapolis improved to 4-2 in Lucas Oil Stadium with home games against Washington and Houston remaining. ... Jacksonville fell to 0-6 on the road with trips to Baltimore and Houston remaining.