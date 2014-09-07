Eagles score 34 after intermission to top Jags

PHILADELPHIA -- The Philadelphia Eagles took an early one-two punch that left them wobbling, but the defending NFC East champions came back to knock out the Jacksonville Jaguars 34-17 on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field.

The Jaguars, who only won four games last season, jumped to an early 17-0 lead and the Eagles were being booed by their home fans just a quarter into the 2014 season. But they were cheering at the end, when the Eagles scored 17 points in the final seven minutes to win going away.

”It didn’t look too good there for a while, did it?“ said Eagles center Jason Kelce. ”But even though we were behind by a lot of points, we knew there was a lot of time left to play and we were confident in our ability to do what needed to be done.

“I‘m not saying I wasn’t concerned. But nobody on the team was in panic mode at halftime. We approached it methodically and that’s how we won the game -- methodically.”

A couple big plays didn’t hurt, either. The play that finally got the Eagles on the scoreboard, a 49-yard touchdown sprint in the third quarter by running back Darren Sproles, made it 17-7. Sproles’ play came on fourth-and-1, and once he popped through the Jags’ short-yardage defense there was nobody in front of him.

“After he broke that one off I think we all got the feeling that, ‘Here we go,'” Eagles linebacker DeMeco Ryans said. “We needed a big play and we got it, and then we needed another big play and we got that, too.”

That other big play was made by wide receiver Jeremy Maclin, who missed the entire 2013 season with a knee injury. The game was tied 17-17 midway through the fourth quarter when the Jaguars blew a coverage and allowed Maclin to get behind them. Maclin hauled in Nick Foles’ pass and ran into the end zone to complete the 68-yard touchdown play that gave the Eagles the lead for good.

“That play came at the right time,” Maclin said. “It kind of sucked a little bit of the life out of them.”

Jaguars coach Gus Bradley said mental mistakes by his defense allowed those two plays and that’s something they have to correct if they don’t want another 4-12 season.

“We started off really well and took advantage of the opportunities we had,” Bradley said. “Little things allow big things to happen and that’s what we did in the first half, then things just sort of flipped in the second half.”

The Jaguars built their lead after their defense sacked Foles twice and forced two fumbles. Those defensive plays set up two touchdown passes from quarterback Chad Henne to rookie wide receiver Allen Hurns, from 34 and 21 yards.

“We made the big plays in the first half and they made the big plays in the second half,” said Henne, who completed 24 of 43 passes for 266 yards and the two touchdowns. “We just needed to make a couple more plays and that’s the lesson we have to take from this one -- it’s a 60-minute game.”

Foles shook off a slow start and finished strong -- his passer rating for the first half was 50.5 and his rating for the second half was 129.7. Afterward, Foles said he didn’t let his first-half struggles bother him in the second.

“I just continue to work forward and think about the next play, not the last play,” Foles said. “You can’t score 17 points on one play, so you just have to keep working, get some points in the board and go from there.”

NOTES: Jaguars starting WR Cecil Shorts III was deactivated with a hamstring injury. Shorts was the Jags’ leading receiver last season with 66 receptions for 777 yards in 13 games. WR Allen Hurns started in Shorts’ place. ... Eagles RB Darren Spoles’ 49-yard touchdown run in the third quarter was the longest run from scrimmage of his 10-year NFL career. ... Hurns is the second player in NFL history to score two touchdowns on his first two career receptions. ... The Eagles had to play without All-Pro G Evan Mathis in the second half after he sprained a knee in the second quarter and did not return. He was replaced by backup C David Molk, who had never played guard in a game at any level.