Preview: Jaguars at Jets

New York Jets coach Todd Bowles gave Ryan Fitzpatrick the thumbs up to start at quarterback when they host the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. Both Fitzpatrick, who suffered torn ligaments in his non-throwing thumb, and his backup, Geno Smith, were injured in last week’s drubbing at Oakland, the Jets’ second loss in a row.

The Jaguars have been off since edging Buffalo in London two weeks ago to snap a four-game losing streak. Quarterback Blake Bortles rebounded from a costly interception, his eighth of the season, to toss a game-winning score to Allen Hurns in the final minutes. Bortles is tied for fifth in the league with 15 touchdown passes, but he’ll face the NFL’s second-ranked defense this week. Fitzpatrick, who ranks third in the NFL in quarterback rating, was injured on the first series of last week’s game but returned to practice on Wednesday.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, CBS. LINE: Jets -7.5. O/U: 43.

ABOUT THE JAGUARS (2-5): Bortles has become quite comfortable with wide receivers Allen Robinson (586 yards, 6 touchdowns) and Hurns (513 yards, 5 touchdowns) and the Jacksonville offense has improved vastly as a result. Defense, however, is another issue as the Jaguars rank 31st in the league, averaging 29.6 points a game and surrendering more than 30 points in each of the last three contests. Rookie running back T.J. Yeldon returned from a groin injury against the Bills and ran for 115 yards and a score.

ABOUT THE JETS (4-3): Fitzpatrick confirmed he will need surgery at some point and wore a protective glove on his left hand during the week, but said he will have no limitations. The Jets may look to get running back Chris Ivory more involved after he gained just 17 yards on 15 carries against the Raiders, but his lack of success may have been hindered by the absence of center Nick Mangold, who remains questionable with a neck injury. Brandon Marshall, who leads the team with 50 catches for 686 yards, suffered an ankle injury against Oakland but is expected to play.

EXTRA POINTS

1. New York ranks No. 1 in run defense.

2. Geno Smith was sacked three times last week while Fitzpatrick had been sacked just four times all season.

3. Despite their record, the Jaguars are just a game out of first place in the AFC South.

PREDICTION: Jets 30, Jaguars 17