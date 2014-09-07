Preview: Jaguars at Eagles

After a successful first season under coach Chip Kelly, the Philadelphia Eagles hope to open their 2014 campaign with a victory when they host the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. Kelly introduced his dynamic offensive schemes to the NFL a season ago and the bountiful results included a team-record 442 points, a 27-to-2 touchdown-to-interception ratio for Nick Foles and a franchise-high 1,607 rushing yards by LeSean McCoy. “Obviously it’s year two and we have a bunch of guys that have been around us and we have been around them, so you feel like you’re a little bit closer in terms of what we are trying to get accomplished,” Kelly said. “But you’re excited to get going here. (These games) are for real. They count.”

The Jaguars have a second-year coach of their own in Gus Bradley, who guided the team to a 4-4 finish after an 0-8 start. Blake Bortles was drafted No. 3 overall to be the quarterback of the future, but for now he’ll sit and watch veteran Chad Henne, who had more interceptions (14) than touchdown passes (13) a season ago. “Every game to us is a championship game,” said Henne, “so I feel like Week 1 is just like Week 13 or the last game of the season. We definitely want to get off on the right start, play well and get some things accomplished.”

TV: 1 p.m. ET, CBS. LINE: Eagles -10.5. O/U: 52.5

ABOUT THE JAGUARS (2013: 4-12, 3rd AFC South): The Jaguars play three of their first four games on the road, although they went 3-5 away from home a season ago while winning just one of their eight games at EverBank Field. Their offense likely will feature a heavy dose of Toby Gerhart, who was signed as a free agent this spring after averaging 7.9 yards per carry as Adrian Peterson’s backup with the Vikings last season. In addition to Gerhart, Jacksonville also brought in several veterans on the defensive side of the ball, including linemen Red Bryant and Chris Clemons from the defending champion Seahawks and Ziggy Hood from the Steelers.

ABOUT THE EAGLES (2013: 10-6, 1st NFC East): In terms of personnel, the Eagles’ most notable change was the loss of wide receiver DeSean Jackson, who was waived by the team primarily for off-the-field reasons. Helping to make up for Jackson’s absence will be Jeremy Maclin, who missed all of last season with a knee injury, and rookie second-round pick Jordan Matthews, who had an impressive training camp and preseason. The Philadelphia defense allowed no more than 22 points in 11 of its last 12 regular-season games, but the special teams had an up-and-down season and now rookie Cody Parkey takes over at kicker for the inconsistent Alex Henery.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Foles led the NFL in passer rating (119.2) in 2013 and finished with the best touchdown-to-interception ratio in NFL history.

2. Jacksonville won the first three meetings between the teams before falling to Philadelphia 28-3 back in September 2010.

3. The Jaguars have questions at the receiver position with Justin Blackmon suspended indefinitely, Ace Sanders suspended for four games and Cecil Shorts III and Allen Robinson both battling hamstring injuries.

PREDICTION: Eagles 19, Jaguars 13